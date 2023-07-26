In 22 days, the high school football season will kick-off around the state of Indiana.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at 15 games to watch here in Clark and Floyd counties in 2023.
CHARLESTOWN at SILVER CREEK, AUG. 18
The marquee matchup of Week 1 will once again be, without a doubt, the “Battle of 403” between the Pirates and the Dragons.
Since it became the season-starter for both teams in 2017, this has grown into the must-see game of opening night. Even though only one of the last six meetings (four of which Silver Creek has won) has been decided by less than a touchdown, this has become a huge draw.
While Charlestown is coming off a 10-1 campaign, which included an unbeaten regular season, the Dragons are looking to bounce back from their first losing record (5-6) since 2014.
Giving this game even more juice this season is the fact that it will be the first contest in Silver Creek’s brand-new stadium.
CLARKSVILLE at SCOTTSBURG, AUG. 18
New Generals bench boss Zach Hensel will make his head-coaching debut when Clarksville visits the Warriors.
The Generals have won two of the past three meetings, including 41-14 last year. This, however, will be the first time since 2018 that Clarksville won’t have Robert Lamar in the backfield. The program’s all-time leading rusher graduated in the spring. We’ll see what these new-look Generals, who are coming off their most wins (five) in a decade, have to offer on opening night.
FLOYD CENTRAL at LOUISVILLE ST. XAVIER, AUG. 18
The Highlanders have traded one powerhouse from across the Ohio River for another for their season-opener.
In 12 of the past 13 seasons, Floyd Central kicked off against Louisville public-school powerhouse Male, an eight-time Kentucky state champion. This year, though, the Highlanders will face off against Louisville private-school heavyweight St. Xavier, a 13-time Kentucky state champ.
This should continue to be an early measuring-stick game for the Highlanders, who are coming off an injury-plagued 4-6 campaign.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL at CHARLESTOWN, AUG. 25
Several times in recent years — including 2022, when the Pirates posted their first win (30-13) at Brownstown since 2012 — this traditional Week 2 matchup has been the de facto Mid-Southern Conference championship game. That could very well be the case again this year.
LOUISVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY at NEW ALBANY, AUG. 25
Much like rival Floyd Central, New Albany hasn’t shied away from early-season matchups against formidable foes. This year the Bulldogs, who are coming off a 2-8 campaign, will open their home slate against the Centurions, Kentucky’s reigning Class 3A state champions.
LOUISVILLE HOLY CROSS at PROVIDENCE, AUG. 25
Over the last 12 years this has developed into a nice rivalry between two of the best small-school parochial teams in Kentuckiana.
The Cougars have won the previous four meetings, including 23-21 last year thanks to a last-second touchdown pass.
The Pioneers, who are coming off an 8-4 season that featured a sectional championship, appear primed for a big year.
SILVER CREEK at FLOYD CENTRAL, SEPT. 1
The biggest game of Week 3 will pit the Dragons against the Highlanders for the third year in a row.
Silver Creek won the first matchup 26-0 two years ago in the Knobs before Floyd returned the favor with a 27-13 triumph in Sellersburg last year. Will the home team finally win a game in this new rivalry?
PROVIDENCE at CLARKSVILLE, SEPT. 8
The Town Championship will once again be on the line when the Pioneers visit the Generals in Week 4.
Since Clarksville won 20-14 at Providence in 2020, the Pioneers have outscored the Generals 88-47 in a pair of victories.
PROVIDENCE at CHARLESTOWN, SEPT. 15
One of the marquee matchups of Week 5 will happen when the Pioneers visit the Pirates.
Last year Providence built a big early lead before holding off Charlestown’s comeback for a 35-28 triumph. The Pioneers, however, later had to forfeit that victory due to their use of an ineligible player. That helped the Pirates finish the regular season unbeaten.
This is an early candidate for Game of the Year, on paper at least.
FLOYD CENTRAL at JEFFERSONVILLE, SEPT. 15
The other big game of Week 5 will pit the Highlanders against the Red Devils, who are coming off a 1-8 campaign.
These two Hoosier Hills Conference rivals are very familiar foes, having faced off six times (including thrice in the COVID-plagued 2020 season) over the last three years. Jeff’s only victory in that time was a surprising 35-28 sectional triumph in 2020, when it went on to win the sectional.
JEFFERSONVILLE at SILVER CREEK, SEPT. 22
Week 6 will feature a showdown between the Red Devils and the Dragons for the third year in a row.
Jeff has won the previous two meetings, 29-23 in overtime in 2021 in Sellersburg and 28-14 last year (its lone victory of the season) on Blair Field.
JEFFERSONVILLE at NEW ALBANY, SEPT. 29
The Red Devils and Bulldogs renew one of the oldest rivalries in the state in Week 7.
Last year the two teams combined for only three wins. Both are looking to bounce back this season.
SILVER CREEK at BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL, OCT. 6
Since reviving their program, the Dragons are 0-7 at Brownstown. They’d like nothing more than to end that trend in Week 8.
FLOYD CENTRAL at NEW ALBANY, OCT. 13
This matchup of Floyd County and HHC rivals will be another marquee matchup in Week 9.
Both teams, who combined for only six victories last year, should be improved in 2023. Will one, or both, be improved enough to contend for a sectional title? This game could be a barometer for that.
NORTH HARRISON at PROVIDENCE, OCT. 13
Last year, the Cougars outlasted the Pioneers 21-14 in Week 9 in Ramsey.
Providence would love to avenge that loss on Sartini Field. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Pioneers have more on the line heading into this game. If things go well for Daniel McDonald’s team this fall, Providence could potentially be looking to cap off an unbeaten regular season.
