FRENCH LICK — Class 3A No. 10 Charlestown downed host Springs Valley 9-2 Saturday.
Trailing 1-0 after two innings, the Pirates plated a single run in the third before adding four more in the fourth and fifth frames en route to victory.
Jeremiah Hasler and Boomer Hester had two hits apiece to lead Charlestown at the plate. Additionally, Hester, Noah Tilton and Dallas Crace added two RBIs apiece.
That was more than enough offense for winning pitcher Nick Broady. The junior gave up two unearned runs on four hits while walking five and striking out 13 in the complete-game victory.
Charlestown (10-1) is scheduled to host Madison (9-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
.
CHARLESTOWN 9, SPRINGS VALLEY 2
Charlestown 001 440 0 — 9 8 1
Springs Valley 010 000 1 — 2 4 0
W — Nick Broady. L — Cole Kovas. 2B — Jeremiah Hasler (CH).
.
PIONEERS GO 1-1 IN BIG MAC
MADISON — Class 2A No. 7 Providence split a pair of games in Madison’s Big Mac Classic on Saturday.
The Pioneers slammed South Dearborn 13-2 in their first game before the host Cubs edged them 4-3 in their second.
Against the Knights, Providence plated four runs in the third inning, three in the fourth, two in the sixth and four in the seventh en route to victory.
Grant Borden paced the Pioneers at the plate. The senior went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI while touching home three times. Three others — Cole Huett, Luke Kruer and Cody Jackson — had two hits apiece. Huett went 2-for-4 with a sole home run while touching home twice. Kruer was 2-for-3 with an RBI while scoring three times. Jackson went 2-for-2 with a double while touching home twice. Additionally, Gavin Jackson added a triple and four RBIs.
That proved to be more than enough offense for winning pitcher Nathan Julius. The senior allowed two earned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out two over the first six innings. Noah Crone retired the side in the seventh.
In the second game, the Cubs scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take the early lead. The Pioneers battled back to score once in the top of the third, fifth and seventh frames to tie it up. Madison, however, came right back and scored once in the home-half of the seventh to pull out the walk-off win.
Casey Kaelin went 2-for-4 at the plate to account for half of Providence’s hits while Brian Wall touched home twice.
Providence (11-2) is scheduled to host Crawford County at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
.
BIG MAC CLASSIC
Saturday at Madison
PROVIDENCE 13, SOUTH DEARBORN 2
Providence 004 302 4 — 13 13 2
South Dearborn 020 000 0 — 2 6 4
W — Nathan Julius. L — A. Probst. 2B — Grant Borden (P), Cody Jackson (P). 3B — Gavin Jackson (P). HR — Cole Huett (P).
.
MADISON 4, PROVIDENCE 3
Providence 001 010 1 — 3 4 4
Madison 030 000 1 — 4 8 2
W — Orrill. L — Noah Crone. 2B — Brian Wall (P). 3B — C. Demaree (M). Records — Providence 11-2, Madison 9-2.
.
TECUMSEH BEATS BORDEN 16-13
LYNNVILLE — Tecumseh out-hit and out-ran Borden for a 16-13 win Saturday in a matchup of two top-five Class A teams.
The host No. 5 Braves scored six runs in the first inning, two in the second, three in the fourth and fifth frames and two in the sixth.
Meanwhile the visiting No. 3 Braves tallied two runs in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth and six in the fourth.
"We got off to a terrible start, but did a great job of battling back," said Borden coach Eric Stotts, whose team trailed 6-0 after one inning and 8-2 after two before rallying. "Tecumseh is a very good team, they were the runner-up in the state tourney last year. It was a track meet today, and they were a little faster. Hopefully, we learned a few things."
Alex Schuler led Borden (5-4) at the plate, going 3-for-6 with a trio of RBIs. Three others — Brody Kennedy, Michael McVoy and Mason Raes — added two hits apiece.
.
TECUMSEH 16, BORDEN 13
Borden 023 260 0 — 13 12 2
Tecumseh 620 332 X — 16 13 1
W — Bradyn Bender. L — Dylan Toler (0-1). 2B — Wyatt Huddleston (T), Brody Julian (T), Dylan Toler (B). 3B — Evan Parsons (B). Records — Borden 5-4, Tecumseh 7-4.
.
KNIGHTS DOWN ‘DOGS
NEWBURGH — Host Castle clipped New Albany 7-3 Saturday.
Landon Tiesing led the Bulldogs at the plate with a pair of hits, including a triple, while Chase Loesch added a pair of RBIs.
New Albany, which visited Eastern on Monday, is scheduled to visit 4A No. 1 Center Grove at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
PANTHERS HOLD OFF RED DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Corydon Central held off Jeffersonville for a 4-3 win Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers plated a single run in the first inning, two in the third and one in the seventh before the Red Devils rallied for three in their final at-bat.
Jaden Hart and Jaret Phillips had two hits apiece to lead Jeff at the plate while Ethan Durbin added a double and two RBIs.
The Red Devils (6-7), who visited Louisville Male on Monday, are scheduled to host 3A No. 3 Jasper at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Don Poole Field.
.
CORYDON CENTRAL 4, JEFFERSONVILLE 3
Corydon Central 102 000 1 — 4 8 2
Jeffersonville 000 000 3 — 3 7 4
W — Kyle Deardorff. L — Hunter Flowers. 2B — Jacob Stark (CC), Colton Smith (CC), Ethan Durbin (J), Jaden Hart (J). Records — Corydon Central 8-6, Jeffersonville 6-7.
.
RANGERS EDGE DRAGONS IN 15
FERDINAND — Class 2A No. 2 Forest Park outlasted 3A No. 7 Silver Creek 6-5 in 15 innings in a matchup of Top 10 foes Saturday.
The Dragons (9-5) are scheduled to visit Henryville at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.