Silver Creek has played some stiff competition over the past two weekends.
Saturday, though, the Dragons may face their most formidable foes yet in the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic at the New Castle Fieldhouse.
"We've kind of made these weekends tests, and they've progressively gotten harder," said Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman, whose team took on North Harrison and Fort Wayne Blackhawk on Dec. 13 and 14 before playing road games at Jeffersonville and Bedford North Lawrence last weekend. "I think this is going to be even harder than last weekend."
The Class 3A No. 1 Dragons (7-0) will meet 3A No. 2 Heritage Hills (5-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday. The second game will pit 4A No. 3 Lafayette Jeff (7-0) against 4A No. 4 Lawrence Central (4-1). The consolation contest is scheduled to tip off at 6:07 p.m. Saturday night, with the final to follow.
In the opener Creek will face the Patriots, who return their top four scorers from a team that went 22-2 last season (which ended with a 66-62 loss to Evansville Bosse in the sectional). Hills is led by 6-foot-9 junior forward Blake Sisley (20.2 points, 8.2 rebounds per game), 6-2 senior guard Simon Scherry (17.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 6.7 assists), 6-4 senior guard Murray Becher (17.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3 apg) and 6-1 senior wing Cole Sigler (10.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.5 apg).
"Heritage Hills is a legitimate state contender," Hoffman said. "They have a lot of size similar to ours. ... It's going to be a great matchup. If both teams play their cards right it could be a regional preview of March. ... I'm sure we'll get their best shot. I'm sure they've had this game circled since we did last year what they want to do this year.
Creek will then take on either the Bronchos, or the Bears, in the consolation, or final.
Lafayette Jeff returns 99 percent of its scoring from a squad that went 17-8 last season. The Bronchos, who average 77.9 points per game, are led by 6-2 senior guard Avery Beaver (20.1 ppg), 6-6 junior wing Brooks Barnhizer (19.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 3.6 apg) and senior guard Braxton Barnhizer (19.3 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 6.3 apg).
"Their offense, I can't imagine anybody in high school having a better offense," Hoffman said.
Except maybe Lawrence Central, which averages 78.2 points per game. The Bears are led by a pair of senior Division I recruits — 6-6 forward Dre Davis (Louisville) and 6-0 point guard Nijel Pack (Kansas State). Davis is averaging 26 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Meanwhile Pack, who's averaging 20.3 points, five assists, 4.7 rebounds and three steals a game.
"Lawrence Central, they have college-team talent," Hoffman said. "But, we were invited for a reason, we've got a pretty good team too."
So what will the Dragons need to do to bring home the title?
"It's going to take two really, really good games," Hoffman said.
Normally the Dragons would be preparing to host their Silver Creek Holiday Tournament this weekend, but the three other participating schools (Charlestown, Clarksville and Providence) all agreed to push it back one week so that Creek could play in the Hall of Fame.
"We're really fortunate that it worked out where all three other schools were available," Hoffman said. "Because it's a tournament with a lot of history."
Next weekend the Dragons will host Charlestown at 6 p.m., followed by Providence vs. Clarksville, in the first round of the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament on Friday. The consolation and championship games will take place the next night, Jan. 4.
RAYMOND JAMES HALL OF FAME CLASSIC
Saturday at New Castle Fieldhouse
Game 1: Silver Creek (7-0) vs. Heritage Hills (5-1), 11 a.m.; Game 2: Lawrence Central (4-1) vs. Lafayette Jeff (7-0), 12:45 p.m.; Game 3: Consolation, 6:07 p.m.; Game 4: Championship, 7:37 p.m.
Here's a look at the other tournaments involving local teams this weekend.
RED DEVILS AT KOKOMO
Jeffersonville will compete in the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament at Kokomo. The eight-team, two-day tourney begins today.
The Red Devils (3-3), who are ranked No. 13 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Top 20 poll, will face Valparaiso (5-1) at noon
The field also features 3A No. 3 Connersville (7-0), 4A No. 10 South Bend Adams (7-0), Franklin Central (4-1), Eastern (Greentown) (5-1), South Bend Washington (3-5) and the host Wildkats (3-4).
PHIL COX MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
Today (All games at Kokomo HS)
Game 1: SB Washington (3-5) vs. Connersville (7-0), 10 a.m.; Game 2: Valparaiso (5-1) vs. Jeffersonville (3-3), noon; Game 3: SB Adams (7-0) vs. Franklin Central (4-1), 6 p.m.; Game 4: Eastern (Greentown) (5-1) vs. Kokomo (3-4), 8 p.m.
Saturday (All games at Kokomo HS unless noted)
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m. at IU-Kokomo; Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, noon at IU-Kokomo; Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, noon; Game 9 (7th-place): Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 4 p.m. at IU-Kokomo; Game 10 (5th-place): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m.; Game 11 (3rd-place): Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m.; Game 12 (Final): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m.
BULLDOGS AT NOBLESVILLE
New Albany will play in the Noblesville Holiday Tournament for the second straight year. The eight-team, two-day tourney begins today.
The Bulldogs (4-2) face Columbus North (6-1) at 4:15 p.m. in a rematch of a game the Bull Dogs won 64-61 last year.
The field also features 2A No. 2 Fort Wayne Blackhawk (5-1), Chesterton (7-0), Northridge (4-2), Andrean (3-4), Crown Point (2-3) and the host Millers (3-5).
NOBLESVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Today
Game 1: FW Blackhawk (5-1) vs. Chesterton (7-0), 11 a.m.; Game 2: Andrean (3-4) vs. Northridge (4-2), 12:45 p.m.; Game 3: Crown Point (2-3) at Noblesville (3-5), 2:30 p.m.; Game 4: Columbus North (6-1) vs. New Albany (4-2), 4:15 p.m.; Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.; Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 11 a.m.; Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 12:45 p.m.; Game 9 (7th-place): Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 2:30 p.m.; Game 10 (5th-place): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4:15 p.m.; Game 11 (3rd-place): Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m.; Game 12 (Final): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:45 p.m.
MUSTANGS AT SPRINGS VALLEY
New Washington will play in the Holiday Classic at Springs Valley. The eight-team, two-day tourney begins today.
The Mustangs (5-3) will take on Centerville (2-5) at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.
The field also includes 2A No. 9 Paoli (3-1), Lanesville (4-3), Orleans (3-3), Shoals (3-3), Union City (2-4) and host Blackhawks (0-6).
HOLIDAY CLASSIC AT SPRINGS VALLEY
Today
Game 1: Orleans (3-3) vs. Lanesville (4-3), 10 a.m.; Game 2: Paoli (3-1) vs. Shoals (3-3), 11:30 a.m.; Game 3: Union City (2-4) at Springs Valley (0-6), 1 p.m.; Game 4: Centerville (2-5) vs. New Washington (5-3), 2:30 p.m.; Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m.; Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 5:30 p.m.; Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.; Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 9 (7th-place): Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 2 p.m.; Game 10 (5th-place): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3:30 p.m.; Game 11 (3rd-place): Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m.; Game 12 (Final): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m.
HENRYVILLE IN JEFFERSON COUNTY CLASSIC
Henryville will compete in the Jefferson County Classic. The two-day, six-team tourney begins Friday.
The Hornets (2-5) face Madison (5-2), which is coached by former Jeffersonville standout Sherron Wilkerson, in their first game.
The field also includes Switzerland County (3-3), Southwestern (5-4), Morristown (3-2) and Kentucky's Trimble County (2-7).
CAI AT FOREST PARK
Christian Academy will play in the Access Storage Holiday Hoops Classic at Forest Park. The two-day, eight-team tournament begins Friday.
The Warriors (3-3) will face North Knox (4-3) in their first game.
The field also features Jennings County (3-3), Northeast Dubois (4-1), South Central (2-4), East Central (2-3), Mount Vernon (0-7) and the host Rangers (5-0).
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
PIRATES HOST HOLIDAY TOURNEY
Charlestown will host its Holiday Tournament, which is only one day this year, today.
The Pirates (6-5) host Silver Creek (11-2), which is ranked No. 5 in 3A in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association polls, at 10 a.m.. It's a rematch of a Nov. 20 game in Sellersburg that the Dragons won 34-24.
The second game pits Providence (7-5) against Clarksville (2-8) at about 11:30 a.m. The consolation game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the final slated to tip off around 7:30 p.m.
CHARLESTOWN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Friday at CHS Sports Arena
Game 1: Silver Creek (11-2) vs. Charlestown (6-5), 10 a.m.; Game 2: Providence (7-5) vs. Clarksville (2-8), 11:30 a.m.; Game 3: Consolation, 6 p.m.; Game 4: Championship, 7:30 p.m.
RED DEVILS IN COLUMBUS
Jeffersonville will compete in the Columbus North Invitational. The eight-team, two-day tourney begins today.
The Red Devils (11-2), who are ranked No. 10 in the all-class IBCA Top 20, face Mooresville (9-4) at 7:45 p.m. tonight.
The formidable field also includes No. 1 Northwestern (11-0), Westfield (8-5), Elkhart Central (8-3), Evansville North (8-2), Zionsville (4-9) and the host Bull Dogs (7-5).
COLUMBUS NORTH INVITATIONAL
Today
Game 1: Elkhart Central (8-3) at Columbus North (7-5), 6 p.m. Gym 1; Game 2: Evansville North (8-2) vs. Zionsville (4-9), 6 p.m. Gym 2; Game 3: Northwestern (11-0) vs. Westfield (8-5), 7:45 p.m. Gym 1; Game 4: Jeffersonville (11-2) vs. Mooresville (9-4), 7:45 p.m. Gym 2
Saturday
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m. Gym 1; Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 10 a.m. Gym 2; Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 11:45 a.m. Gym 1; Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 11:45 a.m. Gym 2; Game 9 (7th-place): Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 3:30 p.m. Gym 2; Game 10 (5th-place): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3:30 p.m. Gym 1; Game 11 (3rd-place): Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 5:15 p.m. Gym 1; Game 12 (Final): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. Gym 1
HORNETS IN FRANKFORT
Henryville will participate in Frankfort's Lady Hot Dog Holiday Tournament. The four-team, one-day tourney takes place Saturday.
The Hornets (4-6) face Lapel (8-3) at 11:45 a.m., after the host Hot Dogs (1-11) take on South Newton (2-10).
LADY HOT DOG HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Saturday at Frankfort
Game 1: South Newton (2-10) at Frankfort (1-11), 10 a.m.; Game 2: Lapel (8-3) vs. Henryville (4-6), 11:45 a.m.; Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m.; Game 4 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
