Silver Creek senior boys' basketball standout Kooper Jacobi has committed to the University of Toledo.
"There were a lot of people that helped me through this process — my family, my parents, all my coaches, guys I played with and the trainers — I want to thank them all because they really helped me through it. And all the glory to God too," Jacobi said.
The 6-foot-6 forward has averaged 15.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 points per game over the past two seasons for the Dragons, who have gone 50-5 in that time. He averaged 13.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as a sophomore starter on the 2018-19 team that won the Class 3A state title. Last season he averaged 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Dragons, who went 25-2 and won their third straight sectional title before the state tournament was postponed — and eventually canceled — due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jacobi said last week he narrowed his choices to Miami (Ohio), Towson and Toledo before deciding on the Rockets over the weekend.
The Rockets are coming off a 17-15 campaign that saw them finish third in the Mid-American Conference West Division. They won their first-round game in the MAC Tournament, beating Western Michigan 76-73, before the remainder of the tourney was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Toledo, which went 25-8 in 2018-19, has nine non-losing seasons in a row under head coach Tod Kowalczyk.
"The main reason I chose Toledo is they're a winning program and they have the opportunity to go to the NCAA Tournament in the next four or five years, and that's something I really want to do," Jacobi said.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.