HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES
Tuesday
BOYS
Anderson 59, Marion 55
Bethesda Christian 56, Indpls Metro 51
Carmel 58, Indpls Perry Meridian 34
Christel House Academy 56, Columbus Christian 54
Clinton Prairie 51, Western Boone 43
Danville 60, Monrovia 57
DeKalb 52, Angola 44
Decatur Central 55, Franklin 46
Dubois 48, Pike Central 44
E. Noble 53, Lakeland 32
Eastbrook 63, Elwood 56
Eastern (Greentown) 50, Northfield 48
Eastside 55, W. Noble 51
Elkhart 77, Concord 40
Ev. Mater Dei 62, Vincennes 53
Ev. North 79, Shakamak 24
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 53, Norwell 50
Goshen 49, Jimtown 32
Greensburg 63, Franklin Co. 58
Greenwood Christian 2, Indpls Irvington 0
Hammond 74, E. Chicago Central 38
Indpls Brebeuf 94, Traders Point Christian 56
Indpls Lutheran 63, Indpls International 57
Jasper 59, Corydon 48
Jeffersonville 78, North Oldham, Ky. 57
Lawrenceburg 49, Edinburgh 46
Martinsville 53, Indian Creek 52
McCutcheon 64, W. Lafayette 60
Michigan City Marquette 82, Bowman Academy 62
Milan 70, Hauser 52
Mishawaka 64, S. Bend Clay 63
Mississinewa 54, Wabash 46
Mitchell 76, Salem 48
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 77, Pendleton Hts. 57
Munster 76, Michigan City 71
Northridge 72, Penn 64
Northview 55, Terre Haute North 52
Owen Valley 75, Brown Co. 37
Portage 82, Whiting 38
Rochester 41, Caston 29
Southmont 58, Cascade 54
Tipton 69, Tri-Central 62
Union City 55, Randolph Southern 44
Warren Central 53, Zionsville 50
Washington 55, Gibson Southern 54, OT
White River Valley 60, Washington Catholic 10
Winchester 82, Blackford 75
Woodlan 63, Prairie Hts. 49
Indianapolis City Alliance Tournament
Covenant Christian 109, Indpls Manual 52 (1st)
Heritage Christian 58, Indpls Shortridge 40 (1st)
Indpls Chatard 54, Indpls Washington 44 (1st)
Indpls Ritter 94, Indpls Herron 86 (1st)
Porter County Conference Tournament
Boone Grove 53, Hebron 52 (1st)
S. Central (Union Mills) 61, LaCrosse 44 (1st)
Washington Twp. 54, Morgan Twp. 49 (1st)
GIRLS
Adams Central 40, Eastbrook 33
Andrean 72, Lake Station 60
Angola 57, Westview 18
Austin 68, Crothersville 49
Barr-Reeve 66, Shoals 31
Batesville 52, Connersville 50
Benton Central 62, Munster 41
Bethany Christian 48, Concord 29
Bloomfield 55, W. Vigo 34
Blue River 58, Randolph Southern 19
Borden 53, S. Central (Elizabeth) 24
Brownstown 54, Bloomington North 26
Center Grove 48, Indpls Perry Meridian 22
Central Noble 60, Fairfield 43
Clinton Prairie 53, Sheridan 22
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 45, N. White 36
Crawfordsville 47, Covington 41
E. Central 48, Lawrenceburg 22
E. Noble 53, Prairie Hts. 45
Eastern (Pekin) 41, Providence 25
Ev. Memorial 55, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 26
Forest Park 60, S. Spencer 44
Ft. Recovery, Ohio 51, S. Adams 25
Ft. Wayne Snider 85, Bellmont 58
Greensburg 69, Hauser 39
Guerin Catholic 60, Indpls Riverside 29
Hammond Noll 52, Chesterton 43
Heritage Christian 76, Indpls Brebeuf 42
Heritage Hills 71, Gibson Southern 63
Homestead 46, Warsaw 30
Indpls N. Central 95, Lawrence Central 42
Indpls Pike 64, Brownsburg 60
Jac-Cen-Del 48, Switzerland Co. 25
Lafayette Catholic 72, Logansport 39
Lakeland 65, Churubusco 35
Lanesville 67, Orleans 33
Lawrence North 56, Mooresville 54
Liberty Christian 56, Indiana Math & Science Academy 37
Loogootee 46, Ev. Memorial 42
Lowell 51, Whiting 17
Maconaquah 63, Southwood 41
Madison 54, Scottsburg 46
Madison-Grant 50, Daleville 20
Martinsville 92, Bloomington South 48
McCutcheon 71, Indpls Tech 15
Merrillville 62, Hobart 8
Mishawaka Marian 54, NorthWood 39
Mitchell 44, Paoli 42
N. Daviess 56, Clay City 15
N. Harrison 57, Corydon 53
N. Judson 61, Pioneer 40
N. Putnam 65, Riverton Parke 58
New Albany 52, Charlestown 49
New Palestine 71, Beech Grove 34
Noblesville 90, Lafayette Harrison 53
Northwestern 63, Western 34
Oak Hill 55, N. Miami 50
Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 33, Ev. North 32
Parke Heritage 37, Cloverdale 29
Plymouth 47, Winamac 41, 2OT
River Forest 46, Hammond 37
Rossville 54, Frontier 28
S. Bend St. Joseph's 61, S. Bend Adams 49
S. Bend Washington 91, S. Bend Riley 23
S. Knox 52, Dubois 46
S. Ripley 63, S. Dearborn 28
Seymour 55, Jeffersonville 38
Shenandoah 57, Cowan 41
Silver Creek 71, Columbus North 55
Southwestern (Shelby) 71, Indpls Herron 28
Terre Haute North 79, Shakamak 24
Tippecanoe Valley 64, Peru 27
Tipton 70, Kokomo 56
Triton Central 66, Covenant Christian 49
Twin Lakes 60, Delphi 48
Union City 76, Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 60
Union Co. 45, Camden Preble Shawnee, Ohio 36
Vincennes 66, Jasper 33
Vincennes Rivet 48, Ev. Central 34
W. Central 42, Faith Christian 35
W. Noble 54, Eastside 43
Wawasee 37, Whitko 22
Whiteland 53, Greenwood 40
Yorktown 63, Frankton 52
Zionsville 69, Indpls Ben Davis 50
