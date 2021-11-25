HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A look back at 2021 & a look ahead

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback (which is on Friday this week), where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school season. This is the final installment of the 2021 campaign.
This season was another memorable one in Clark and Floyd counties.
From New Albany’s extraordinary campaign to Clarksville’s Robert Lamar Jr. leading the state in rushing to Charlestown offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin rising to a five-star recruit, there were plenty of outstanding team, and individual, performances.
With that in mind, let’s take a quick look back — and ahead — at the eight area teams.
CHARLESTOWN (7-3)
After going 3-7 in 2020, the Pirates flipped the script in 2021.
They lost their first two games, at Silver Creek and to Brownstown Central, before reeling off seven straight wins to end the regular season.
However a late-season injury to sophomore quarterback Clay McClelland (160 passing yards and 94.3 rushing yards per game), who was having a breakout campaign, hurt Charlestown. Without McClelland, the Pirates fell behind by double digits early in their first-round sectional game against Greensburg. A gutty effort by senior Chase Benner, who previously played QB, nearly brought Charlestown all the way back. The Pirates, though, couldn’t completely get over the hump.
Charlestown will lose around 10 seniors to graduation including Goodwin, the mammoth offensive tackle who has committed to the University of Kentucky, as well as Benner and jack-of-all-trades Jaron Almeciga, among others.
“We will miss our seniors. I enjoyed the season and thought we got better. I look forward to 2022,” Pirates coach Jason Hawkins said.
Next season appears to be promising for Charlestown. The Pirates should return plenty of talent, led by McClelland and his top two receiving targets — juniors Jake Ottersbach (30 catches for 692 yards and eight TDs) and Zander Morris (28 receptions for 422 yards and two TDs). Also slated to return is sophomore Logan Harvey, the team’s second-leading rusher, as well as the squad’s top five tacklers — junior Alex Harden (98 stops, four sacks), sophomore Sean McAfee (73 stops), junior Cole Tincher (62), sophomore Terrence Bonner (59) and junior Malachi Rios (46) — and junior defensive back Josh Andrews (33 tackles, two INTs, six passes defended).
CLARKSVILLE (3-8)
The Generals posted their third straight three-win season in 2021.
Clarksville won its second game, defeating Indiana Deaf 48-12, before losing six straight. The Generals closed out their regular season, though, with a 69-8 win over Rock Creek in which Lamar ran for 307 yards and six TDs. The following Friday, Clarksville picked up its first postseason victory in eight years with a 41-20 triumph over Mitchell. The Generals then lost to eventual champ Triton Central in the sectional semifinals.
“In a way this season was disappointing in that we did not reach our goal of having a winning season,” Clarksville coach Justin Boser said. “Even though we did not reach our goal of a winning season, we did take another step forward as a program. We feel there were three games, with better execution from us, we could have reached a winning season. We were able to win our first sectional game in eight years and our running back Robert Lamar Jr. led the state in rushing and broke seven school records.”
Lamar, a junior running back/linebacker, finished with 2,222 rushing yards (202 per game) and 27 touchdowns. He also topped the team in total tackles (84) and tied for the lead in interceptions (two).
The Generals are slated to lose a handful of seniors to graduation. Included among those are wide receiver/cornerback Dakota Capps (29 receptions for 440 yards and five TDs, as well as two INTs on defense) and defensive end Bryan Ramirez, the team’s second-leading tackler (59).
On the bright side, Clarksville will return nine starters on each side of the ball.
In addition to Lamar, others expected back are junior quarterback Caleb Cummings (1,179 passing yards, 11 TDs); junior receiver Morgan Capps (32 catches for 586 yards and five TDs), who was also third in tackles (46) and first in fumble recoveries (three); and sophomore fullback/linebacker Max Scowden, who was also fourth on the team in tackles (43). Also returning will be a trio of sophomore linemen — Luke Cain (37 tackles), Logan Craig (34 tackles) and Isaac Chavez.
FLOYD CENTRAL (4-7)
It was a slow-starting campaign for the Highlanders, who suffered their first losing season since 2015.
Floyd dropped its first four games and five of its first six before surging late. The Highlanders won two of their last three regular-season games, then beat Jeffersonville in the first round of the sectional before losing 28-7 to New Albany in the semis.
Floyd Central will lose around 10 to graduation. Among those are running back/linebacker Garron Jenkins, wide receiver/cornerback Jaxon Farley, wide receiver/free safety Zac Hutslar and linemen Gavin Harvey and Brandon Fessel.
On the bright side, Floyd Central should return plenty of talent. Among those are juniors Eli Branham, Jake Hausz, Cody Bibelhauser, Jordan Fonda and Max Grangier, as well as a pair of sophomores — quarterback Tristan Robertson and running back Mitch Bernardi, who came on strong at the end of the season.
JEFFERSONVILLE (3-6)
Coming off a surprising sectional-title run in 2020, the Red Devils started off 2021 in strong fashion, building a 34-0 halftime lead en route to a 47-36 win over eventual sectional finalist Seymour. However it was mostly downhill from there. Jeff lost five of its next six with the only victory a 29-23 overtime triumph at Silver Creek.
It didn’t help matters that the Red Devils lost senior running back Jered Tyson to an injury early in the season, then lost senior wide receiver/safety Tyson Maddox, a key contributor on the sectional-winning team, to a midseason transfer.
Jeffersonville closed the regular season with a big win over Jennings County before falling 39-20 to Floyd in the first round of the sectional to finish with its sixth straight losing campaign.
The Red Devils are slated to graduate over 20 seniors from this season’s squad. Included among those are quarterback Cole Phillips, linebacker Vance Boyd, playmaker Davarhy Julian, defender Evan Clayton and lineman Colin Corbin.
Jeff should return some talent in 2022. Expected to lead the way will be bullish running back Zion Mansfield and Nik Schindler, who split time with Phillips at QB.
NEW ALBANY (9-4)
The Bulldogs started slowly, in part due to injuries and COVID quarantines, losing by 30 to Bloomington South and by 39 to Gibson Southern (a 3A state finalist) in their first two games. However they won nine of their next 10, including the program’s third sectional title and its first regional championship before losing 52-13 to No. 1 Indianapolis Cathedral in the south semistate.
“The 2021 season was historic,” New Albany coach Steve Cooley said. “These seniors accomplished more than any class in school history. We improved each and every week and were playing our best ball at the end of the year. We happened to run into an incredible team in the final four, but our kids didn’t quit and finished the year with class and represented their community with pride.”
The ‘Dogs will lose 13 seniors to graduation. Included among those are almost all of their offensive playmakers: QB Derell Simmons (2,508 passing yards for 31 TDs, along with 11 TD runs); running back Kyondre Winford (1,005 yards and nine TDs); running back/linebacker Myles Johnson (785 yards and three TDs); wide receiver Ja’raylan Johnson (61 receptions for 1,006 yards and 10 TDs); wide receiver DeJon Winburn (59 catches for 1,044 yards and 14 TDs); wideout Daquan High (12 receptions for 180 yards and three TDs); as well as offensive linemen Blake Osborne and Sebastian Landon.
Cooley’s cupboard isn’t bare. Back for the Bulldogs next year should be junior running back/linebacker Elijah Jennings (353 rushing yards, four TDs), who was the team’s top tackler (over 150 stops); junior H-back/tight end Kaden Watson (15 catches for 160 yards and three TDs); junior safety Darrius Lewis, the team’s second-leading tackler; sophomore defensive end Dakota Johnson and sophomore kicker Zach Fleming. Additionally, they’ll also get back junior Avarion Chambers, the team’s top tackler in 2020 who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2.
PROVIDENCE (5-6)
Daniel McDonald’s Pioneers won one more game than they did in his debut season in 2020. They started 2-4 before winning three of their next four, including comeback victories over Milan and Corydon Central, as well as a 47-0 shellacking of Switzerland County in the first round of the sectional.
The Pioneers then held their own against Paoli in the sectional semifinals before falling 28-14, ending Providence’s streak of four consecutive sectional-final appearances.
Providence is slated to lose around 10 seniors to graduation. Included among those are second-leading rusher and second-leading tackler Craig Bratcher, as well as Joey Theobald and his team-leading eight quarterback sacks.
The Pioneers, however, are slated to return several key contributors, including most of their skill-position players. Included among those are sophomore quarterback Carter Lannan (1,731 passing yards and 18 passing TDs to go along with seven rushing TDs); sophomore Thomas Lynch (802 rushing yards, four rushing TDs), the team’s top rusher; sophomore receiver Cade Unruh (36 receptions for 556 yards and eight TDs), the team’s top receiver; sophomore Brian Wall (30 catches for 428 yards and two TDs on offense and three interceptions on defense) and junior linebacker Luke French (58), the team’s top tackler.
ROCK CREEK (1-8)
The Lions lost their opener at Providence, but beat Indiana Deaf 28-26 in Week 2 to end an 11-game losing streak. Creek fell 15-14 to Crawford County the following week and it was pretty much all downhill from there.
The Lions were outscored 337-16 over their final six games, including a 60-0 loss at West Washington in the first round of the sectional. Head coach Josh Caldwell resigned shortly thereafter. Creek will also lose a few seniors to graduation, including Jovan Terry and Kendrick Peyton.
The school wasted little time in finding a new coach as Todd Bale was recently named Caldwell’s successor.
He’ll inherit a team that should return several contributors from this season, including junior standout Chris Graham.
SILVER CREEK (5-4)
Coming off the best season in school history, the Dragons posted their fifth straight winning season in 2021.
Silver Creek didn’t have an unbeaten regular season, like it did in 2020, but the Dragons weren’t far off. Their three regular-season defeats were by a total of 10 points. However Creek, which plays in arguably the toughest sectional in 4A, lost its first game of the postseason for the third consecutive year.
“Overall we had a good season, as weird as it was. We were 10 points away from going undefeated in the regular season with a string of injuries, and a COVID impact much greater than last year,” said Dragons coach Dave Papenhaus, whose team lost 33-13 to Martinsville in the first round of the sectional. “I was really proud of how this team battled all season long against a tougher schedule and with many guys playing out of position due to necessity. Our overall record probably doesn’t reflect how good this team was this season. We had two 1,000-yard rushers in Trey Schoen and Lashun Mays. Trey broke the single-season rushing record after being moved from a wide receiver to the running back position. We will definitely miss this senior class, but we played a lot of young kids a lot of minutes this year, so we are excited about the future.”
Silver Creek is slated to lose more than 10 seniors to graduation, including Schoen, Myles Rountree, Ross Scully, Cole Davidson and Joe Lemon among others.
The Dragons appear to be primed for another winning season in 2022. They’ll likely be led by Mays and his classmates Walker Hoffman and Elijah Newman, as well as sophomores Sam Garing, Nate Davidson, Tyler Bach and Brett Wilson.