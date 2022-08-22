HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A good night for Clarksville teams

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
Friday night was a good one for the two Clarksville schools.
Both Providence and Clarksville started their respective seasons with impressive victories — something that hadn’t happened since 2014. That year the Pioneers beat New Albany 15-14 while the Generals topped Trinity Lutheran 38-14 in their season-openers.
At Providence, the Pioneers outscored Bardstown (Ky.) Bethlehem, which was rated in the preseason as one of the top teams in Kentucky’s smallest classification, 48-36 to win their first opener in three years.
Led by junior quarterback Carter Lannan, and several playmakers, the Pioneers rolled up 539 yards of total offense and scored their most points in an opener since beating Floyd Central 48-13 in 2006.
“I cannot say enough about the effort with which our guys played,” third-year Providence coach Daniel McDonald said. “We have some assignments to clean up, but I was most proud of our effort. The game was won in the trenches, and guys like Brian Wall, Cade Unruh, Luke Kruer and Carter Lannan stepped up and made plays when we needed them most.”
Over at Clarksville, the Generals routed Scottsburg 41-14 behind yet another big performance by senior Robert Lamar, who became the program’s all-time leading rusher with his first of four touchdowns. He finished with 266 yards on 34 carries. On defense, he totaled a team-high 12 tackles and caused a fumble.
But he didn’t do it alone. Senior quarterback Caleb Cummings threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran an offense that racked up 478 yards. Meanwhile senior wideout/cornerback Morgan Capps had one TD catch on offense and three interceptions on defense.
“Friday was a great team win to start the 2022 season,” said Clarksville coach Justin Boser, whose team scored its most points in a season-opener since beating Paoli 45-0 in 2006. “Offensively we were very efficient for a first game — over 280 yards rushing and 186 yards passing. The offensive line did a great job of picking all the different stunts Scottsburg runs. There is still plenty of things we can clean up, but we did a great job of only having five negative plays. On defense, we held them under 200 yards. I believe that is the third time in my five years here that has happened. Morgan Capps had a great performance with three interceptions. Robert not only led us with his rushing attack, but he also had 10 solo tackles. The front seven was stout, allowing very little up the middle. Finally, Jaylan Barnicott had a 63-yard punt, which is the fourth-longest punt in school history.”
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Robert Lamar (Clarksville): The senior running back ran 34 times for 266 yards and four touchdowns. He also had one reception for 20 yards. On defense the safety had 12 total tackles, including 10 solo stops and three for losses, and caused a fumble in the Generals’ big win.
GAME BALLS
Jaydon Berkley (Charlestown): The sophomore defensive back had six tackles, two interceptions and recovered a fumble in the Pirates’ 44-13 win over Silver Creek.
Terrance Bonner (Charlestown): The junior running back/linebacker was another defensive standout for the Pirates on Friday night. He tallied seven tackles (all solo stops) while defending two passes and causing a fumble.
Morgan Capps (Clarksville): The senior receiver had four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in the Generals’ big win. On defense, the cornerback also had five total tackles and picked off a trio of Scottsburg passes.
Caleb Cummings (Clarksville): The senior quarterback completed 8 of 11 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns.
Colin Davenport (Charlestown): The senior offensive lineman had seven pancake blocks up front to help the Pirates roll up 44 points and 400 yards of total offense against the Dragons.
Luke Kruer (Providence): The junior running back-wide receiver accounted for 264 of all-purpose yards in the Pioneers’ victory. He ran 11 times for 87 yards and two TDs, hauled in three passes for 102 yards and another score and also had 75 yards in kickoff returns. On top of that, the strong safety had three tackles, caused a fumble and blocked a field-goal attempt.
Carter Lannan (Providence): The junior quarterback completed 9 of 13 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns in the Pioneers’ big win. He also ran for 22 yards on eight carries.
Sean McAfee (Charlestown): The junior linebacker tallied a team-high 15 tackles and caused a fumble in the Pirates’ victory over Silver Creek.
Clay McClelland (Charlestown): The junior quarterback completed 13 of 20 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for 39 yards and two more scores, in the Pirates’ 44-13 win over Silver Creek.
Zander Morris (Charlestown): The senior wide receiver had nine catches for 123 yards and two TDs in the Pirates’ big victory over the Dragons.
Brian Wall (Providence): The junior receiver/free safety had four catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns on offense. On defense, he tied for the team lead with seven tackles while defending three passes.
WEEK 2 LOOKAHEAD
Charlestown (1-0, 1-0) at Brownstown Central (1-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday: The winner of this battle of Mid-Southern Conference heavyweights will get the upper-hand on the league title, and possibly the inside track at an unbeaten regular season.
Clarksville (1-0) at West Washington (0-1), 7 p.m.: The Generals seek their second 2-0 start in three years when they visit the Senators, who beat Eastern 36-8 in their opener.
Salem (0-1, 0-1) at Silver Creek (0-1, 0-1), 7 p.m.: The Dragons look to bounce back from their season-opening loss to Charlestown when they host the Lions, who they’ve beaten four straight times.
Jeffersonville (0-0, 0-0) at Seymour (0-1, 0-0), 7 p.m.: After their scheduled season-opener against Bell County (Ky.) was canceled, the Red Devils will start things off against the Owls, who are coming off a 35-7 loss at Greenwood. Jeff will try for its third straight win against Seymour.
Floyd Central (0-1) at Louisville DuPont Manual (1-0), 7:30 p.m.:The Highlanders try to rebound from their season-starting 42-7 loss to Louisville Male when they visit historic Manual Stadium and the Crimsons, who are coming off a big win over Louisville Central in their opener.
New Albany (0-1) at Gibson Southern (1-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Bulldogs try to bounce-back from their season-opening 34-14 loss to Bloomington South when they visit the reigning Class 3A state champs. New Albany will also look to avenge last year’s 39-point home loss to the Titans.