HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2022 in review, part I

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback (which is on Wednesday this week), where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school season. This is the penultimate installment of the 2022 campaign.
This season was another memorable one in Clark and Floyd counties.
From Providence’s sectional title, to Charlestown’s undefeated regular season, to Clarksville senior Robert Lamar leading the state in rushing again, there were plenty of outstanding team and individual performances on the gridiron.
With that in mind, let’s take a quick look back — and ahead — at four of our eight area teams (we’ll look at the other four in the next installment).
CHARLESTOWN (10-1)
The Pirates’ 50th season of football was a memorable one.
In the regular season Charlestown only lost one game on the field, 35-28 at Providence (but that later turned into a victory after the Pioneers forfeited due to their use of an ineligible player), en route to the Mid-Southern Conference title.
The Pirates then won their first-round Class 3A sectional game at Salem before falling 35-25 to Heritage Hills in the semifinals.
“I thought we, overall, had a very good year,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said. “In the games we lost, special teams and turnovers killed us.”
Junior quarterback Clay McClelland had another outstanding season, passing for 1,769 yards and 20 touchdowns while also running for 1,085 yards and 21 more scores.
Charlestown will lose 11 seniors to graduation, including leading receivers Zander Morris (58 catches for 833 yards and seven TDs) and Jake Ottersbach (26 receptions for 505 yards and eight scores), along with running back Chris Graham (511 rushing yards and six TDs). On the other side of the ball, the Pirates will lose their second-, third- and fourth-leading tacklers in linebacker Alex Harden (132 total stops), lineman Malachi Rios (82 tackles, including seven sacks, and four forced fumbles) and safety Cole Tincher (72 stops, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions).
“We are really going to miss this senior class,” Hawkins said. “They’re not only great kids, but hard workers on the field and in the classroom. Out of the 11 kids, nine of them had higher than a 3.5 (grade-point average) and five of them higher than a 4.0. That shows they had their priorities in the correct order. They will be super successful in life.”
The Pirates appear poised for another successful season in 2023 as several key contributors from this year’s squad are expected back. In addition to McClelland, Charlestown should also return tight end Ethan French (21 catches for 314 yards and three TDs), linebacker Sean McAfee (138 total tackles), defensive end Devin Berkley (39 tackles, six sacks) and running back-linebacker Logan Harvey.
CLARKSVILLE (5-6)
The Generals didn’t quite reach their goal of having a winning record, but they came close, posting their most victories since 2012.
That being said, Clarksville’s six losses were to teams (West Washington, Charlestown, Providence, Perry Central, North Harrison and Indianapolis Scecina) that finished with a combined record of 51-14.
Lamar again led the way for the Generals. For the second straight year the senior led the state in rushing during the regular season. He finished with 341 carries for 3,035 yards (275.9 per game) — which ranks 11th on the state’s all-time single-season list — and 37 touchdowns. He concluded his career with 6,590 yards — 15th most in state history — and 81 total TDs.
In addition to losing Lamar, Clarksville will graduate quarterback Caleb Cummings and his top three targets — Morgan Capps (50 catches for 737 yards and four TDs), Ke’Vonne Murrell (19 receptions for 383 yards and four scores) and Jayedyn Johnson (15 catches for 228 yards and three TDs).
On the other side of the ball, the Generals are slated to lose two of their top-three tacklers. They are linebacker Anthony Davis, who topped the team with 94 stops and four sacks, and Lamar, who was No. 3 on the squad with 51 tackles. Capps, who was seventh in tackles (41) and topped the team with three interceptions, will also depart.
Expected to lead the way for Clarksville next season will be Logan Craig, who ranked second on the squad in tackles (57); Luke Cain, who finished fourth in stops (50) and Max Scowden (46 tackles).
FLOYD CENTRAL (4-6)
It was a season of near-misses for the Highlanders.
After losing its first two games, albeit to Louisville powerhouses Male and DuPont Manual, Floyd Central won three of its next four games. Its lone defeat in that span was a last-second loss to Seymour.
The Highlanders then suffered back-to-back three-point losses at Bedford and Jennings County thanks to last-minute field goals by the Stars and Panthers.
Floyd bounced back to close out its regular season with a 20-14 win over archrival New Albany before falling 24-7 at Evansville North in a 5A sectional semifinal.
“The team never quit,” Highlanders head coach James Bragg said. “They overcame adversity on a weekly basis, due to injuries.”
One of the most significant was to junior running back Mitch Bernardi, the team’s top-returning rusher from 2021. He injured his back early in the season and couldn’t get back on track.
Floyd Central will lose around a dozen seniors to graduation. Included among those are leading rusher Cody Bibelhauser, as well as the team’s four leading receivers — Jordan Fonda, Eli Branham, Max Grangier and Bibelhauser. On the other side of the ball, the Highlanders are slated to graduate six of their top nine tacklers in Grangier, Asher Gibson, Jake Hausz, Jude Harrison, Branham and Emerson Jones. Harrison topped the team with four sacks.
On the bright side, Floyd is slated to return starting quarterback Tristan Robertson, Bernardi and receiver Isaac Kaiser on offense. On defense, the Highlanders are set to bring back top tackler Sam Lockhart, as well as Andrew Gibson, Isaac Hunt, Max Milliner and Andrew Rog.
JEFFERSONVILLE (1-8)
It was a rough season for the Red Devils, who like many of the local teams were hurt by injuries.
After losing their first two games, at Seymour and to Bedford North Lawrence, by a combined four points, things went downhill for Jeff.
One of the highlights of the Red Devils’ season was their lone win, a 28-14 triumph over Silver Creek.
After that, Jeff lost close games to New Albany (27-20) and at Jennings County (36-35) at the end of the regular season before falling 41-14 to Columbus North in a 6A sectional semifinal.
The Red Devils are slated to lose double-digit seniors to graduation. Foremost among those on offense are standout running back Zion Mansfield, wide receiver Don Starling and tight end Jake Koukola. On defense, they’ll say so long to linebacker Jake Curry and a host of others.
The good news for Jeff is that it is slated to return quarterback Nik Schnidler, as well as several big linemen in 2023.