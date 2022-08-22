NEW ALBANY — Romeo Langford was back home again in Indiana on Saturday.
The former New Albany boys’ basketball star, Indiana University standout and current member of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs returned to his hometown for a special occasion — the court at the Doghouse was officially named in his honor.
“It’s great to be back,” Langford told the assembled crowd of a few hundred. “I feel the love. It’s a blessing just to be able to have the school basketball court that you went to be named after you.”
“Growing up, that’s one thing you dream about. Normally you hear about guys like LeBron (James) and them get their high school courts named after them. For me to be able to get my name on the court, it just means a lot and shows how much they love and respect me,” he added afterward.
Even before his signature was emblazoned on the court, Langford left an indelible mark at New Albany.
During his playing career (2014-18) at NAHS, Langford scored 3,002 points — which ranks fifth on the state’s all-time scoring list. In that time, the Bulldogs posted a 100-10 record (including 43-1 at home) while winning four sectional titles, two regionals, one semistate and the Class 4A state championship in 2016.
“Romeo created so many memories here for people. He not only had an effect on his team and our basketball program, but he had a very positive effect on our school, he brought the spotlight to our community,” New Albany coach Jim Shannon said. “The things he was able to do on the court were fascinating, but off the court he remained humble and kind and generous and he’s remained that way all through this whole thing. Even after he went to IU he never changed. When he went to Boston he never changed. When he went to San Antonio, he never changed. He’s wealthy, but he hasn’t changed. Which is a breath of fresh air.”
After graduating from New Albany, Langford played one season at Indiana University before heading to the NBA.
He averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Hoosiers prior to being selected 14th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft.
In his first season, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard averaged 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for the Celtics.
In his second campaign, he put up 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds a game for Boston.
This past season, Langford averaged 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds over 44 games with the Celtics before he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs.
Due to injuries, Langford played in only four games for the Spurs and averaged 2.8 points and one rebound a game.
Saturday’s ceremony featured a highlight video from Langford’s senior season (2017-18) before a tarp was lifted to unveil Langford’s signature on the court. Then, it was time for the guest of honor to speak to the crowd.
“I want to thank you guys, the fans,” Langford said. “I wouldn’t be the same — just like I said about my parents — I wouldn’t be the same guy without your support. You may not hear from me a lot, but I really do be thinking about you guys all the time and I really, truly appreciate the support I feel when I’m not here at New Albany.”
