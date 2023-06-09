HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Silver Creek looks to keep postseason going

SOUTHERN INDIANA — The message from Silver Creek coach Joe Decker, and his staff, to the Dragons this postseason has been a simple one.
“We’ve told them, ‘Why not you guys?’” the long-time Creek bench boss said following his team’s come-from-behind win over Scottsburg in the Class 3A Madison Sectional final. “There’s not an Andrew Dutkanych sitting there at semistate, or a Michael Doolin. There’s no big gorilla down the road. If we go out and play well, we’ve got a chance to beat anybody.”
The Dragons will try to keep their postseason momentum going today in the Southridge Semistate. Sixth-ranked Silver Creek (23-7) will face Evansville Memorial (20-8) at 2 p.m. in the second semifinal at League Stadium in Huntingburg. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (18-10-1) will take on Tri-West (23-6) at 11 a.m. in the first semi.
The semistate championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. tonight. The winner will advance to next weekend’s IHSAA State Finals.
It’s the Dragons’ second straight trip to the semistate. Last year Indianapolis Brebeuf blanked Creek 2-0 behind a splendid performance by Braves pitcher Andrew Dutkanych. The right-hander, who is now at Vanderbilt University, allowed two hits while walking two and striking out 13 in the complete-game victory at Jasper’s Ruxer Field.
The loss marked the second time in four years that Creek had a deep postseason run ended by a big-time arm. The first came in the 3A state final in 2018, when Doolin — who is now a senior at Vandy — allowed one run on three hits while walking one and fanning 13 in Andrean’s 6-1 win over the Dragons at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
The Tigers may not have a pitcher comparable to either Dutkanych or Doolin, but they appear to have some solid arms. Their top two pitchers are senior Nick Wangler and sophomore Matthew Fisher.
Wangler, a left-hander, is 5-4 with a 2.62 earned-run average. The Wabash commit has allowed 29 runs (18 earned) on 51 hits while walking 13 and fanning 44 over 48 innings. Fisher, a 6-foot-3 right-hander, is 5-3 with a 1.28 ERA. He has given up 15 runs (10 earned) on 28 hits while walking 18 and striking out 86 over 54 2/3 innings.
Today’s second semifinal will also be a rematch of last year’s Southridge Regional final, which was played on the same field. Silver Creek beat Memorial 7-1 that night. In that game, the Dragons tallied two runs in the first inning and five in the fifth en route to victory.
Jace Burton, Dane DeWees and Greyson Durick, three-fourths of Silver Creek’s senior class (injured Tyler Betancourt is the other), were starters in that contest.
They’ll lead the Dragons into today.
“Our senior class, we’ve done great things pretty much the entire three years we were here — because we had a COVID year (as freshmen),” Burton said. “We’ve been able to win a lot, and contribute to a lot of winning. I think we’ll all be missed whenever we’re gone because we’ve all put our heart and soul into this program.
“I just love winning, and that’s what we do here.”
Creek is two wins away from its second trip to state.