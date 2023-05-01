NEW ALBANY — Zach Fleming tossed a complete-game shutout to lead New Albany to a 7-0 victory over visiting Jennings County in a matchup of Hoosier Hills Conference rivals Saturday at Mt. Tabor.
The junior allowed three hits while fanning four in the victory.
Chase Loesch led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Maxwell Alexander doubled and drove in two.
Landon Tiesing, Landon Gum, Kaleb Elliott and Braden Brewer also drove in one run apiece for New Albany.
The Bulldogs, who hosted Bedford North Lawrence on Monday, will visit North Harrison at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
FLOYD SLIPS PAST HUSKIES
FLOYDS KNOBS — A four-run first helped propel host Floyd Central to a 5-4 victory over Class 4A No. 7 Evansville North on Saturday.
The Huskies took the early lead with two in the top of the first before the Highlanders responded with their four-spot in the bottom of the frame. Floyd added another run in the second before North scored once in the third and sixth.
Coen Evrard picked up the win on the mound. The junior left-hander allowed four earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out 12 in the first 5 1/3 frames. Noah Wathen came on in the sixth and allowed three hits while fanning two over the final 1 2/3 innings.
Justin Early and Clayton Schroeder led the Highlanders at the plate. Early went 2-for-4 while scoring a run. Schroeder was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Bishop Letson, Wathen and Masen Moravec also drove in runs for Floyd.
The Highlanders (12-5) are scheduled to visit Providence at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, EVANSVILLE NORTH 4
Evans. North 201 001 0 — 4 8 3
Floyd Central 410 000 X — 5 9 1
W — Coen Evrard. L — M. Renfro. 2B — R. Singleton (EN), A. Nehls (EN), Clayton Schroeder (FC). 3B — Nehls (EN), Bishop Leton (FC). Records — Evansville North 14-3, Floyd Central 12-5.
.
EAGLES EDGE BRAVES
AUSTIN — Host Austin outlasted Class A No. 8 Borden 4-3 in eight innings Saturday.
The Eagles took the early lead with one run in the bottom of the first before tallying twice more in the fifth. The Braves rallied to tie the game in the top of the seventh before Austin notched the walk-off win in the eighth.
"Zander Keith gave us a solid start on the mound, and Garrett Schmidt did a nice job in relief. We had a few defensive miscues that cost us," Borden coach Eric Stotts said. "We fought back in the seventh to tie it, but hats off to Austin, they executed a little better than we did."
The Braves (8-5) are scheduled to host 3A No. 9 Charlestown at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
.
AUSTIN 4, BORDEN 3
Borden 000 000 30 — 3 5 3
Austin 100 020 01 — 4 7 2
W — Cameron Richey. L — Garrett Schmidt (0-1). 2B — Alex Schuler (B). Records — Borden 8-5, Austin 12-5.
.
RAMS RALLY PAST HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — An eight-run seventh innings helped Paoli outlast host Henryville for a 17-11 win Saturday.
The Hornets took the early lead in the back-and-forth contest with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Rams responded with three in the second before Henryville answered with five in the bottom of the frame to go up 9-3. It was 9-6 after four, 11-7 following five and 11-9 through six before Paoli’s huge final-frame rally.
Cade Riley led the way for the Hornets at the plate. The senior went 4-for-5 with a trio of triples while touching home three times.
Henryville (6-8) is scheduled to visit Austin at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
.
PAOLI 17, HENRYVILLE 11
Paol 030 312 8 — 17 17 2
Henryville 450 020 0 — 11 13 3
W — Tyler Hannon. L — Carson Conrey. 2B — Coy Busick (P), Trey Rominger (P), Tyler Hannon (P), Cade Riley (H). HR — Brandon Cook (P), Rominger (P). Records — Paoli 5-6, Henryville 6-8.
.
‘DORES DOWN GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Perry Central beat Clarksville 13-2 in five innings Saturday.
The Commodores scored four runs in the first and second innings before adding one in the third and four in the fifth to end the game early. The Generals tallied their two runs in the third.
Clarksville (1-13), which visited Brownstown Central on Monday, is scheduled to visit South Central at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
