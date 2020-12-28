SELLERSBURG — The Silver Creek boys’ basketball team will try for its fourth consecutive title in its own holiday tournament, which begins Tuesday night.
If the Dragons do, though, they won’t be cutting down any nets.
Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek (4-2) will face Providence (3-1) at 6 p.m in the first game of the 60th annual Silver Creek Holiday Tournament. Clarksville (1-3) will take on Charlestown (1-2) at 8 p.m. in the second game of the longest-running holiday tourney in the state that features the same four teams.
The consolation game will tip off at 6 p.m. Wednesday night with the final slated to start around 8 p.m.
The Dragons have dominated the tourney the last three seasons, winning their games by an average of 35.8 points. Creek won its two contests last season by a combined 94 points, including a 78-43 victory over the Pioneers in the final. Providence is the last team to defeat the Dragons in their tournament, winning 49-46 on Dec. 30, 2016.
In addition to some of the new normal asks (i.e. masks are required for entry and during the game while spectators are asked to practice social distancing and spread out) due to COVID-19, there will be a few new wrinkles at this season’s tourney. Included among those are the fact that the gym will be cleared between games, teams will not be allowed to stay and watch the second game and there will be no net-cutting or celebration following the tourney’s championship game.
The Silver Creek Holiday Tournament isn’t the only one involving local teams this week. Below is a quick glance at the other tourneys involving area squads.
WARRIORS, BRAVES AT FOREST PARK TOURNEY
Christian Academy (2-1) and Borden (4-1) are both slated to take part in the Tri Plastics Inc./Schatz Insurance Holiday Hoops Classic, an eight-team tourney that begins Tuesday and ends Wednesday at Forest Park.
The Class A No. 9 Warriors will face 4A Evansville North (3-1) at 11:45 a.m. this morning, while the Braves will take on North Knox (4-5) at the same time.
Both teams will then play again at 6 or 7:45 p.m. tonight depending on if they win, or lose, their opening game.
The tournament final is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Wednesday night.
TRI PLASTICS INC./SCHATZ INSURANCE HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC
At Forest Park
Tuesday
Game 1: Evansville Harrison at Forest Park, 10 a.m.; Game 2: North Knox vs. Borden, 11:45 a.m.; Game 3: Vincennes Lincoln vs. NE Dubois, 10 a.m.; Game 4: Christian Academy vs. Evansville North, 11:45 a.m.; Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 6 p.m.; Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:45 p.m.; Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.; Game 8: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 9 (Seventh-place game): Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.; Game 10 (Fifth-place game): Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 2:45 p.m.; Game 11 (Third-place game): Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 4:30 p.m.; Game 12 (Final): Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:15 p.m.
LIONS AT NORTH DAVIESS EVENT
Rock Creek will participate in North Daviess’ Old National Bank Tournament, an eight-team event that begins Tuesday and runs through Saturday.
The Lions (4-3) will face Brownstown Central (3-2) at 5 p.m. today in their first game.
Win, or lose, Rock Creek will play its second game Friday. The championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday night.
OLD NATIONAL BANK TOURNAMENT
At North Daviess
Tuesday
Game 2: Rushville vs. Loogootee, 2 p.m.; Game 3: Rock Creek vs. Brownstown Central, 5 p.m.; Game 3: Paoli vs. Southridge, 11 a.m.
Wednesday
Game 1: South Knox vs. North Daviess, 8 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 11 a.m.; Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.; Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m.; Game 8: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Game 9 (Seventh-place game): Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 11 a.m.; Game 10 (Fifth-place game): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m.; Game 11 (Third-place game): Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m.; Game 12 (Final): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m.
MUSTANGS IN MORRISTOWN TOURNEY
New Washington (2-4) will face South Dearborn (2-2) at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in its first game in the Morristown Tournament, a two-day, eight-team event that ends Wednesday.
If the Mustangs win their opener they’ll play at 6 p.m. Tuesday. If they lose their first game they’ll play at 5:45 p.m. this afternoon.
MORRISTOWN TOURNAMENT
At Morristown
Tuesday
Game 1: Randolph Southern at Morristown, 10 a.m.; Game 2: South Dearborn vs. New Washington, 11:30 a.m.; Game 3: Waldron vs. Lawrenceburg, 1 p.m.; Game 4: Covenant Christian vs. South Ripley, 2:30 p.m.; Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5:45 p.m.; Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.; Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 7:45 p.m.; Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 9 (Seventh-place game): Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.; Game 10 (Fifth-place game): Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 3 p.m.; Game 11 (Third-place game): Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m.; Game 12 (Final): Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
DRAGONS FACE TOP 2 TEAMS IN 4A THIS WEEK
Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek (11-0) will take on 4A No. 2 North Central (11-1) at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second game of the Paul Loggan Memorial Invitational, a two-day, four-team round robin.
The Dragons will face Westfield (8-3) at 1 p.m. Wednesday, the final day of the invite.
Then on Saturday, Silver Creek will meet 4A No. 1 Crown Point (8-0) at 2:30 p.m. in a shootout event at Bowman Academy in Gary.
PAUL LOGGAN MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL
At North Central
Today
Game 1: Springboro (Ohio) vs. Westfield, 1 p.m.; Game 2: Silver Creek at North Central, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 3: Silver Creek vs. Westfield, 1 p.m.; Springboro at North Central, 2:30 p.m.
PIRATES IN SCOTTSBURG TOURNEY
Charlestown will play two games in Scottsburg’s Cheatham Classic, a six-team round robin event, Tuesday.
The Pirates (4-1) will face Jennings County (7-2) at 10 a.m. this morning and Lawrenceburg (8-3) at 6 p.m. tonight.
CHEATHAM CLASSIC
Tuesday at Scottsburg
Game 1: Jennings County vs. Charlestown, 10 a.m.; Game 2: Greenwood Christian at Scottsburg, noon; Game 3: Lawrenceburg vs. Jennings County, 2 p.m.; Game 4: East Central vs. Greenwood Christian, 4 p.m.; Game 5: Charlestown vs. Lawrenceburg, 6 p.m.; Game 6: East Central at Scottsburg, 8 p.m.
