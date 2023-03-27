First pitches of the high school baseball season took place around the state Monday.
Locally, several squads in Clark and Floyd counties play their first games this week while others get started next week.
With that in mind, here are some storylines to watch this season.
WILL WE HAVE FIVE SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS AGAIN?
Last year Clark and Floyd counties combined to produce five sectional champions — Borden, New Albany, New Washington, Providence and Silver Creek.
Can this area produce that many sectional winners again? Definitely.
The Dragons graduated five players (most notably Dominic Decker, Bailey Hale and Colin Kapust) from the team that won a program-record 29 games and captured its fifth straight sectional title and third regional championship before falling 2-0 to Indianapolis Brebeuf in a Class 3A semistate game last year. Creek returns several key players, led by seniors Jace Burton and Dane DeWees, from that squad so it should have a very good shot at making it six sectional trophies in a row.
The Braves also graduated a handful of players from the team that went 22-7-1 and won a second straight sectional title before falling 3-1 to Barr-Reeve in a Class A regional semifinal last season. Borden returns three of its top four hitters (junior Alex Schuler, senior AJ Agnew and sophomore Garrett Schmidt), as well as one of its top arms (Agnew), from last year so a third straight sectional title appears likely.
The Pioneers graduated four players from the team that won a second straight sectional title before falling 9-6 in eight innings to Forest Park in a 2A regional semifinal in 2022. New coach Tre’ Watson takes over a team that has at least four players — seniors Grant Borden (Mercer), Cody Jackson (Anderson) and Grant Seebold (Oakland City), as well as sophomore Cole Huett (Virginia) — signed, or committed, to play college baseball, so Providence appears primed for a run at a third sectional championship in a row.
The Bulldogs graduated five, and also lost long-time head coach Chris McIntyre to retirement, off the team that won its first sectional title since 2016 last year before falling 3-2 to Columbus East in a 4A regional final. New coach Tim Redford’s first squad will be fairly inexperienced, but led by senior Kent State-commit Landon Tiesing it could still contend in the sectional.
The Mustangs, meanwhile, graduated four from the team that captured its first sectional title since 1998 last season. Although New Wash returns several from that squad, it will have a new foe in its sectional in Henryville, which could make a repeat more difficult.
DECKER HANGING IT UP
Long-time Silver Creek head coach Joe Decker has decided to hang it up after this season.
In his 20-plus years on the bench, Decker has guided the Dragons to 14 Mid-Southern Conference championships, 10 sectional titles, three regional crowns and one semistate trophy.
It will be a different season for Decker’s final squad as Silver Creek, due to the on-going construction of its new on-campus field, will play its home games this spring at the Clarksville Little League.
NEW COACHES APLENTY
Speaking of coaches, you’ll find several new faces on area benches this season.
Redford, a former Bulldog standout and 2016 NAHS graduate, takes over for his former coach at New Albany.
Watson, who won a state championship as a player (in 2016) and as an assistant coach (2021), has succeeded Scott Hutchins at his alma mater.
Additionally, Shayne Stock has taken over for Derek Ellis at Jeffersonville. Stock, who has 20-plus years of coaching experience at the high school and college levels, takes over a Red Devils team that has plenty of talent, led by Georgia-signee Brett Denby.
Meanwhile, Joey Koenig is the new head coach at Christian Academy.
FLOYD CENTRAL SHOULD BE STRONG
We haven’t mentioned Floyd Central yet, but the Highlanders could be the most talented team in Clark or Floyd counties this season.
They have four NCAA Division I recruits in senior Bishop Letson (Purdue), juniors Kayden Linares (Mercer) and Coen Evrard (Evansville) and sophomore Blane Metz (Indiana). With Letson, classmate Noah Wathen (who has committed to Anderson University), Metz and Evrard, Floyd could also have one of the deepest pitching staffs in the area, if not the state.
HORNETS DROP DOWN
Henryville has dropped down from 2A to Class A this season. The Hornets should become immediate contenders in the sectional that includes Crothersville, New Wash, Rising Sun, host Shawe Memorial and Trinity Lutheran this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.