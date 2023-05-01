BEDFORD — New Albany’s Blaine Hamilton shot a 1-under-par 71 to earn medalist honors in Saturday’s Bedford North Lawrence Invitational.
Hamilton’s round included seven birdies at Otis Park Golf Course.
Columbus North took home the team title with a 313 — seven shots ahead of Bloomington North and eight better than Jasper.
Led by Hamilton, the Bulldogs finished eighth out of 13 teams with a 343.
.
BNL INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Otis Park GC; par-72
Team scores: 1. Columbus North 313, 2. Bloomington North 320, 3. Jasper 321, 4. Brownstown Central 326-x, 5. Bedford NL 326, 6. Columbus East 328, 7. Center Grove 331, 8. New Albany 343, 9. Mooresville 344, 10. Bloomington South 357, 11. Seymour 374, 12. Jasper Gold 380, 13. Orleans 392.
Medalist: Blaine Hamilton (New Albany) 71.
New Albany: B. Hamilton 71, Rossi Hamilton 84, Zane Hammond 93, Eli Jackson 95.
x—won tiebreaker.
.
DRAGONS FINISH 4TH IN HALL OF FAME
PERU — Silver Creek finished fourth, while Floyd Central took 10th, in Saturday’s Hall of Fame Tournament.
Fourth-ranked Hamilton Southeastern took home the team title with a 308 — one shot ahead of No. 3 Bloomington South — at Rock Hollow Golf Club. No.15 Homestead took third with a 310 — six shots ahead of the No. 7 Dragons and 10 better than Evansville Memorial. Valparaiso (321), Leo (326), Gibson Southern (328), Tipton (329) and the Highlanders (330) rounded out the Top 10 in the 21-team event. Borden finished 15th with 343.
Gibson Southern’s Peyton Blackard shot a 4-under-par 68 to claim medalist honors. That was two shots ahead of Bloomington South’s Nick Bellush and Hamilton Southeastern’s Cole Starnes.
Borden’s AJ Agnew shot a 3-over 75 to finish in a three-way tie for 10th individually.
Senior Luke Gratson shot a 5-over 77, which tied for 16th individually, to lead the fourth-place Dragons. Teammate Samuel Harris fired 78 to tie for 18th while Evan Trester (80) and Cody Coleman (81) rounded out the team score.
“A little better score, but we still aren't where we need to be,” Silver Creek coach Matt Graston said. “We need to get more focused. This weekend will be a good test at the Spring Preview at Prairie View — the state course — with potential state teams. I was glad to see Luke and Trester bounce back after a rough round at Sultan’s Run last week.”
Ashton Bass fired an 80 to lead the Highlanders. Gabe Lamb and Josh Anderson each shot 83 while Nathan Smith and Levi Reid carded 84 apiece for Floyd.
.
HALL OF FAME TOURNAMENT
Saturday at Rock Hollow GC; par-72
Team scores: 1. Hamilton Southeastern 308, 2. Bloomington South 309, 3. Homestead 310, 4. Silver Creek 316, 5. Evansville Memorial 320, 6. Valparaiso 321, 7. Leo 326, 8. Gibson Southern 328, 9. Tipton 329, 10. Floyd Central 330, 11. Franklin 332, 12(tie). Castle, Chesterton 335, 14. Warsaw 336, 15. Borden 343, 16(tie). Vincennes Lincoln, West Lafayette 354, 18. Rochester 358, 19. Bishop Chatard 361, 20. NorthWood 362, 21. Peru 418.
Medalist: Peyton Blackard (Gibson Southern) 68.
Silver Creek: Luke Graston 77, Samuel Harrison 78, Evan Trester 80, Cody Coleman 81, Kaden Oliver 95.
Floyd Central: Ashton Bass 80, Gabe Lamb 83, Josh Anderson 83, Nathan Smith 84, Levi Reid 84.
Borden: AJ Agnew 75, Branson Wagoner 87, Derek Konermann 88, Kylan Nash 93, Carson Jones 104.
.
CAI PLACES 8TH
SEYMOUR — Christian Academy placed eighth in Saturday’s Trinity Lutheran Invitational.
The Fishers Red team took home the team title with a 323 — 11 shots ahead of runner-up Shelbyville — at Shadowood Golf Course.
Greenwood Christian (341), Batesville (347) and Fishers Silver (354) rounded out the top five. Heritage Christian (355), North Decatur (362), the Warriors (372), Seymour (414) and Trinity Lutheran (422) rounded out the Top 10.
.
TRINITY LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Shadowood GC
Team scores: 1. Fishers Red 323, 2. Shelbyville 334, 3. Greenwood Christian 341, 4. Batesville 347, 5. Fishers Silver 354, 6. Heritage Christian 355, 7. North Decatur 362, 8. Christian Academy 372, 9. Seymour 414, 10. Trinity Lutheran 422, 11. Oldenburg Academy 456, 12. Eastern 462. Clarksville, New Washington INC.
.
BECKORT PACES PIONEERS
MADISON — Led by Blaine Beckort, Providence placed ninth in Saturday’s Madison Invitational.
Beckort shot a 7-over-par 79 to pace the Pioneers at Sunrise Golf Course.
The Red squad of No. 6 Center Grove took home the team title with a 305. The host Cubs were second with 319 while the white team from Center Grove shot 327. Centerville (Ohio) shot 365, two shots ahead of Lawrenceburg to round out the top five.
Silver Creek’s B team placed eighth with a 385 — 14 shots better than Providence. The Dragons were led by Quinn Wheatley’s 93.
.
MADISON INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Sunrise GC
Team scores: 1. Center Grove Red 305, 2. Madison 319, 3. Center Grove White 327, 4. Centerville (Ohio) 365, 5. Lawrenceburg 367, 6. Austin 368, 7. Scottsburg 378, 8. Silver Creek 385, 9. Providence 399, 10. North Harrison 401, 11. Switzerland County 413, 12. Madison JV 429, 13. Southwestern 430. Shawe Memorial, Floyd Central, Henryville INC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.