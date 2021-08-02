HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Locals shine in Battle of the Bridges

LOUISVILLE — Jayden Thompson’s torrid 3-point shooting helped Indiana claw its way back into Saturday night’s boys’ All-Star Classic of the 23rd annual Battle of the Bridges.
However Kentucky held off the hard-charging Hoosiers, who were led by a local contingent of players, for an 81-69 win at the MidAmerica Sports Center.
“It was fun — definitely fun competing Indiana vs. Louisville, you get to see everybody’s competition,” said Thompson, a New Albany senior who was named his team’s Most Valuable Player. “Definitely (the best part was) just getting to combine with all of the other Indiana kids. We all play against each other at all of our rival schools, it was just good to come together and play against Louisville. It was really cool.”
Thompson tallied a team-high 16 points for Indiana, which couldn’t overcome a very slow start in one of the featured games in one of the area’s top summer hoops events that returned after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
The victory completed a sweep for Kentucky in the All-Star Classic games, after the Bluegrass contingent beat Indiana 65-50 in the preceding girls’ contest.
The games pit some of the top upperclassmen from Southern Indiana against those from the Louisville area.
In the girls’ contest, New Albany senior point guard Taylor Treat tallied four points for Indiana.
“It was pretty fun. I had a really good time,” she said. “I hadn’t played with some of these people in awhile so it was good to play with them again.
“You get all of these people from Kentucky and the Indiana side, to be able to play against them is really fun.”
Jeffersonville senior Nevaeh Bates, a returning starter for the Red Devils, also represented Southern Indiana.
“It was great. This was my first year back in two years with COVID and everything, so it was a good experience to be out here with new girls in my area,” she said. “I enjoyed myself.”
North Harrison senior Ali Saunders spearheaded Indiana’s attack.
In the boys’ game, Kentucky used some pressure defense to build a 24-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and 51-33 by halftime before Indiana rallied in the second half behind Thompson and some other area players.
Thompson, a 6-foot-4 wing, hit three straight 3-pointers in the fourth period. The last of those pulled Indiana within 68-63 with 4 minutes, 26 seconds to play.
“The coach told me, we’ve got like 16 or 17 people on our team, and he was just telling me not to get frustrated with playing time and just keep playing, and I was like, ‘Alright.’ He told me to find the right situation finally, and then I just got hot,” Thompson said.
Later Floyd Central senior Brady Moore made back-to-back layups, the second of which cut Kentucky’s lead to 74-69 with a minute left.
Kentucky, however, scored the final seven points to pull away for the win.
Thompson finished with a team-high 16 points, on the strength of four 3-pointers, while Jeffersonville senior Brandon Rayzer-Moore added 13 for Indiana.
Moore scored six points while his Highlander teammates Cole Harritt and Wesley Celichowski tallied three apiece. Rock Creek senior Gavin Gullion netted two points, as did Clarksville’s Dakota Capps.
Jeffersonville’s Will Lovings-Watts and Kobe Stoudemire, along with Silver Creek’s Branden Northern, did not attend.