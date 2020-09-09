Silver Creek’s {tagstrong}Kooper Jacobi{/strong} slams home two points during the Dragons’ 103-47 victory over Salem last season. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Dragons, who went 25-2 and won their third straight sectional title before the state tournament was postponed — and eventually canceled — due to the coronavirus pandemic.