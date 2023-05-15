JEFFERSONVILLE — Brett Denby’s RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Jeffersonville to a 2-1 walk-off victory over visiting Silver Creek on Saturday at Don Poole Field.
Jace Burton had two of the Dragons’ three hits while Tyler Bach doubled and scored Creek’s lone run in the fifth. The Dragons held onto that 1-0 lead until the final frame, when the Red Devils rallied.
Caiden White led Jeff at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double.
Logan Bingham picked up the win on the mound. He allowed one unearned run on three hits while walking one and striking out seven in the complete-game victory.
Dane DeWees absorbed the loss. The senior allowed two earned runs on nine hits while striking out three over 6 2/3 innings.
Silver Creek (15-7), which hosted Brownstown Central on Monday, is scheduled to visit New Albany at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Jeffersonville, meanwhile, is slated to host Providence at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
JEFFERSONVILLE 2, SILVER CREEK 1
Silver Creek 000 010 0 — 1 3 0
Jeffersonville 000 000 2 — 2 9 3
W — Logan Bingham. L — Dane DeWees. 2B — Tyler Bach (SC), Jaden Hart (J), Caiden White (J). 3B — Jaret Phillips (J).
BROWNSTOWN SWEEPS BORDEN
BORDEN —Visiting Brownstown beat Class A No. 6 Borden in both games of a doubleheader Saturday.
Brownstown took the first game 7-6 before coming back to beat the hosts 19-8 in five innings in the second one.
In the back-and-forth opener, Borden led 1-0 after one before Brownstown tallied three times in the third and another time in the fourth. The host Braves scored four times in the bottom of the fourth to take a 5-4 lead. It didn't last long, though, as the visiting Braves scored thrice in the top of the fifth. Borden rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but they weren't enough.
Both teams tallied 11 hits in the game with Borden being led by Brody Kennedy and Alex Schuler. Kennedy homered while Schuler doubled.
In the second game, Brownstown led 2-1 after the first inning before scoring three times in the second, third and fourth frames to build an 11-2 lead. Borden tallied four times in the bottom of the fourth, but Brownstown responded with eight runs in the top of the fifth. Borden rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth, but they weren't enough to extend the game.
Garrett Schmidt, Kennedy and Mason Raes all doubled for Borden while Schuler tripled.
Borden (13-8) is scheduled to host Salem at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 7, BORDEN 6
Brownstown 003 130 0 — 7 11 0
Borden 100 400 2 — 6 11 0
W — Carson Darlage (4-0). L — Dylan Toler (0-2). SV — Ethan Fultz. 2B — Alex Schuler (B), Ethan Garland (BC), Grayson Cassidy (BC), Chick Tiemeyer (BC). HR — Brody Kennedy (B).
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 19, BORDEN 8
Brownstown 233 38 — 19 10 1
Borden 100 43 — 8 9 0
W — Lane Pendleton (2-0). L — Mason Raes (0-2). 2B — Garrett Schmidt (B), Brody Kennedy (B), Mason Raes (B), Trent Lowery (BC), Dalton Reedy (BC). 3B — Alex Schuler (B). HR — Darlage (BC). Records — Brownstown Central 18-7, Borden 13-8.
PIRATES TAKE 2ND IN CHS INVITE
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown took second in its own invitational Saturday.
The Pirates downed South Dearborn 2-1 in their first game before Boonville downed Charlestown 9-4 in the final.
Noah Tilton picked up the win on the mound in the opener. He allowed one unearned run on four hits while walking one and striking out nine.
He also helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Jeremiah Hasler added two hits — a double and a triple — while scoring both of the Pirates’ runs.
In the championship game, the Pioneers built a 6-0 lead through 31/2 innings before Charlestown tallied two runs in the fourth. Boonville answered with three in the fifth before the Pirates scored two runs in the seventh, but they weren’t enough.
Hasler and Nick Broady led Charlestown at the plate. Hasler went 3-for-4 with a double while Broady was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Jackson Snelling, Ethan French and Tilton added two hits apiece for the Pirates, who outhit the Pioneers 13-11.
Charlestown (14-7), which visited Salem on Monday, is scheduled to visit Seymour at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
CHARLESTOWN INVITATIONAL
Saturday
CHARLESTOWN 2, SOUTH DEARBORN 1
South Dearborn 000 001 0 — 1 4 1
Charlestown 000 101 X — 2 5 1
W — Noah Tilton. L — A. Kunkel. 2B — Jeremiah Hasler (CH). 3B — Hasler (CH).
Final
BOONVILLE 9, CHARLESTOWN 4
Boonville 130 230 0 — 9 11 1
Charlestown 000 200 2 — 4 13 4
W — S. Williams. L — Nick Broady. 2B — Hasler (CH).
RAMS ROUT WARRIORS
PAOLI — Host Paoli clipped Christian Academy 15-5 Saturday.
The Warriors (4-8) are scheduled to visit Eastern at 5 p.m. Thursday.
COUGARS CLIP MUSTANGS
SEYMOUR — Host Trinity Lutheran topped New Washington 19-2 Saturday.
