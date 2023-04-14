The high school baseball season is in full swing.
Locally, once again, there is a lot of talent in the area. With that in mind, here are 30 players from Clark and Floyd counties to watch this season.
AJ AGNEW, BORDEN
The senior infielder-pitcher batted .405 with seven doubles, four home runs and 32 RBIs while touching home 25 times last season. On the mound, he went 7-0 with a 1.65 earned-run average.
As has been the case in his first three years, Agnew will split his spring between baseball and golf.
TYLER BETANCOURT, SILVER CREEK
The senior outfielder/right-handed pitcher has committed to IUPUC.
LOGAN BINGHAM, JEFFERSONVILLE
The 6-foot-6 junior right-handed pitcher/infielder will cut an imposing figure on the mound this year for the Red Devils.
GRANT BORDEN, PROVIDENCE
The senior shortstop, one of two starters left from the 2021 Class 2A state championship team, should lead the way at the plate for the Pioneers this season. He’s off to a hot start with three home runs in his first seven games.
Borden has signed with Mercer University.
JACE BURTON, SILVER CREEK
The senior infielder, one of several holdovers from a team that won 3A sectional and regional championships last season, hit .324 with seven doubles and 10 RBIs while scoring four runs in 2022.
He has signed with Indiana State.
LUKE CAIN, CLARKSVILLE
The junior infielder/pitcher led the Generals in batting average (.342) and on-base percentage (.444) while driving in 15 runs last season.
DANE DEWEES, SILVER CREEK
The senior outfielder/pitcher is another big holdover for the Dragons. He batted .444 with three doubles, a triple and 10 RBIs while scoring 15 times last season.
DeWees has signed with Southwestern Illinois College.
BRETT DENBY, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior shortstop will help lead the way for the Red Devils this season.
Denby has signed with Georgia.
BRAYDON DOBBS, HENRYVILLE
The first baseman has gotten off to a fast start in his senior season. Through the Hornets’ first four games, he was batting .533 with seven RBIs and a homer.
GREYSON DURICK, SILVER CREEK
The senior utilityman, who has signed with IUPUC, drove in 25 runs for the Dragons last season.
COEN EVRARD, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior left-handed pitcher is off to a solid start so far this season for the Highlanders.
Evrard committed to Evansville back in November.
JADEN HART, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior infielder/outfielder/right-handed pitcher will be a table-setter for the Red Devils. He hit .344 with two triples and five RBIs in the team’s first 10 games last season.
Hart has signed with John A. Logan College.
JEREMIAH HASLER, CHARLESTOWN
The senior right-handed pitcher/infielder/outfielder will help lead the way for the Pirates this season. He’s off to a hot start on the mound so far, recording three victories in his first three starts.
COLE HUETT, PROVIDENCE
The sophomore outfielder/pitcher is playing a much larger role for the Pioneers after a fine freshman campaign.
Huett has committed to the University of Virginia
CODY JACKSON, PROVIDENCE
The senior right-handed pitcher/third baseman is another holdover from the Pioneers’ 2021 title team.
He has signed with Anderson University.
CASEY KAELIN, PROVIDENCE
The senior infielder, the other returning starter from the ‘21 championship squad, will be a big leader for the Pioneers.
BROCK KENNEDY, BORDEN
The senior catcher/pitcher batted .289 with three doubles and nine RBIs last season for the sectional-winning Braves.
Kennedy has signed with Goshen College.
BISHOP LETSON, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior pitcher/infielder will lead the way for the Highlanders this season. In his last two appearances on the mound (a no-decision against 3A No. 1 Jasper and a win over rival New Albany), Letson has tallied 21 strikeouts.
He has signed with Purdue.
KAYDEN LINARES, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior infielder, who has committed to Mercer, should play a larger role this season for the Highlanders.
BLANE METZ, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore right-handed pitcher/infielder, who has committed to Indiana, should see plenty of time on the mound this season.
MASEN MORAVEC, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior infielder/right-handed pitcher is off to a fast start so far this season for the Highlanders. He went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run in a 12-2 win against Jeffersonville and tossed a five-inning no-hitter against South Dearborn.
JARET PHILLIPS, JEFFERSONVILLE
The junior infielder/outfielder should be a key contributor for the Red Devils this season.
GARRETT SCHMIDT, BORDEN
The sophomore shortstop/right-handed pitcher is coming off a fine freshman campaign. He hit .366 with four doubles, a home run and 13 RBIs while scoring 24 runs in 2022.
ALEX SCHULER, BORDEN
The junior shortstop is coming off a strong sophomore season. He hit a team-best .414 with nine doubles, one triple and 17 RBIs while scoring a team-high 41 runs for the Braves last year.
GRANT SEEBOLD, PROVIDENCE
The senior right-handed pitcher will be a big presence on the mound this season for the Pioneers.
Seebold has committed to Oakland City.
JACKSON SNELLING, CHARLESTOWN
The junior infielder/outfielder is off to a sizzling start for the Pirates. He’s hitting .500 through the team’s first six games of the season.
LANDON TIESING, NEW ALBANY
The senior pitcher/infielder is one of a few returning starters from last year’s 4A sectional-championship team.
Tiesing has signed with Kent State.
DYLAN TOLER, BORDEN
The senior outfielder is coming off a solid junior campaign. He hit .316 with a team-high 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 31 RBIs while touching home 17 times last year.
Toler has signed with Kentucky Wesleyan.
NOAH WATHEN, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior left-handed pitcher/outfielder will try to help the Highlanders to their second sectional title in three seasons.
Wathen committed to Anderson back in December.
CAIDEN WHITE, JEFFERSONVILLE
The junior right-handed pitcher/infielder should be a key contributor for the Red Devils this season.
White committed to Memphis this past October.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Tyler Bach, Silver Creek; Hayden Barbour, Henryville; Ty Becker, Floyd Central; Jack Beyl, Providence; Preston Burton, Silver Creek; Caleb Cummings, Clarksville; Nate Davidson, Silver Creek; Justin Early, Floyd Central; Paul Giltner, New Washington; Gavin Hamilton, New Albany; Gavin Jackson, Providence; Nathan Julius, Providence; Zander Keith, Borden; Luke Kruer, Providence; Darius Lang, New Washington; Chase Loesch, New Albany; Michael McVoy, Borden; Gavin Rand, New Albany; Cade Riley, Henryville; Mason Thompson, New Washington; Brantley Whitlock, Providence; Mikey Willliamson, Silver Creek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.