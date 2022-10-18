HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A look at sectional week

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback (which was delayed to Wednesday this week), where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
Sectional week is upon us.
Postseason play gets underway this Friday night with the first games of the 50th annual IHSAA State Tournament.
Locally, four of our seven teams from Clark and Floyd counties will be in action. Jeffersonville (in Class 6A, Sectional 8) as well as Floyd Central and New Albany (both in 5A, Sectional 16) won’t make their postseason debuts until next week.
In 4A, Sectional 23, Silver Creek will travel to Jennings County. The Dragons have lost in the first round of the sectional in each of the last three years, so they’ll try to end that trend when they make the trek up to North Vernon.
In 3A, Sectional 32, unbeaten Charlestown begins its quest for its first title since 2014 when it makes the trip to Mid-Southern Conference-rival Salem. The Pirates posted a 33-6 win there over the Lions on Oct. 7.
In 2A, Sectional 39, Clarksville will continue to try for its first winning season since 2012 when it visits Eastern in a matchup of former MSC rivals.
In Class A, Sectional 48, Providence will start its crusade for its first sectional title since 2017 when it hosts Springs Valley at Murphy Stadium.
Below is a closer look at the pairings for each sectional along with a brief breakdown of the ones involving our area teams.
CLASS 6A, SECTIONAL 8
Game 1: Center Grove (7-2) at Franklin Central (3-6), 7 p.m. Oct. 28
Game 2: Columbus North (4-5) at Jeffersonville (1-7), 7 p.m. Oct. 28
Game 3 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m. Nov. 4
Breakdown: Fourth-ranked Center Grove, the reigning state champ, is the overwhelming favorite in this sectional. The Red Devils, meanwhile, would love to salvage their season with a win over the Bull Dogs in a semifinal next Friday.
CLASS 5A, SECTIONAL 16
Game 1: Floyd Central (4-5) at Evansville North (5-4), 7 p.m. Oct. 28
Game 2: Castle (5-4) at New Albany (2-7), 7 p.m. Oct. 28
Game 3 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m. Nov. 4
Breakdown: The Bulldogs have their work cut out for themselves if they're going to win a second straight sectional title. According to the Sagarin Ratings, the Knights are the narrow favorite over the Huskies here while the Highlanders are the third choice and New Albany is the fourth.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 23
Game 1: Bedford North Lawrence (5-4) at Shelbyville (1-8), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 2: Martinsville (6-3) at Greenwood (1-8), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 3: Silver Creek (4-5) at Jennings County (3-6), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 4: Edgewood (2-7) at East Central (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Oct. 28
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Oct. 28
Game 7 (final): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, Nov. 4
Breakdown: Fourth-ranked East Central, which won a sectional title last year and a state championship in 2017, is the decided favorite here. The Trojans could face the Dragons, for the fourth time in six seasons, in the semifinals. In the top half of the bracket, the Artesians appear to have the edge over the surprising Hoosier Hills Conference co-champion Stars.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 32
Game 1: Scottsburg (3-6) at Corydon Central (3-6), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 2: North Harrison (7-2) at Southridge (8-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 3: Madison (4-5) at Heritage Hills (5-4), 8 p.m. Friday
Game 4: Charlestown (9-0) at Salem (2-7), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Oct. 28
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Oct. 28
Game 7 (final): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, Nov. 4
Breakdown: This sectional looks to be a three-way battle between Southridge, Heritage Hills and the Pirates with North Harrison a darkhorse. A semifinal game between the Patriots and Charlestown at Dutch Reis Field could be a very, very interesting matchup, as could a sectional final between the Raiders and Pirates.
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 39
Game 1: Triton Central (7-2) at Christel House Manual (3-5), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 2: Brownstown Central (5-4) at Brown County (0-9), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 3: Switzerland County (4-5) at Indianapolis Scecina (8-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 4: Clarksville (4-5) at Eastern (1-8), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Oct. 28
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Oct. 28
Game 7 (final): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, Nov. 4
Breakdown: Third-ranked Scecina and No. 4 Triton Central look to be the heavy favorites to reach the sectional final while Brownstown and the Generals hope to be spoilers.
CLASS A, SECTIONAL 48
Game 1: South Spencer (5-4) at Tecumseh (8-0), 8 p.m. Friday
Game 2: Springs Valley (5-4) at Providence (5-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 3: West Washington (6-2) at Eastern Greene (2-7), 7 p.m. Friday
Game 4: North Daviess (5-4) at Game 1 winner, Oct. 28
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, Oct. 28
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Nov. 4
Breakdown: Fifth-ranked Tecumseh is the favorite in this sectional, but the Pioneers appear to be the second choice. Providence, however, can't overlook Larry Bird's alma mater this Friday night.
PLAYER OF WEEK 9
Robert Lamar (Clarksville): The senior running back ran 17 times for 437 yards — an incredible average of 25.7 yards per carry — and seven touchdowns in the Generals' 58-14 win at Crawford County last Friday night. Lamar also had one reception for 19 yards while getting a rare rest on defense.
GAME BALLS
Charles Berkley (Silver Creek): The senior running back ran 43 times for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the Dragons' thrilling 57-50 win at Corydon Central. He also had one catch for 25 yards.
Anthony Davis (Clarksville): The senior linebacker tallied 10 total tackles, including one for a loss, in the Generals' win at Crawford. He also recovered a fumble and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown.
Luke French (Providence): The senior linebacker tallied 10 total tackles, including nine solo stops, in the Pioneers' 21-14 loss at North Harrison last Friday night.
Darius Gray (Silver Creek): The sophomore wide receiver had five catches for 68 yards and a TD in the win over the Panthers.
Alex Harden (Charlestown): The senior linebacker had 16 total tackles, including 14 solo stops, in the Pirates' 47-6 win over Eastern.
Logan Harvey (Charlestown): The junior running back/linebacker ran 12 times for 53 yards and a touchdown on offense in the Pirates' big victory over the Musketeers. On defense, he had three total tackles — including two quarterback sacks.
Bryce Henderson (Silver Creek): The junior had four catches for 27 yards and a touchdown while also rushing three times for 28 yards and another score in the Dragons' triumph at Corydon.
Wyatt Hoffman (Silver Creek): The junior running back had four rushes for 30 yards and a touchdown while also hauling in one catch for 20 yards and a score in the Dragons' wild win.
Luke Kruer (Providence): The junior all-purpose back accounted for 133 yards of total offense — rushing 12 times for 87 yards and making four catches for 46 yards — in the Pioneers' loss at North Harrison. Defensively, Kruer also contributed four solo stops, including a quarterback sack.
Sean McAfee (Charlestown): The junior linebacker tallied 10 total tackles, including eight solo stops, in the Pirates' win over Eastern.
Clay McClelland (Charlestown): The junior quarterback completed 6 of 10 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing eight times for 88 yards and two more scores, in the Pirates' big win over Eastern.
Ke'vonne Murrell (Clarksville): The senior wide receiver had one catch for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Generals' big win at Crawford.
Zander Morris (Charlestown): The senior wide receiver had two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown, while also running twice for 55 yards and another TD, in the win over Eastern.
Kaden Oliver (Silver Creek): The senior quarterback completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the Dragons' victory at Corydon. He also rushed twice for 23 yards.
Cooper Ross (Providence): The sophomore running back-linebacker scored on a short touchdown run on offense while also recording nine solo stops on D in the Pioneers' setback at North Harrison.
Malachi Starks (Rock Creek): The eighth-grader scored two touchdowns in the Lions' 18-14 win over Irvington Prep last Saturday.
WEEK 10 LOOK-AHEAD
Charlestown (9-0) at Salem (2-7), 7 p.m. Friday: The Pirates look to carry over the momentum from their big win over Eastern, as well as their unbeaten regular season, when they travel to Salem for the second time in two weeks in a first-round sectional game. Charlestown won the first matchup 33-6 on Oct. 7.
Clarksville (4-5) at Eastern (1-8), 7 p.m. Friday: The Generals aim to build off of their regular-season ending win at Crawford County when they visit the Musketeers in a first-round sectional game.
Silver Creek (4-5) at Jennings County (3-6), 7 p.m. Friday: The Dragons attempt to follow up their thrilling win at Corydon Central with another win when they visit the Panthers in first-round sectional game.
Springs Valley (5-4) at Providence (5-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday:The Pioneers try to bounce back from their regular-season ending loss at North Harrison when they host the Blackhawks in a first-round sectional game.
Rock Creek (3-3) vs. Waldron & Irvington Prep, Saturday at Waldron: In the season-ending tournament for those teams participating in eight-man football, the Lions will play two quarters against the Ravens and two more against the host Mohawks.