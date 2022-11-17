HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A look back at 2022, part 2

Weather Alert

...Light Snow For Some During The Morning Commute... Light snow will be possible for some this morning, mainly between the I-64 corridor and the parkways. A dusting of snow is possible in some locations, as well as brief visibility reductions and perhaps a few slick spots. Use caution during the morning commute. Light snow should end by late morning, however gusty west winds between 20 and 30 mph will continue through the afternoon.