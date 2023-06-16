INDIANAPOLIS — Silver Creek sent Joe Decker out with a state title.
The sixth-ranked Dragons defeated No. 2 Andrean 4-2 Friday night in the Class 3A state final at Victory Field for their first championship in what was the final game for Decker, the team's long-time bench boss.
"I’m just elated," said Decker, who finishes his 21st year at Creek with a 449-215 record. "We competed and we battled. It was a great baseball game, we never gave in. It's just really, really awesome for our guys."
"You can’t go out any better way than winning a state championship. He’s never won one in his coaching career, there’s nothing better than that," sophomore pitcher Preston Burton added.
Behind another steady performance from Burton on the mound, some timely hitting and dynamic defense the Dragons avenged their 6-1 loss to the Fighting 59ers in the 2018 final and walked off with the big trophy.
"If you would’ve told me three months ago this is where we’re at, I wouldn’t have believed you," Burton said. "I was like, ‘Winning regionals this year is going to be tough.’ But we came together as a group, came together as a team and we won state.”
Creek's 11th consecutive victory didn't come easily, though. The Dragons fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first before scoring single runs in the first, second and third frames. Eight-time state champion Andrean cut Creek's lead to 3-2 in the top of sixth, but the Dragons responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning. That was enough for Burton, who closed the door on the Fighting 59ers in the seventh.
The right-hander allowed two earned runs on seven hits while walking two and fanning four in the complete-game victory.
"I had a little bit of everything going," Burton said. "I was hitting my spots pretty well, but at the same time I’ve got to trust my defense and throw a lot of strikes. Late in the game there my command was a little off, but I had to get back in the zone and throw strikes and trust my teammates."
"He was incredible," Decker said of Burton. "He competed, he battled, he did everything we ever asked of him. He's a gamer."
But he didn't do it alone. Fellow sophomore Spencer Durham went 2-for-2 with an RBI at the plate while walking twice and scoring twice. Senior Greyson Durick, the team's No. 9 hitter, added two hits and an RBI. Four other Dragons had at least one hit.
"We got down early and fought back, that’s been the story all season — we just fought and fought and fought," Durick said. "Fortunately we worked hard enough today to earn it."
The Fighting 59ers got off to a fast start. Moises Vazquez led off the game with a double that was just over the outstretched glove of Durick in left field. Vazquez advanced to third on a long fly out, then scored on Tyler Peller's infield single. Moments later Burton got out of the early jam, though, by inducing James Kirk into a 1-6-3 double play. It was the first of three double plays Creek would turn.
"Those are huge," Burton said. "Those calm me down a lot as a pitcher. Especially that first-inning double play that Jace (Burton) turned, that was huge. That gets us back in the dugout only down 1-0."
The Dragons took that momentum into their first at-bat. Durham singled with one out, moved to second when Jace Burton walked and scored on an errant throw to first by Andrean shortstop Mason Barth on a double-play attempt.
Following a 1-2-3 top of the second — thanks in large part to a diving catch by Durick for the third out — Silver Creek took its first-ever lead in a state final. It came when Nate Davidson singled with one out, then scored (to make it 2-1) on Durick's two-out triple to the wall in left-centerfield.
Creek increased its lead to 3-1 in the third. Durham received a lead-off walk before advancing to second, then third on consecutive groundouts by Jace Burton and Mikey Williamson. He then scored on Tyler Bach's two-out single to center.
"That’s been the story the whole postseason, big hits from different guys," Decker said. "That’s a true team effort."
The Fighting 59ers got within 3-2 in the top of the sixth.
Preston Burton walked Blake Kouder to lead off the inning. Kouder advanced to second on a groundout, then took third on an error by Jace Burton. He scored moments later on Peller's double down the left-field line. With runners on second and third, Preston Burton got Kirk to pop out in front of the plate before hitting Jack Vogt to load the bases. However the Dragons escaped the threat when Noah Chase bounced to Jace Burton, who tossed to Durham at second for the force out.
"I’m sure it was a fun game to watch out in the stands, but from about the third inning on I was about to throw up," Decker admitted afterward.
Creek added some insurance in the bottom of the sixth. Brady Weitzel doubled with one out before Durick singled. After Dane DeWees hit into a force play, Durham singled to left to make it 4-2.
Burton closed it out in the top of the seventh. After walking Kouder with two outs, he induced Vazquez to bounce to Jace Burton. The shortstop once again flipped to Durham at second for the final out.
That set off the Silver Creek celebration and gave Decker a state championship in his final game.
"I just can’t believe it," a beaming Decker said afterward. "You couldn’t write it any better. I’m so thankful and appreciative to my coaches and my players, you couldn’t ask for anything better."
.
IHSAA CLASS 3A STATE FINAL
Friday night at Victory Field, Indianapolis
SILVER CREEK 4, ANDREAN 2
Andrean 100 001 0 — 2 7 2
Silver Creek 111 001 X — 4 8 2
W — Preston Burton (11-2). L — Ivan Matalski (5-2). 2B — Moises Vazquez (A), Tyler Peller (A) 2, Brady Weitzel (SC). 3B — Greyson Durick (SC). Records — Andrean 28-7-1, Silver Creek 26-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.