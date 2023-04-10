BORDEN — Borden swept visiting Clarksville in a doubleheader, for its first victories of the season, Saturday.
The Braves won the first game 5-0 before taking the second 19-1.
“It was nice to bounce back and get 2 Ws,” Borden coach Eric Stotts said. “We played better, especially our hitting. We just need to focus on learning from our mistakes and getting a handle on the little things that win close ballgames.”
In the opener, a pair of Braves pitchers limited the Generals to one hit. Starter AJ Agnew threw five no-hit frames while walking four and striking out three. Garrett Schmidt came on in the sixth and yielded one hit while walking one and striking out two over the final two frames.
Michael McVoy led Borden at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI while scoring once. Schmidt added a pair of hits, including a double, while stealing two bases and touching home once.
In the second game, the Braves tallied three runs in the first inning before adding five more in both the second and third frames then tacking on six more in the fourth.
Dylan Toler led Borden at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a triple, home run and four RBIs while touching home twice.
McVoy, Schmidt, Alex Schuler, Brody Kennedy and Zander Keith also had two hits apiece. McVoy was 2-for-4 with two RBIs while touching home three times. Schmidt went 2-for-4 with three RBIs while scoring twice. Schuler was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while stealing two bases and scoring three times. Kennedy went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Keith was 2-for-3 while scoring twice.
On the mound, Evan Parsons picked up the win. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out one in two innings of relief.
BORDEN 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Clarksville 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Borden 201 002 X — 5 8 1
W — AJ Agnew (1-1). L — Jaylen Reyer (0-1). SV — Garrett Schmidt (1). 2B — Garrett Schmidt (B).
BORDEN 19, CLARKSVILLE 1
Clarksville 001 00 — 1 3 4
Borden 355 6X — 19 12 1
W — Evan Parsons (1-0). L — Luke Cain (1-1). 2B — Alex Schuler (B). 3B — Dylan Toler (B). HR — Toler (B). Records — Clarksville 1-2, Borden 2-2.
MUSTANGS WIN
BEDFORD, Ky. — New Washington picked up its first win of the season, defeating host Trimble County (Ky.) 11-4 Saturday.
Mason Thompson picked up the complete-game victory on the mound. The senior allowed four runs on two hits while striking out nine.
HORNETS SPLIT WITH PANTHERS
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville split a doubleheader against Corydon Central on Saturday.
The Panthers took the first game 14-6 before the Hornets rebounded to win the second 9-6.
Henryville (2-1) is scheduled to visit Scottsburg on Tuesday.
FLOYD TAKES DOWN O’S
FLOYDS KNOBS — A five-run third inning helped propel Floyd Central to a 9-1 victory over visiting Columbus East in a matchup of Hoosier Hills Conference foes Saturday.
The Highlanders scored once in the second frame before the aforementioned five-spot. After the Olympians plated a run in the top of the fifth, Floyd responded with another run in the bottom of the inning before adding two more in the sixth.
On the mound, Blane Metz and Zach Tripure combined to limit East to six hits. Metz, the winning pitcher, yielded one earned run on four hits while walking one and striking out eight. Tripure came on in the sixth and allowed two hits while walking one and fanning two over the final two frames.
At the plate, Justin Early led the Highlanders at the plate. He went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Ty Becker and Bishop Letson added two hits apiece while Casey Schoreder drove in a pair of runs. Becker and Masen Moravec touched home twice.
Floyd Central (5-2) is scheduled to visit Madison at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
FLOYD CENTRAL 9, COLUMBUS EAST 1
Columbus East 000 010 0 — 1 6 2
Floyd Central 015 012 X — 9 10 0
W — Blane Metz (1-1). L — E. Tindell. 2B — Bishop Letson (FC). Records — Columbus East 0-4, Floyd Central 5-2.
OWLS SWEEP ‘DOGS
SEYMOUR — Seymour edged New Albany in a pair of games in a doubleheader Saturday.
The Owls won 2-1 and 3-2.
In the opener, Seymour tallied two runs in the bottom of the fourth en route to victory. That proved to be enough for Owls starter Bret Perry. The junior allowed one earned run on two hits while walking none and striking out six in a complete-game effort.
Phil Gill had one of the Bulldogs’ hits and also drove in their lone run in the top of the first.
In the second game, Seymour scored once in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the walk-off win.
New Albany scored single runs in the first and second innings to take the early lead before the Owls tied it up in the bottom of the fourth.
A pair of Seymour pitchers — Michael Wright and Gavin Leavy — combined to fan the Bulldogs 14 times.
Gill went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the ‘Dogs.
New Albany, which visited Lanesville on Monday, will host Floyd Central at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
SEYMOUR 2, NEW ALBANY 1
New Albany 100 000 0 — 1 2 2
Seymour 000 200 X — 2 4 0
W — Bret Perry. L — Chase Loesch. 2B — Charlie Longmeier (S). 3B — Landon Tiesing (NA).
SEYMOUR 3, NEW ALBANY 2
New Albany 110 000 0 — 2 5 3
Seymour 000 200 1 — 3 4 1
W — Gavin Leavy. L — Tyler McMillen. 2B — Phil Gill (NA). Records — New Albany 2-4, Seymour 7-0.
DEVILS, BULL DOGS SPLIT DOUBLEDIP
COLUMBUS — Jeffersonville split a doubleheader at Columbus North on Saturday.
The host Bull Dogs won the first game 7-2 before the Red Devils bounced back to take the second 4-2.
In the first contest, Kyle Campbell and Jaden Hart had two hits apiece in a losing effort for Jeff, which was plagued by nine errors.
In the second game, Caiden White’s RBI-single in the top of the seventh broke a 2-all tie.
Freshman Cole Singleton picked up the win on the mound. In relief, he allowed two runs on two hits while striking out one to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
Jeff (4-3) is slated to host Seymour at 6 p.m. Thursday.
COLUMBUS NORTH 7, JEFFERSONVILLE 2
Jeffersonville 000 010 1 — 2 8 9
Columbus North 002 113 X — 7 6 2
W — Z. McLean. L — Logan Bingham. 2B — D. James (CN), Jaden Hart (J).
JEFFERSONVILLE 4, COLUMBUS NORTH 2
Jeffersonville 000 101 2 — 4 4 2
Columbus N. 000 002 0 — 2 3 2
W — Cole Singleton. L — D. James. 2B — Caiden White (J).
