HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Wildcats down Devils

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jasper rolled into Don Poole Field on Wednesday riding on a plush travel coach and a No. 3 ranking in Class 3A. The Wildcats left with a hard-earned 5-1 win over host Jeffersonville.
“I think sometimes we win a few games by just pulling up, but not tonight,” Hall of Fame Wildcats coach Terry Gobert said. “We came up with the big hit and they didn’t.”
For the Red Devils, it was a matter of missed opportunities. They had runners on base in every inning, but only scored a single run in the sixth.
“There is improvement coming, we’ve just got to learn,” first-year Jeff coach Shayne Stock said. “They had big hits, we didn’t. (But) we had runners in scoring position. It was a fairly even game until they got two in the seventh.”
The Red Devils had a very early scoring chance after Jaden Hart led off the bottom of the first inning with a double. He moved to third on a groundout, but was stranded there after back-to-back strikeouts.
In the second, Ethan Durbin singled before Lucas Blanton lined to Jasper second baseman Andrew Noblitt, who doubled up Durbin.
Jeff got the leadoff man on again in the third when Aidan Niemi singled up the middle and was sacrificed to second. However, two of the next three Red Devils were struck out by Wildcats starter Will Wallace.
“It was Will’s first start,” Gobert said. “Will has really worked hard on his breaking ball, that was the key. Jeffersonville has hit fastballs since the 19th century, I believe. I think he did a nice job of mixing it up.”
Jasper (14-1) didn’t have a hit off Red Devils starter Caiden White until the fourth inning.
Matthew Wright singled to right field with two outs before No. 7 hitter Kai Kunz doubled over the head of Blanton in left. After a walk to Noblitt, Tyler Atkins singled to left to score courtesy-runner Mitchel Leinenbach for a 2-0 lead.
“We were pitching well and I got a hit and everybody got up,” said Kunz a sophomore who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while scoring a run.
The bottom four in Jasper’s lineup had five of the team’s six hits, walked twice and produced a sacrifice fly.
The Wildcats plated another run in the sixth, when Kunz singled home Wright with two outs.
In the seventh, Jasper added a pair of insurance runs on Wallace’s RBI-single and Matthew Wright’s sac fly.
“It was a fairly even game until the seventh, and we threatened in the seventh” said Stock, whose team outhit the Wildcats 8-6. “We are learning, and getting better to the end. That’s what it is about, to the end. The first two innings (White) had trouble with his command. As he gets tired, his arm catches up with his body. But he battled.”
Jeff (7-8) is scheduled to host Louisville Seneca at 6 p.m. Friday in a makeup game.
JASPER 5, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Jasper 000 201 2 — 5 6 0
Jeff 000 001 0 — 1 8 1
W — Will Wallace. L — Caiden White. 2B — Jaden Hart (JE), Kai Kunz (JA), Mathew Wright (JA). Records — Jasper 14-1, Jeffersonville 7-8.