HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Floyd Central boys, girls claim regional titles

MARENGO — Led by race winner Kaitlyn Stewart, the Floyd Central girls won their seventh straight regional title Saturday.
One week after running to victory in the Crawford County Sectional, Stewart covered the 5,000-meter Michael Esarey Cross Country Course in 18 minutes, 47.1 seconds to win the Crawford County Regional.
Stewart’s teammate, senior Savanna Liddle, was second in 19:03.8 to help the Highlanders to their 22nd regional championship.
Also for Floyd, which won its 11th straight sectional title the week before, senior Hallie Mosier took 12th (20:14.0), junior Emerson Elliott 13th (20:20.8) and junior Ginger Atzinger 14th (20:21.4). Led by their first five, the then-No. 9 Highlanders finished with 39 points.
Corydon Central, led by junior Addison Applegate’s seventh-place finish (19:56.4), was second with 68 points. Jasper (78), Forest Park (131) and Tell City (141) rounded out the top five. Northeast Dubois was sixth (145), followed by Christian Academy (172), Borden (175) and New Albany (191).
The top five teams and the top 10 individuals from non-advancing squads qualified for this Saturday’s Brown County Semistate.
The seventh-place Warriors were led by freshman Hailey Hack, who took 20th (20:47.2) to take one of those individual qualifying spots. As did Providence senior Maci Hoskins, who placed 22nd (20:50.7), and New Albany’s duo of junior Lauren Clark (25th in 21:05.3) and senior Lila Endres (27th in 21:12.6).
On the boys’ side, New Albany’s Lord twins were the two fastest runners.
Senior Aidan Lord followed up his win in the Crawford County Sectional by finishing first in the regional in 15:34.7. His twin, Aaron, was second in 15:55.9.
Then-No. 16 Floyd Central edged Jasper 55-59 for its fifth straight regional title and 22nd overall.
The Bulldogs, led by the Lords, were third with 70 while Tell City (97) and Springs Valley (145) rounded out the top five.
Sophomore Luca Cirincione finished fourth (16:13.5) to lead the way for the Highlanders. His classmate, and teammate, Noah Nifong placed fifth (16:15.4) while senior Nathan Wheatley took 10th (16:32.0). Additionally, junior Reid Coleman was 19th (17:16.7) and classmate Ethan Edwards took 23rd (17:28.9) to round out the team’s score.
Senior Ben Jacobs also placed eighth (16:25.5) for third-place New Albany while senior Isaac Cooley took 26th (17:32.6) and sophomore Jacob Evaldi 47th (18:35.2).
Providence senior Ben Kelly finished seventh (16:25.1) to take one of the at-large semistate berths. So did CAI junior Alex Pinckney, who placed 11th (16:33.8), and Borden senior Briar Weatherford, who took 28th (17:36.8).
.
CRAWFORD COUNTY REGIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 55, 2. Jasper 59, 3. New Albany 70, 4. Tell City 97, 5. Springs Valley 145, 6. Corydon Central 158, 7. Perry Central 169, 8. Forest Park 170, 9. North Harrison 214.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Aidan Lord (NA) 15:34.7; 2. Aaron Lord (NA) 15:55.9; 3. Jaryn Weinel (Jasper) 16:08.0; 4. Luca Cirincione (FC) 16:13.5; 5. Noah Nifong (FC) 16:15.4.
New Albany finishers: 1. Aidan Lord 15:34.7; 2. Aaron Lord 15:55.9; 8. Ben Jacobs 16:25.5; 26. Isaac Cooley 17:32.6; 47. Jacob Evaldi 18:35.2; 65. Bryan Ramirez 19:45.2; 72. Carter Lord 20:05.8.
Floyd Central finishers: 4. Cirincione 16:13.5; 5. Nifong 16:15.4; 10. Nathan Wheatley 16:32.0; 19. Reid Coleman 17:16.7; 23. Ethan Edwards 17:28.9; 36. Braden McGuire 17:55.4; 58. Hikari Shiga 19:09.9;
Providence finishers: 7. Ben Kelly 16:25.1; 39. Drew Kelly 18:04.4.
Christian Academy finishers: 11. Alexander Pinckney 16:33.8; 64. Gavin Taylor 19:39.0; 78. Mason Taylor 20:49.4.
Borden finishers: 28. Briar Weatherford 17:36.8; 62. Isaac Lewis 19:34.0; 67. Devin Stull 19:47.9.
Clarksville finisher: 69. Kodah Mendlik 19:57.8.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 39, 2. Corydon Central 68, 3. Jasper 78, 4. Forest Park 131, 5. Tell City 141, 6. Northeast Dubois 145, 7. Christian Academy 172, 8. Borden 175, 9. New Albany 191.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 18:47.1; 2. Savanna Liddle (FC) 19:03.8; 3. Ally Wigand (Jasper) 19:27.6; 4. Sara Livingston (NE Dubois) 19:35.9; 5. Karli Kitten (Forest Park) 19:43.9.
Floyd Central finishers: 1. Stewart 18:47.1; 2. Liddle 19:03.8; 12. Hallie Mosier 20:14.0; 12. Emerson Elliott 20:20.8; 14. Ginger Atzinger 20:21.4; 21. Allie Main 20:49.3; 31. Claudia Pearce 21:28.8.
CAI finishers: 20. Hailey Hack 20:47.2; 36. Madelynn Lutz 21:41.9; 41. Anna Nash 21:57.8; 52. Adeline Oakley 22:45.2; 54. Madison Smith 22:58.5; 62. Katherine Ammons 23:36.3; 83. Katherine White 30:47.2.
Providence finishers: 22. Maci Hoskins 20:50.7; 63. Michelle Landeros 23:37.5; 70. Elizabeth Applewhite 24:02.5; 76. Hailey Browning 24:29.4.
New Albany finishers: 25. Lauren Clark 21:05.3; 27. Lila Endres 21:12.6; 53. Priscilla Byrd 22:51.1; 61. Tyra Berry 23:34.9; 74. Mary Mingus 24:15.3; 75. Ellie Dablow 24:22.9; 77. Molly Neidiffer 24:40.8.
Borden finishers: 30. Skyler Childress 21:24.7; 38. Emery Aemmer 21:50.5; 39. Kaela Rose 21:54.4; 48. Riley Rarick 22:30.7; 50. Lexi Rose 22:34.1; 64. Jessie Condon 23:37.9; 71. Delaney Smith 24:08.1.
.
CHARLESTOWN GIRLS TAKE 2ND
COLUMBUS — Led by senior Jessie McCoy, the Charlestown girls finished second in this past Saturday’s Columbus North Regional.
Then-No. 2 Columbus North took home the team title with a perfect 15 points. Race winner Julia Kiesler led the way for the Bull Dogs. The senior covered the 5K course at Blue River Memorial Park in 17:38.1.
Kiesler was closely followed by teammates Lily Baker (second), Brianna Newell (third), Ellen White (fourth) and Julie Klaus (seventh).
McCoy placed ninth (19:45.9) to lead the runner-up Pirates, who finished with 93 points. Austin (104), Seymour (105) and Columbus East (107) rounded out the top five.
The top five teams and the top 10 individuals from non-advancing squads qualified for this Saturday’s Brown County Semistate.
Also for Charlestown, junior Kaylee Kinser was 17th (20:27.6), senior Jackie McCoy 23rd (21:16.7), freshman Victoria Snyder 31st (21:54.7) and junior Emma Faulkner 56th (23:42.3).
Three other girls from Clark County earned individual berths in the semistate. They were Jeffersonville senior Arielle Phillips, who finished 16th (20:21.9); Silver Creek freshman Libby Kochert, who took 20th (20:53.3) and Henryville senior Hannah Ramsey, who placed 24th (21:17.6).
Then-No. 3 Columbus North tallied 24 points to take home the team title. Austin was second with 69 while Seymour (100), Jennings County (110) and Brown County (121) rounded out the top five. Silver Creek placed eighth with 235.
North senior Will Russell won the race in 15:49.0, six-tenths of a second ahead of Martinsville junior Martin Barco IV. Austin senior Brandon Rice was third in 15:52.0.
New Washington junior Paul Giltner, in 21st (in a personal-best 17:49.3), was the top area finisher. He earned one of the individual qualifying spots for the semistate.
Other Top 40 finishers from Clark County were Henryville junior Karson Evans (27th in 17:58.7), Jeff senior Bradley Owen (31st in 18:05.5) and Silver Creek freshman Ryan Graham (40th in 18:20.4).
.
COLUMBUS NORTH REGIONAL
Saturday at Blue River Memorial Park
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Columbus North 24, 2. Austin 69, 3. Seymour 100, 4. Jennings County 110, 5. Brown County 121, 6. Brownstown Central 158, 7. Madison 169, 8. Silver Creek 235, 9. Switzerland County 236, 10. Columbus East 249.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Will Russell (CN) 15:49.0; 2. Martin Barco IV (Martinsville) 15:49.6; 3. Brandon Rice (Austin) 15:52.0; 4. Mateo Mendez (CN) 16:00.2; 5. Chase Austin (Brown County) 16:13.0.
New Washington finisher: 21. Paul Giltner 17:49.3.
Henryville finishers: 27. Karson Evans 17:58.7; 46. Mason Tolliver 18:29.5; 51. Keanu Wycoff 18:34.8.
Jeffersonville finisher: 31. Bradley Owen 18:05.5.
Silver Creek finishers: 40. Ryan Graham 18:20.4; 47. Austin Jewell 18:30.6; 63. Mac Rhodes 18:56.4; 76. Logan James 19:55.6; 78. Glenn Just 19:59.2; 83. Lukas Price 20:36.0; 85. David Baggett 21:06.3.
Charlestown finisher: 49. Cameron Gemme 18:33.5.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Columbus North 15, 2. Charlestown 93, 3. Austin 104, 4. Seymour 105, 5. Columbus East 107, 6. Jennings County 145, 7. Southwestern 162, 8. Brownstown Central 203.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Julia Kiesler (CN) 17:38.1; 2. Lily Baker (CN) 17:56.1; 3. Brianna Newell (CN) 19:00.4; 4. Ellen White (CN) 19:17.8; Hadley Gradolf (Brown County) 19:26.9.
Charlestown finishers: 9. Jessie McCoy 19:45.9; 17. Kaylee Kinser 20:27.6; 23. Jackie McCoy 21:16.7; 31. Victoria Snyder 21:54.7; 56. Emma Faulkner 23:42.3; 62. Raelynn Rufer 24:11.3; 65. Macie Rhoten 24:33.7.
Jeffersonville finisher: 16. Arielle Phillips 20:21.9.
Silver Creek finishers: 20. Libby Kochert 20:53.3; 33. Bella Scott 22:09.2; 54. Meg Miller 23:31.6; 59. Alexandra Keller 23:57.1.
Henryville finisher: 24. Hannah Ramsey 21:17.6.