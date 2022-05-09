NEW ALBANY — Nothing new here. Just another tense, well-played, suspense-filled game between rivals.
New Albany held on for a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over visiting Floyd Central in the first round of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament on Monday evening at Mt. Tabor.
The Bulldogs broke a three-game losing streak to the Highlanders behind right-hander Landon Tiesing (2-1), who picked up the complete-game victory on the mound. The junior Kent State-commit allowed two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out five.
“This is my first time ever beating them,” Tiesing, who slapped his glove in happiness after the final batter flew out, said of Floyd. “It’s amazing. It makes for high team morale. We’re all happy about it.”
Floyd Central (12-6) tried to rally in the seventh inning, when Brady Harvey led off with a single to left. Justin Early sacrificed Harvey to second before Tiesing got Kayden Linares to pop out to second and Jake Thompson to fly out to center to end the game.
“He wasn’t sharp (early),” New Albany coach Chris McIntyre said of Tiesing, who gave up two runs in the top of the first inning. “He really didn’t have the off-speed pitch until the fifth or sixth inning. He was short-arming it and slowing down. He made a few adjustments and that’s what got him through the game.”
New Albany (14-6) took the lead in the fourth inning.
Tiesing led off with a walk, moved to second when Garrett Jones, who had two hits, singled. He scored when Tucker Biven lined a two-out, 3-1 pitch between shortstop and third. Tiesing scored without a throw home.
“Honestly, I wouldn’t want anybody else on the team up,” Tiesing of Biven. “He’s been that way all year. He’s a dog at the plate. I think he might have hit a fastball.”
The Highlanders wasted no time and were aggressive in scoring twice in the first inning.
Floyd’s leadoff hitter Jake Thompson walked, stole second and scored on a single by Dylan Hogan. After Hogan stole second Ty Becker doubled him home for a 2-0 lead.
New Albany threatened in the second, when Carson Chandler singled to center, then was balked to second. Chase Loesch drove a pitch from Floyd starter Max Tripure deep to right, where Harvey caught it at the fence. Chandler tagged up on the play and advanced to third.
Then came one of three defensive gems by the Highlanders when Cody Hartlage blooped a ball to shallow center field that Thompson made a head-first sliding catch to preserve the two-run advantage.
“When you end an inning on that kind of play you really needed to come back and do something at the plate in the next inning,” said Floyd Central assistant coach Chris Hogan, who was filling in for head coach Casey LaDuke who was attending his daughter’s college graduation. “When we got up 2-0, I guess we got a little complacent. The top of the second and third we just started taking a lot of fastballs, not being aggressive enough at the plate.”
The Bulldogs didn’t stay behind long, though. Freshman Gavin Rand led off with a double to right, then went to third on a wild pitch. He scored on Jones’ sacrifice fly. Biven then walked on a full-count breaking ball.
Hogan made a pitching change in the fourth, turning to southpaw Noah Wathen. With the bases loaded, Chandler grounded to short for a force out at second, but he beat the throw to first — spoiling Floyd’s double-play attempt — and Tiesing scored to tie the game.
“It was a great game,” Hogan said. “A lot of high-pressure pitches. Credit to them, they got the big two-out hits and we didn’t.”
The Bulldogs tried playing small-ball in the sixth when Hartlage bunted for a hit, then went to second on a sacrifice by Rand. Tiesing struck out, but Hartlage went to third on a passed ball. Jones then hit a sharp liner to third, where Bishop Letson made a diving catch to his left.
New Albany will play at Seymour at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament semifinals. The Owls beat Bedford North Lawrence 8-1 Monday.
The Highlanders and Bulldogs were scheduled to play this past Saturday in the Knobs, but that game was rained out.
“They had our number last year,” McIntyre said of the Highlanders. “As a player you’re like, ‘Can we beat these guys or not?’ Last year we lose a game 1-0 (in the sectional semifinals). It’s always one or two plays that make a game. Last year it’s 3-3 in the conference semifinals and we misplay two balls and lose 5-3.
“We haven’t been able to close out close games lately. That was good that we were able to make some plays in pressure situations. That’s the way it is when we play Floyd Central.”
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Monday’s first-round game at Mt. Tabor
NEW ALBANY 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 2
Floyd Central 200 000 0 — 2 6 0
New Albany 002 100 X — 3 7 0
W — Landon Tiesing (2-1). L — Noah Wathen. 2B — Ty Becker (FC), Gavin Rand (NA). Records — Floyd Central 12-6, New Albany 14-6.
