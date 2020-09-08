Trey Kaufman has cut his college list to five schools - Purdue, Virginia, North Carolina, Indiana and Indiana State.
The Silver Creek senior boys' basketball standout unveiled his final five Tuesday afternoon on his Instagram page.
As a sophomore, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 14.8 points and a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game for the Dragons, who captured their first-ever state title. Last season Kaufman averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocked shots per game for the Dragons, who went 25-2 and were ranked No. 1 in Class 3A throughout the 2019-20 campaign, en route to being named Indiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
Kaufman, who is rated the 31st best prospect in the nation by 247Sports and 39th by Rivals.com, visited the North Carolina and Virginia campuses this past weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.