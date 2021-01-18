HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Kaufman becomes Creek's all-time leading scorer

SELLERSBURG — Trey Kaufman added yet another to his growing list of accomplishments Saturday night.
The Silver Creek senior standout became the all-time leading boys’ scorer in school history during the Class 3A No. 3 Dragons’ 94-74 victory over visiting Bloomington North.
The 6-foot-9 forward needed 22 points to surpass former Indiana University player Steve Green’s record of 1,404, which stood for 50 years. Kaufman went for 35 in the win. The Purdue-signee was 14 for 18 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the free throw line. He also collected 10 rebounds and eight assists in the game.
Kaufman broke Green’s mark on a second-half putback. After that he was presented with a commemorative basketball, which he then gave to his mother. Additionally, a video message from Green was also played in the gym.
“It’s super humbling,” Kaufman said afterward. “As a freshman coming in, obviously I had high hopes for myself, but I don’t think anybody in Sellersburg would’ve thought I would break the all-time scoring record at Silver Creek. I’m thankful to have the opportunity, that God blessed me with these abilities and that everybody at Silver Creek and Sellersburg helped me out.
“It’s just a really cool experience and I’m very honored and humbled that it’s happened.”
Trey Kaufman talks about becoming the all-time leading scorer for @SCHSBoysBball. @newstribscores pic.twitter.com/kupSDKzBHc— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) January 17, 2021
It’s yet another honor for Kaufman, who last year was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
“What else can you say about Trey?” Creek coach Brandon Hoffman asked rhetorically afterward. “Every accolade that he gets — the Gatorade Player of the Year, the all-conference, Indiana Junior All-Star, all-time leading scorer — all that is just a by-product of his work ethic, his discipline and his mental toughness ... and all the support he’s gotten and all the great players he’s played with.”
One of those, teammate and classmate Kooper Jacobi, isn’t far behind Kaufman either. Jacobi entered the weekend fourth on Creek’s all-time scoring list with 1,298 points. He tallied 37 in the Dragons’ wins over Brownstown Central and Bloomington North to increase his total to 1,335, which puts him 27 behind 2019 SCHS grad Zane Gross and 69 behind Green.
TOP PERFORMERS OF THE WEEKEND
BOYS
Dakota Capps: The Clarksville junior guard tallied a team-high 21 points in the Generals’ loss to Corydon Central on Friday night, then he had a game-high 25 points in Clarksville’s 81-71 win over Austin on Saturday night.
Jake Heidbreder: The Floyd Central senior guard had a huge weekend. First, he netted a game-high 17 points in the Highlanders’ 54-44 win at Jeffersonville on Friday night. Then, Saturday night he scored a game-high 22 points — 17 in the fourth quarter — in Floyd’s 52-47 come-from-behind win over North Harrison. In leading his team out of a 16-point hole, Heidbreder went 5 for 5 from the field and 2 for 2 from the free throw line, while collecting two assists, two rebounds and three steals in the final frame.
Kooper Jacobi: The Silver Creek senior forward had a pair of double-doubles over the weekend. First, he had 23 points and 10 rebounds in the Dragons’ win at Brownstown Central on Friday. Then, he posted 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in their victory over Bloomington North on Saturday.
Casey Kaelin: The Providence sophomore tallied 22 points — the last two from the free throw line with four seconds to play — and 10 rebounds to lead the Pioneers to a 53-51 victory over visiting Jeffersonville on Saturday night.
Trey Kaufman: The Silver Creek senior forward tallied 10 points, nine rebounds, eight blocked shots and two steals in the Dragons’ 61-40 win at Brownstown Central on Friday night. The next night he had 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in Creek’s victory over Bloomington North.
Branden Northern: The Silver Creek junior point guard had 17 points and four rebounds in the Dragons’ win at Brownstown on Friday night, then followed that up with 19 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in their victory over Bloomington North on Saturday.
Mason Thompson: The New Washington sophomore guard scored 14 points in the Mustangs’ 61-51 loss at Henryville on Friday night, then tallied a team-best 20 — nine in the fourth quarter — of their 49-46 come-from-behind victory over visiting West Washington on Saturday night.
GIRLS
Kendall Brown: The Floyd Central junior forward scored 19 points, on the strength of four 3-pointers, in the Highlanders’ 57-37 loss to then-4A No. 2 Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday afternoon.
Marissa Gasaway: The Silver Creek senior center had a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) in the Dragons’ 89-37 win over Austin on Saturday.
Alana Striverson: The Silver Creek senior wing had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists in the Dragons’ victory over Austin. She also hit a trio of 3-pointers for Creek, which hit a single-game, school-record 14 in the win.
Taylor Treat: The New Albany junior guard scored a career-high 25 points in the Bulldogs’ 79-60 loss to Hoosier Hills Conference-leader Columbus East on Saturday at the Doghouse.
GAMES TO WATCH THIS WEEK
GIRLS: Silver Creek (16-3) at Columbus North (7-3), 7:30 p.m. tonight: The 3A No. 1 Dragons face their ninth 4A foe of the season when they take on the Bull Dogs.
GIRLS: New Washington (2-0, 5-10) at Lanesville (15-3, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. Thursday night: The de facto Southern Athletic Conference championship game sees the Mustangs visiting the Class A No. 3 Eagles.
BOYS: Silver Creek (10-2) at New Albany (8-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday night: The Dragons picked up their first-ever win in the Doghouse two years ago. They’ll try for two in a row Friday.
BOYS: Madison (9-2, 2-0) at Floyd Central (7-2, 1-1), 7:30 p.m. Saturday night: The Cubs are the only unbeaten team left in the Hoosier Hills Conference. The Highlanders will try to remedy that.
BOYS: New Albany (8-4) at Evansville Reitz (7-0), 8 p.m. Saturday night: The Bulldogs’ big weekend continues when they visit the Panthers, who enter this week as one of 10 remaining unbeatens in the state.
DRAGON BOYS, GIRLS REMAIN IN TOP 10
Following its wins over Brownstown Central and Bloomington North, the Silver Creek boys’ basketball team remained eighth in the new Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll released Sunday night.
The Dragons (10-2) received 242 voting points in a polling of 20 panelists.
Meanwhile New Albany (8-4), which was No. 17 in last week’s poll, dropped out of the Top 20 following its 48-43 home loss to Madison last Friday night.
Lawrence North (13-0) took over the top spot in the rankings after winning the Marion County Tournament last week. The Wildcats, who visit Jeff on Jan. 30, received 17 of the 20 first-place votes. Homestead (14-0), which received the other three first-place votes, moved up to No. 2.
Meanwhile, following its wins over Madison and Austin but its loss to Bedford North Lawrence, Silver Creek dropped from sixth to seventh in this week’s new IBCA poll. In the IBCA poll, the Dragons (16-3) had 218 points from the 20 voting panelists. Then, in spite of the loss to BNL, Creek remained No. 1 in the ICGSA (Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association) rankings released Monday.
.
BOYS’ IBCA TOP 20
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.
Rank, School Record Pts
1. Lawrence North (17) 13-0 396
2. Homestead (3) 14-0 383
3. Cathedral 10-1 348
4. Carmel 10-1 344
5. FW Blackhawk 11-1 315
6. Indpls Attucks 12-2 261
7. SB Adams 12-0 255
8. Silver Creek 10-2 242
9. Hammond 8-1 221
10. Barr-Reeve 12-2 211
11. Lafayette Jeff 12-1 188
12. Westfield 9-2 147
13. Warren Central 7-5 134
14. Zionsville 9-3 131
15. Gary West 9-2 114
16. Heritage Hills 9-0 85
17. FW Carroll 8-2 74
18. Plainfield 10-1 56
19. Bloomington North 6-2 53
20. Crown Point 6-0 44
Others receiving votes: Andrean, Bloomington South, Center Grove, Chesterton, Columbus North, Evansville Bosse, Evansville F. J. Reitz, Fishers, Greenwood, Lawrence Central, Leo, McCutcheon, Michigan City, Mishawaka Marian, New Albany, Pike, Shenandoah, SB St. Joseph.
.
GIRLS’ IBCA TOP 20
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points. Rank, School Record Pts
1. North Central (17) 17-2 378
2. Crown Point (1) 13-1 367
3. Penn (2) 14-3 350
4. Bedford NL 16-2 327
5. Fishers 13-2 293
6. Linton-Stockton 17-1 223
7. Silver Creek 16-3 218
8. Franklin 15-1 210
9. East Central 14-3 198
10. Noblesville 15-4 183
11. FW Carroll 16-2 180
12. Ev. Memorial 13-2 175
13. Hamilton SE 9-4 137
14. Lawrence North 14-7 135
15. Salem 16-2 133
16. Carmel 11-6 118
17. Zionsville 13-4 104
18. Homestead 11-5 99
19. Mishawaka Marian 14-4 82
20. SB Washington 15-4 77
Others receiving votes: Andrean (14-0), Ben Davis (12-4), Blue River (15-2), Castle (10-3), Columbus East (11-5), Columbus North (7-3), Fort Wayne Snider (9-4), Frankton (17-2), Garrett (15-2), Goshen (15-3), Hamilton Heights (14-0), Jac-Cen-Del (16-3), Jennings County (11-5), Knox (19-2), Lanesville (15-3), Martinsville (13-4), Mt. Vernon-Fortville (11-5), Norwell (15-3), Pioneer (12-3), Roncalli (14-4), Trinity Lutheran (16-3), Warsaw (14-4), Washington (12-1), West Noble (14-4), Westfield (15-4).
ICGSA POLLS
Class 4A: 1. North Central 17-2, 2. Crown Point 13-1, 3. Bedford NL 16-2, 4. Fishers 13-2, 5. Penn 14-3, 6. East Central 14-3, 7. Franklin 15-1, 8. FW Carroll 16-2, 9. Noblesville 15-4, 10 (tie). Hamilton Southeastern 9-4, Lawrence North 14-7.
Class 3A: 1. Silver Creek 16-3, 2. Salem 16-2, 3. Evansville Memorial 13-2, 4. Norwell 15-3, 5. Garrett 15-2, 6. Washington 12-1, 7. Hamilton Heights 14-0, 8. South Bend Washington 15-4, 9. Mishawaka Marian 14-4, 10. FW Concordia 10-5.
Class 2A: 1. Linton-Stockton 17-1, 2. Andrean 14-0, 3. Frankton 17-2, 4. Northeastern 15-1, 5. Triton Central 13-3, 6. Lafayette Central Catholic 10-2, 7. South Putnam 11-1, 8. Clinton Prairie 14-2, 9. Shenandoah 15-3, 10. Carroll (Flora) 14-3.
Class A: 1. Trinity Lutheran 16-3, 2. Jac-Cen-Del 16-3, 3. Lanesville 15-3, 4. Blue River 15-2, 5. Loogootee 11-3, 6. Pioneer 12-3, 7. Greenwood Christian 12-6, 8. Morgan Township 15-3, 9. Waldron 14-3, 10. Tecumseh 6-6.