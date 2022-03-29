HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Twelve to watch this season

The baseball season officially began across the state Monday with a couple of our local teams in action.
More played their first games Tuesday and others start today.
With that in mind, here are 12 players to watch this season.
TUCKER BIVEN, NEW ALBANY
The senior pitcher/shortstop is coming off an outstanding junior season. At the plate, Biven hit .462 with seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 32 RBIs while scoring 42 runs. On the mound, the right-hander was 5-1 with two saves and a 1.56 earned-run average. In 45 innings pitched, he recorded 66 strikeouts. After the season, Biven was named first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference and first-team All-State in Class 4A by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association. Biven has signed with the University of Louisville.
DOMINIC DECKER, SILVER CREEK
The senior shortstop/pitcher is coming off a big junior campaign. At the plate, Decker hit .410 and topped the Dragons with 36 runs scored. He also finished with 41 hits, including four doubles, three triples and one home run, to go along with 21 RBIs. Additionally, Decker stole 38 bases in 40 attempts. In the field, he had a team-high 64 assists. On the mound, Decker was 1-0 with two saves and a 1.21 ERA in 13 appearances. In 17 1/3 innings, he yielded four runs (three earned) on six hits while walking eight and striking out 22. After last season, Decker was name first-team All-Mid-Southern Conference and first-team All-State in 3A by the IHSBCA. He has signed with Colorado Mesa University.
BRETT DENBY, JEFFERSONVILLE
The junior shortstop/pitcher is coming off a solid sophomore season with the Red Devils. At the plate, Denby hit .329. He topped the team in triples (four) and runs scored (28) while ranking second in hits (28). He also had three doubles and 13 RBIs. In the field, Denby tallied a team-high 62 assists. In eight appearances on the mound, the right-hander posted a 4.73 ERA. In 23 2/3 innings pitched, he allowed 27 runs (16 earned) on 25 hits while walking 17 and striking out 36. He has committed to the University of Georgia.
GAVIN GENTRY, BORDEN
The senior pitcher/outfielder is coming off a very strong junior season, which included the Braves’ first regional title. At the plate, Gentry batted .472 while also topping the team in hits (42), doubles (nine), home runs (five), RBIs (26), runs scored (41) and stolen bases (20). On the mound, the left-hander was 7-3 with one save and a 1.59 earned-run average. In 57 1/3 innings pitched, he struck out 110 while allowing only 13 earned runs and walking 20. After the season he was named the Southern Athletic Conference’s Most Outstanding Player and garnered honorable mention All-State in Class A by the IHSBCA. Gentry plans to continue his career at the University of Southern Indiana.
BAILEY HALE, SILVER CREEK
The senior catcher is coming off a solid junior campaign. Hale batted .410 with a team-high-tying 41 hits. He topped the team with 28 RBIs and nine doubles to go along with two triples and two home runs. Hale has signed with Oakland City University.
CODY JACKSON, PROVIDENCE
The junior pitcher was the No. 2 starer for the 2A state champions last year. On the mound, the right-hander went 6-1 with a 1.71 earned-run average. In 41 innings pitched, he allowed 26 runs (10 earned) on 30 hits while walking 27 and striking out 56. He’s expected to take over as the team’s ace this season.
CASEY KAELIN, PROVIDENCE
The junior shortstop was a key contributor, especially down the stretch, for the 2A state champs. At the plate, he hit .322 with four doubles, four triples, one home run and 19 RBIs while scoring 25 runs. In the Pioneers’ 4-0 win over Eastside in the title game, Kaelin went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Last Saturday, he helped lead the Providence basketball team to its first state championship.
BISHOP LETSON, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior pitcher is coming off a breakout sophomore season. The 6-foot-3 right-hander picked up the win on the mound in the Highlanders’ 1-0 triumph over New Albany in the sectional semifinals. He committed to Purdue University in December.
ASHTON LILLY, CLARKSVILLE
The senior catcher/pitcher hit a team-best .424 last season; he also had a team-best 36 hits to go along with 17 RBIs, six doubles and 19 runs scored. On the mound, he went 2-1 with a 2.82 ERA. In 22 1/3 innings pitched, he allowed 19 runs (nine earned) on 23 hits while walking six and striking out 10. Lilly and his twin brother Brandon, who is a first baseman/pitcher for the Generals, have signed with Union (Ky.) College.
MAX MCEWEN, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior pitcher/infielder is one of several big arms in the Red Devils’ pitching rotation. On the mound, the 6-foot-2 right-hander posted a 1.88 ERA last season. In 52 innings pitched, he allowed 19 runs (14 earned) on 26 hits while walking 21 and striking out 74. At the plate, he batted .253 while ranking second on the squad in RBIs (18). He has committed to Indiana State University.
KANNON STULL, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior centerfielder is coming off a strong junior season. While batting a team-best .383, Stull topped the team in plate appearances (110), at-bats (94), hits (36), RBIs (21), doubles (10) and stolen bases (11) and tied for first in home runs (one). He was also second on the squad in runs (22) and triples (one). Stull has signed with the University of Evansville.
LANDON TIESING, NEW ALBANY
The junior pitcher/infielder is coming off a solid sophomore campaign for the Bulldogs. Last season the 6-foot-3 right-hander went 7-2 on the mound with a 2.16 ERA. In 48 2/3 innings pitched he fanned 40. Tiesing has committed to Kent State University.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Jeffersonville senior Chate Amick; Providence senior Max Beatty; Charlestown senior Brandon Broady; Silver Creek junior Jace Burton; New Albany senior Carson Chandler; New Albany senior Andrew Clements; Floyd Central senior Dylan Hogan; Borden senior Kaden Holmes; Silver Creek senior Dawson Hope; Clarksville senior Brandon Lilly; Henryville senior Tyler Orberson; Clarksville senior Cameron Rayborn; Providence senior Jake Rodski; Floyd Central senior Bailey Taylor; Floyd Central senior Jake Thompson; Borden junior Dylan Toler; Floyd Central senior Max Tripure; Jeffersonville sophomore Caiden White.