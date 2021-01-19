COLUMBUS — Alana Striverson and Marissa Gasaway combined for 41 points to lead Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek to a 71-55 win at Columbus North in girls’ basketball action Tuesday night.
Striverson scored 21 points, hitting half of her 14 shots and four 3-pointers, while Gasaway tallied 20 on 8 of 9 shooting from the field and 4 for 6 shooting from the free throw line. Jaclyn Emly and Kynidi Striverson added 11 points apiece for the Dragons, who led 20-5 at the end of the first quarter and 36-15 at halftime before the host Bull Dogs outscored them 41-35 in the second half.
Gasaway also collected eight rebounds and two blocked shots while Kynidi Striverson dished out eight assists for Creek, which shot 53 percent (25 for 47) from the field, including 71 percent (15 for 21) from 2-point range.
The Dragons (17-3) will visit Eastern at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
SILVER CREEK 71, COLUMBUS NORTH 55
Silver Creek 20 16 15 20 — 71
Columbus North 5 9 16 25 — 55
Silver Creek (17-3): Kynidi Striverson 11, Jaclyn Emly 11, Marissa Gasaway 20, Alana Striverson 21, Emme Rooney 3, Sydney Sierota 2, Savannah Kirchgessner 3.
Columbus North (7-4):
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 10 (A. Striverson 4, Emly 3, Kirchgessner, Rooney, K. Striverson); Columbus North ?.
BRAVES BEAT REBELS
BORDEN — Sophomore Emily Cissell scored a game-high 17 points — on the strength of five 3-pointers — to lead Borden to a 53-24 victory over visiting South Central in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Tuesday night.
Caitlyn Cook added nine points for the Braves, who led 18-10 at the end of the first quarter and 33-17 at halftime before outscoring the Rebels 20-7 in the second half.
“I thought we played hard tonight coming off of a quarantine. It was nice to see some players be able to knock down some shots for us,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “We have to continue to keep working.”
The Braves (10-5, 3-2) next visit Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
BORDEN 53, SOUTH CENTRAL 24
Borden 18 15 10 10 — 53
South Central 10 7 2 5 — 24
South Central (1-10, 0-3): Kiper 10, Boley 8, Spencer 4, Liebert 2
Borden (10-5, 3-2): Delaney Smith 6, Kaela Rose 6, Caitlyn Cook 9, Hailey Hurst 6, Paige Robinson 4, Grace Hall 2, Emily Cissell 17, Kaylie Magallanes 3
3-point field goals: South Central 3 (Kiper 2, Spencer); Borden 9 (Cissell 5, Cook 2, Hurst 2).
HORNETS WIN 3RD IN A ROW
HENRYVILLE — Led by a balanced attack host Henryville notched its third consecutive victory, topping Christian Academy 47-23 Tuesday night.
The Hornets led 15-5 at the end of the first quarter and 22-12 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
Ten different players scored for Henryville led by Anna Knecht’s nine points and Riley Nunn’s eight.
Ashlin Owen netted eight points to pace the Warriors (1-15), who host Springs Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
The Hornets (4-10) host South Decatur at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
HENRYVILLE 47, CAI 23
Christian Academy 5 7 8 3 — 23
Henryville 15 7 16 9 — 47
Christian Academy of Indiana (1-15): Ashlin Owen 8, Brooklyn Shields 4, Ella McCoy 7, Nicole Tucker 4.
Henryville (4-10): Avery King 4, Anna Knecht 9, Riley Nunn 8, Dilyn Roberts 7, Alexis Marion 2, Hillary White 4, Bria Tieken 3, Kaitlyn D’Angelo 4, Peyton Steward 3, Alli Thompson 3.
3-point field goals: Christian Academy 0; Henryville 4 (Roberts, Tieken, Steward, Thompson).
OWLS OUST RED DEVILS
SEYMOUR — Host Seymour outscored Jeffersonville 35-22 in the second half to pull away for a 55-38 Hoosier Hills Conference victory Tuesday night.
The Owls led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter before the Red Devils cut it to four, at 20-16, by halftime. Seymour outpointed Jeff 23-18 in the third period, then 12-4 in the final frame.
Nevaeh Bates scored 11 points to pace the Red Devils (4-10, 1-4), who host New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
SEYMOUR 55, JEFFERSONVILLE 38
Jeffersonville 7 9 18 4 — 38
Seymour 14 6 23 12 — 55
Jeffersonville (4-10, 1-4): Sophia Reese 9, Cadence Singleton 2, Nevaeh Bates 11, Aija Estes 2, Tatum McFarland 5, Elle Marble 6, Nyah Johnson 2, La’Kyia Johnson 1.
Seymour (8-8, 2-4): Miller 4, Perry 4, Schroeder 9, Meyer 16, Trinkle 9, Kendall Sterling 13.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 4 (Bates, McFarland, Marble, Reese); Seymour 5 (Meyer 2, Schroeder, Sterling, Trinkle).
EASTERN OUTLASTS PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Eastern built a nine-point halftime lead before outscoring host Providence 21-14 in the second half to pull away for a 41-25 triumph Tuesday night.
Kendra Sill scored a game-high 13 points for the Musketeers, who led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter and 20-11 at halftime before outpointing the Pioneers 15-8 in the third period to take command.
Freshman Sydney Waldron tallied 12 points to pace Providence (5-13), which visits South Spencer at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
EASTERN 41, PROVIDENCE 25
Eastern 10 10 15 6 — 41
Providence 6 5 8 6 — 25
Eastern (9-7): Shelby Casey 5, Ava Snider 5, Shelbi Patton 3, McKenna Jeter 4, Kendra Sill 13, Ky. McKinley 11.
Providence (5-13): Lilly Kaiser 7, Kate Weber 2, Sydney Waldron 12, Lillie Weber 3, Hailey Crisp 1.
3-point field goals: Eastern 3 (Casey, Sill, Sndier); Providence 1 (Kaiser).
WARRIORS TOP TIGERS
CROTHERSVILLE — Junior guard Brady Dunn scored a game-high 19 points to lead three in double digits as Christian Academy cruised to a 70-45 win at Crothersville on Monday night.
Caleb Roy added 17 points and Myles Morgan 14, including 12 in the third quarter, for the Warriors, who led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter, 33-17 at halftime and 56-31 at the conclusion of the third.
CAI (6-6) visits Paoli at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 70, CROTHERSVILLE 45
Chr. Academy 16 17 23 14 — 70
Crothersville 6 11 14 14 — 45
Christian Academy (6-6): Caleb Doss 9, Nate Doss 7, Brady Dunn 19, Caleb Roy 17, Myles Morgan 14, Nathan Whitten 4.
Crothersville (1-8): Damian Bowman 2, Zach Helt 6, Quinten Kessler 7, Cable Spall 26, Elijah Plasse 2, Devin Morgan 2.
3-point field goals: CAI 3 (N. Doss, Dunn, Roy); Crothersville 3 (Spall 2, Kessler).
MUSTANGS TAME TIGERS
CROTHERSVILLE — Four players scored in double digits to lead New Washington to a 71-64 win at Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Monday night.
Kaidin James scored 17 points to pace the Mustangs while Macy Fields added 16, Sami Canter 15 and Grace Ellison 14. Ellison hit four 3-pointers and Canter three for New Washington, which hit eight shots from long range.
The Mustangs (6-10, 3-0) visit Class A No. 3 Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night in the de facto SAC title game.
NEW WASHINGTON 71, CROTHERSVILLE 64
New Washington 12 15 19 25 — 71
Crothersville 8 20 19 25 — 64
New Washington (6-10, 3-0): Macy Fields 16, Kaidin James 17, Grace Ellison 14, Emma DeCamp 2, Sami Canter 15, Haylie Spear 7.
Crothersville (4-9, 0-3): Addy Cole 11, Zoe Spangler 9, Kennadi Lakins 18, Grace Wilson 21, Ella Plasse 5.
3-point field goals: New Washington 8 (Ellison 4, Canter 3, Spear); Crothersville 4 (Lakins 2, Cole, Wilson).
