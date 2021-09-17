CHARLESTOWN — With Providence climbing back into the game, Charlestown turned to all-purpose senior Jaron Almeciga, who ignited the Pirates to a 37-21 victory over the visiting Pioneers on Friday night at Dutch Reis Field.
It’s the third straight win for Charlestown, which lost its first two games of the season.
It didn’t come easy for the Pirates, though.
Providence (2-3) cut the Charlestown lead to 23-21 with a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carter Lannan to Eli Theobald with 3 minutes, 30 seconds left in the third quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Almeciga dashed down the field for an 85-yard kickoff return, ripping the momentum away from the Pioneers.
All totaled, Almeciga scored two touchdowns, kicked one field goal and four point-after touchdowns for 19 points.
After a slow start by both offenses, Charlestown (3-2) got on the scoreboard first with a 2-yard touchdown plunge by sophomore quarterback Clay McClelland.
Almeciga, Charlestown’s all-purpose placekicker, drilled a 21-yard field goal with 2:36 left in the first quarter to boost the Pirates’ lead to 10-0.
Late in the first quarter, Providence finally connected on a long offensive play as Lannan hooked up with Cade Unruh on a 54-yard pass that got the Pioneers to the Charlestown 5.
Three plays later — on the first play of the second quarter — Craig Bratcher went into the end zone from the 1 to pull Providence within 10-7.
The Pirates responded with a 78-yard drive that Almeciga capped off with a 2-yard TD run.
On its next possession Charlestown appeared to take control on Logan Harvey’s 1-yard touchdown run that increased the Pirates’ lead to 23-7.
Just before halftime, though, the Pioneers climbed back into the game as Lannan spotted Brian Wall wide open in the left side of the end zone for a 23-yard reception with just 1:33 to play, cutting the deficit to 23-14 before intermission.
After the two teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter, the Pirates put the game away in the final frame on a 1-yard TD plunge by senior running back Ayden McIntosh.
By the numbers, McClelland led the Pirates with 110 yards rushing on 19 carries. He also threw for 165 yards.
The Pirates will step back into Mid-Southern Conference play next Friday, when they host Scottsburg. Meanwhile, Providence will entertain Louisville Holy Cross.
CHARLESTOWN 37, PROVIDENCE 21Providence 0 14 7 0 — 21
Charlestown 10 13 7 7 — 37
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarterC — Clay McClelland 2 run (Jaron Almeciga kick), 4:56.
C — Almeciga 21 FG, 2:36.
Second quarterP — Craig Bratcher 1 run (Billy Hoke kick), 11:57.
C — Almeciga 2 run (Almeciga kick), 7:33.
C — Logan Harvey 1 run (kick failed), 3:50.
P — Brian Wall 23 pass from Carter Lannan (Hoke kick), 1:33.
Third quarterP — Eli Theobald 21 pass from Lannan (Hoke kick), 3:30.
C — Almeciga 85 kickoff return (Almeciga kick), 3:16.
Fourth quarterC — Ayden McIntosh 1 run (Almeciga kick), 2:27.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RushingProvidence (22-54): Carter Lanna 10-40, Craig Bratcher 7-7, Thomas Lynch 5-7.
Charlestown (48-220): Clay McClelland 19-110, Logan Harvey 9-29, Zander Morris 1-4, Ayden McIntosh 9-67, Jaron Almeciga 3-6, Chase Benner 2-8, Terrence Bonner 2-(minus) 2, Ethan French 2-6, Devin Beckley 1-2.
PassingProvidence (17-41-3-173): Lannan 17-41-3-173.
Charlestown (8-21-1-165): McClelland 8-20-1-165, Chase Benner 0-1-0-0.
ReceivingProvidence (17-173): Cade Unruh 7-91, Eli Theobald 2-23, Cooper Ross 5-12, Nick Stoner 1-15, Brian Wall 2-32.
Charlestown (8-165): Morris 3-55, Benner 2-34, Jake Helton 1-25, Almeciga 1-7, Jake Ottersbach 1-44.
