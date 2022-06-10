HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Former Dragon standouts help Indiana to sweep

OWENSBORO — It was a good night for Kynidi Mason-Striverson and Branden Northern.
The former Silver Creek standout point guards were both contributors for their respective squads as the Indiana All-Stars swept a doubleheader from their Kentucky counterparts Friday at the Owensboro (Ky.) Sportscenter.
Mason-Striverson tallied two rebounds, one assist, one steal and was on the court for Alyssa Crockett’s game-winning shot in the Indiana girls’ 67-66 victory.
Meanwhile, Northern totaled 10 points, two assists and one steal in helping the Indiana boys’ team to a 104-77 win over the boys from the Bluegrass.
Both will be back in action tonight as the Hoosier teams go for the sweep of their annual summer series against Kentucky at the Southridge Fieldhouse.
Wednesday night, Mason-Striverson tallied nine points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds in nearly 22 minutes of action in the Senior All-Star team’s 89-86 victory over the Junior All-Stars at Mt. Vernon (Fortville). She was 3 for 4 from 3-point range and 0 of 2 from the free throw line in the game.
Friday night, Mason-Striverson was 0-for-4 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, but she still helped her team rally from an early deficit to pick up the win. Mason-Striverson was on the court quite a bit in the fourth quarter. As the clock ticked down, and Indiana trailing by one, she sprinted to the corner, then crashed the boards as Crockett banked in a runner with 2.2 seconds to play.
Northern also warmed up for Friday night with a solid performance in Wednesday’s exhibition game against the Junior All-Stars. He finished with five points, three steals, two assists and one rebound in the Senior team’s 90-75 triumph. Northern was 2-for-5 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, in a little over 12 minutes of action.
Friday night, he went scoreless in the first half as the Hoosiers built a 20-point lead (48-28).
After intermission, though, Northern was 4-for-5 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, and 1 for 1 from the free throw line. One of only nine players in uniform for Indiana, Northern played more than 22 minutes.