Delayed a week from its usual date, the longest-running holiday tourney in the state that features the same four teams tips off Friday night.
The 59th annual Silver Creek Holiday Tournament gets underway at 6 p.m. with the host Dragons facing Charlestown. Providence will take on Clarksville at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the second game.
The consolation will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, with the final to follow around 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek (8-1), which won its two games in last season's tourney by an average of 41 points, is the prohibitive favorite to capture its third straight title and fifth in six years.
The Dragons are coming off their first loss of the season, and first in 11 months, a 63-31 setback to 4A No. 3 Lawrence Central in the final of the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic. Due to its participation in that tournament, Silver Creek had to push back the date of its annual tourney, which traditionally has fallen near the end of the calendar year.
"We're really fortunate that it worked out where all three other schools were available," Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said last week.
.
SILVER CREEK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Today
Game 1: Silver Creek (8-1) vs. Charlestown (1-6), 6 p.m.; Game 2: Providence (5-1) vs. Clarksville (4-3), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 3: Consolation, 6 p.m.; Game 4: Championship, 7:30 p.m.
.
The Silver Creek Holiday Tournament isn't the only one involving local teams this weekend. Below is a quick glance at the tourneys involving area squads.
HORNETS HOST MCKEE MUNK
Henryville will host the four-team McKee Munk Invitational today.
The Hornets (3-7) host Heritage Christian (3-6) at 10 a.m. this morning in the first game. Crothersville (5-3) will face Class A No. 7 Providence Cristo Rey (8-0) in the second game at approximately 11:45 a.m.
The consolation is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the championship to follow around 7:45 p.m.
.
MCKEE MUNK INVITATIONAL
Today at Henryville
Game 1: Heritage Christian at Henryville, 10 a.m.; Game 2: Providence Cristo Rey vs. Crothersville, 11:45 a.m.; Game 3: Consolation, 6 p.m.; Game 4: Championship, 7:45 p.m.
.
CAI IN SOUTHRIDGE TOURNEY
Christian Academy will compete in the four-team Baird Winter Classic, which features an impressive field, at Southridge on Saturday.
The Class A No. 10 Warriors (6-3) play the host Raiders (4-5) at 10 a.m., before Class A No. 1 Barr-Reeve (8-0) faces 2A No. 2 Linton-Stockton (8-1) in the second game around noon.
The consolation is slated for 6 p.m. with the final to follow around 8 p.m.
.
BAIRD WINTER CLASSIC
Saturday at Southridge
Game 1: Christian Academy at Southridge, 10 a.m.; Game 2: Linton-Stockton vs. Barr-Reeve, noon; Game 3: Consolation, 6 p.m.; Game 4: Championship, 8 p.m.
.
LIONS AT SOUTH RIPLEY
Rock Creek will compete in the four-team South Ripley Tournament on Saturday.
The Lions (1-8) will face Chatard (5-1) in the second game, after the host Raiders (4-2) take on Shelbyville (5-5) in the opener.
.
SOUTH RIPLEY TOURNAMENT
Saturday at South Ripley
Game 1: Shelbyville vs. South Ripley, TBA; Game 2: Rock Creek vs. Chatard, TBA; Game 3: Consolation, TBA; Game 4: Championship, TBA.
.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
PIRATES IN RUMBLE ON THE RIVER
Charlestown will play in the Rumble on the River, which is a two-day, six-team tournament at Southwestern.
The Pirates (7-6) face Switzerland County (10-1) at 11 a.m. today in their first game. They'll play the host Rebels (10-3) at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon in their second game.
.
RUMBLE ON THE RIVER
At Southwestern
Today
Game 1: Charlestown vs. Switzerland County, 11 a.m.; Game 2: Lawrenceburg vs. Scottsburg, 12:45 p.m.; Game 3: Charlestown at Southwestern, 2:30 p.m.; Game 4: Lawrenceburg vs. Connersville, 4:15 p.m.; Game 5: Switzerland County at Southwestern, 6 p.m.; Game 6: Connersville vs. Scottsburg, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday
Game 7: Pool A 3rd vs. Pool B 3rd, 4 p.m.; Game 8: Pool A 2nd vs. Pool B 2nd, 5:45 p.m.; Game 9 (Final): Pool A 1st vs. Pool B 1st, 7:30 p.m.
.
LIONS AT SHAWE
Rock Creek will participate in the Hilltopper New Year Classic, which is a one-day, four-team tournament, at Shawe Memorial on Saturday in Madison.
The Lions (1-13) face the host Hilltoppers (1-8) in their first game at 10 a.m.
.
HILLTOPPER NEW YEAR CLASSIC
Saturday at Shawe Memorial
Game 1: Rock Creek vs. Shawe Memorial, 10 a.m.; Game 2: Anderson Prep vs. Washington Catholic, noon; Game 3: Consolation, 4 p.m.; Game 4: Championship, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.