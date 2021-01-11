HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Dragons exorcise some demons

SALEM — Silver Creek exorcised some demons Saturday.
The Class 3A No. 2 Dragons outlasted third-ranked Salem 58-56 in a battle of Mid-Southern Conference heavyweights. The win ended Creek’s six-game losing streak to the Lions and was a giant step toward its first-ever MSC title.
The game was reminiscent of last year’s Charlestown Sectional final when the Dragons appeared to have things in hand before the Lions stormed back to win 54-52 in the final seconds on their way to a state runner-up finish.
This time around, though, it was Creek that made the plays at the end. The biggest of those came with the Dragons clinging to a 57-56 lead in the final seconds, when Silver Creek senior Jaclyn Emly knocked away a pass intended for Salem’s Natalie Noel.
Following a brief scrum, Creek’s Sydney Sierota ended up with the ball and was fouled with 1.7 seconds left. The junior subsequently made her first free throw, but missed the second. A fight for the rebound resulted in the Lions receiving the ball with seven-tenths of a second to play.
The game ended when Bailey Hypes’ in-bound pass glanced off the finger tips of Abigail Ratts and out of bounds.
“I thought we did everything we possibly could to give the game away. I had flashbacks. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I was shell-shocked. But the difference was we made a couple plays,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said after being doused with water by his players in the locker room following the victory. “We made a couple plays and made a couple layups, and they missed a couple plays. But we were just talking about staying calm. This is two games that we had, Crown Point and this one, we’ve had where it’s come down to a couple of possessions and we’ve won two of them. And we did kind of the same thing, give the ball up a little bit. But we got a big defensive stop. I can’t be more proud of them because a year ago we didn’t and they did, they sat down and they got a big, big stop.”
The Dragons (14-2, 6-0) never trailed and led by double digits at halftime (28-17) and in the fourth quarter, but they didn’t shake Salem until the final buzzer to earn their first win in the Lions’ den since 2013.
“I had flashbacks before we even got into the building. But, of course, whenever the game’s close like that, you can’t help but think, ‘Not again,’” senior forward Alana Striverson said.
Emly led the way with 16 points, all coming in the first and third quarters, on the strength of a quartet of 3-pointers. Senior forward Marissa Gasaway added 14 points, 10 in the second half, and nine rebounds.
Meanwhile the Striverson sisters, Alana and junior point guard Kynidi, stuffed the stat sheet. Each scored seven points while Alana dished out seven assists and snared six rebounds. Kynidi collected seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.
“In (the locker room) I just told ‘em that I’m proud to be their coach, that this is the true essence of a team,” Schoen said. “Sometimes some kids get to play a lot and some kids don’t get to play as much, we go through certain rotations. But not once, but twice, but three times, everybody’s so positive on the bench. They are a true team.
“Win or lose this game, it was really evident that this is one of the best teams, as far as just caring about each other. I’ll win or lose with kids like this every day, every freaking day.”
Things don’t get any easier for Creek, which visits Madison at 7:30 p.m. tonight before hosting 4A No. 2 Bedford North Lawrence in a huge game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night and conference foe Austin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday
”It’s a big week, but every week’s a big week,” Schoen said. “We’re just trying to stay healthy and get ourselves ready for the (state) tournament.”
TOP PERFORMERS OF THE WEEKEND
BOYS
Borden: The Braves picked up a pair of victories over Clark County and sectional foes, beating New Washington 67-52 Friday night and winning 58-50 at Rock Creek on Saturday night. Borden will take a three-game win streak into this weekend, when it visits Austin on Friday night and hosts Charlestown on Saturday.
Dakota Capps: The Clarksville junior guard had a team-high 18 points — including the game-winning three-point play with 1.7 seconds left — in the Generals’ 48-45 win at Providence on Friday night. Then Saturday night, Capps scored a game-high 24 points in Clarksville’s 61-53 triumph at New Washington.
Jake Heidbreder: It was a milestone weekend for the Floyd Central senior guard, who scored 31 points in wins at Corydon Central and over 2A No. 3 South Spencer. The Air Force recruit had 14 against the Panthers on Friday and 17 — including the 1,000th of his career — against the Rebels on Saturday.
Silver Creek’s triumvirate: The Dragons’ standout trio of Trey Kaufman, Kooper Jacobi and Branden Northern all posted double-doubles — and Kaufman nearly had a triple-double — in Creek’s 95-34 win over Eastern on Friday night. Kaufman finished with 27 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists, Jacobi tallied 23 points and 14 rebounds and Northern contributed 16 points and 10 assists in the Dragons’ fifth straight win.
GIRLS
Taylor Treat: The New Albany junior guard scored a team-high 13 points in the Bulldogs’ 41-40 victory over rival Floyd Central on Saturday afternoon at the Doghouse.
Kennedy Coleman: The Charlestown freshman finished with a team-high 20 points, making 10 of 11 shots, in the Pirates’ 52-46 loss to Brownstown Central on Saturday.
GAMES TO WATCH THIS WEEK
While the aforementioned BNL-Silver Creek matchup will be the top girls’ game of the week, if not the season, there are several intriguing ones on the boys’ side. Below is a quick look at five of those.
Southwestern (9-1) at New Albany (6-3), 7:30 p.m. tonight: The Bulldogs, who lost to Blackford by one point three days before Christmas, host another one of the top teams in 2A tonight.
Floyd Central (5-2) at Jeffersonville (3-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday: The last two regular season meetings, both Red Devil wins, have been decided by a last-second 3-pointer. Can Jeff make it three in a row while also avenging last year’s sectional loss to the Highlanders?
Silver Creek (8-2, 3-1) at Brownstown Central (6-3, 2-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Brownstown isn’t an easy place to win, even the Dragons’ state-title-winning team of 2019 lost there. Creek will try to avenge that loss this time around.
North Harrison (7-2) at Floyd Central (5-2), 7:30 p.m. Saturday: Points should be at a premium in this matchup of two defensive-minded teams.
Jeffersonville (3-3) at Providence (4-4), 7:30 p.m. Saturday: First-year Jeff coach Andrew Grantz returns to his old stomping grounds, where he played and coached for the Pioneers.
SILVER CREEK BOYS, GIRLS REMAIN HIGHLY-RANKED
Following its 95-34 victory over Eastern, the Silver Creek boys’ basketball team moved up one spot, from ninth to eighth, in the new Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll released Sunday night.
The Dragons (8-2) received 239 voting points in a polling of 20 panelists.
Meanwhile New Albany (6-3) rose two spots, up to No. 17, after its 49-37 win over Jeffersonville.
Carmel (10-0) remained No. 1 and once again received 16 of the 20 first-place votes. Lawrence North (9-0) stayed at No. 2, as did Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (10-0) at No. 3 and Homestead (12-0) at No. 4.
Meanwhile, following its wins at Corydon Central and Salem, Silver Creek returned to No. 1 in the ICGSA (Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association) rankings and also moved up one spot, from No. 7 to No. 6, in the IBCA poll released Sunday night.
In the ICGSA poll, the Dragons (14-2) changed places with Evansville Memorial, which lost 48-43 in overtime at Linton-Stockton on Saturday.
In the IBCA poll, the Dragons (14-2) had 244 points from the 20 voting panelists.
BOYS’ IBCA TOP 20
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.
Rank, School Record Pts
1. Carmel (16) 10-0 395
2. Lawrence North (4) 9-0 377
3. FW Blackhawk 10-0 352
4. Homestead 12-0 351
5. Cathedral 9-1 302
6. Lafayette Jeff 11-0 280
7. Indpls Attucks 10-2 251
8. Silver Creek 8-2 239
9. SB Adams 10-0 232
10. Barr-Reeve 10-2 214
11. Westfield 8-1 189
12. Hammond 6-1 188
13. FW Carroll 6-1 126
14. Zionsville 7-3 114
15. Gary West 7-2 91
16. Warren Central 4-4 64
17. New Albany 6-3 51
18. Heritage Hills 7-0 48
19. Bloomington North 5-1 47
20. Lawrence Central 7-5 30
Others receiving votes: Avon, Bloomington South, Carroll (Flora), Center Grove, Chesterton, Columbus North, Connersville, Crown Point, Evansville Bosse, Evansville F. J. Reitz, Evansville North, Fishers, Greenwood, Hamilton Southeastern, Kouts, Leo, Linton-Stockton, McCutcheon, Michigan City, Mishawaka Marian, North Central (Indianapolis), Pike, Plainfield, Shenandoah, South Bend Riley, South Bend St. Joseph.
GIRLS’ IBCA TOP 20
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.
1. Penn (11) 14-2 387
2. North Central (6) 15-2 365
3. Bedford NL (2) 14-1 343
4. Crown Point (1) 10-1 331
5. Fishers 13-2 274
6. Silver Creek 14-2 244
7. Hamilton SE 9-2 234
8. East Central 12-2 225
9. Ev. Memorial 13-1 216
10. Noblesville 14-3 211
11. Linton-Stockton 15-1 205
12. Franklin 14-1 162
13. Mishawaka Marian 14-2 132
14. Carmel 9-5 129
15. FW Carroll 13-2 125
16. Homestead 10-4 116
17. Zionsville 12-3 113
18. Salem 14-2 105
19. SB Washington 14-4 71
20. Lawrence North 12-7 51
Others receiving votes: Andrean (12-0), Ben Davis (10-4), Brownsburg (7-8), Columbus East (9-5), Columbus North (5-2), Garrett (14-1), Goshen (13-3), Greensburg (8-3), Harrison-West Lafayette (8-0), Jennings County (10-2), Knox (17-2), Martinsville (12-3), Michigan City (8-3), North Judson (9-4), Norwell (13-3), Pioneer (10-3), Roncalli (12-4), Trinity Lutheran (15-3), Warsaw (13-3), Washington (12-1), Westfield (13-4).
ICGSA POLLS
Class 4A: 1. North Central 15-2, 2. Bedford NL 14-1, 3. Crown Point 10-1, 4. Penn 14-2, 5. Fishers 13-2, 6. East Central 12-2, 7. Hamilton SE 9-2, 8. Franklin 14-1, 9. FW Carroll 13-2, 10. Noblesville 14-3.
Class 3A: 1. Silver Creek 14-2, 2. Evansville Memorial 13-1, 3. Salem 14-2, 4. Garrett 14-1, 5. Norwell 13-3, 6. Washington 12-1, 7. Mishawaka Marian 14-2, 8. SB Washington 14-4, 9. FW Concordia 9-4, 10. Hamilton Heights 12-0.
Class 2A: 1. Linton-Stockton 15-1, 2. Andrean 12-0, 3 (tie). Frankton 15-2, Northeastern 12-1, 5. Triton Central 13-2, 6. University 8-1, 7. South Putnam 10-1, 8. Clinton Prairie 13-1, 9. Lafayette Central Catholic 8-2, 10. Carroll (Flora) 13-2.
Class A: 1. Trinity Lutheran 15-3, 2. Lanesville 14-2, 3. Jac-Cen-Del 13-3, 4. Blue River 13-2, 5. Loogootee 9-3, 6 (tie). Pioneer 10-3, Tecumseh 6-5, 8. Morgan Township 13-3, 9. Greenwood Christian 11-6, 10. Waldron 12-3.