HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A look back at 2022, part 2

Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback (which is on Wednesday and Friday this week), where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school season. This is the final installment of the 2022 campaign.
This season was another memorable one in Clark and Floyd counties.
From Providence’s sectional title, to Charlestown’s undefeated regular season, to Clarksville senior Robert Lamar leading the state in rushing again, there were plenty of outstanding team and individual performances on the gridiron.
With that in mind, let’s take a quick look back — and ahead — at the final four of our eight area teams.
NEW ALBANY (2-8)
After losing a ton of talent to graduation off the team that won a sectional and the program’s first-ever regional championship in 2021, the Bulldogs struggled in 2022.
New Albany picked up two victories — triumphing 27-21 at Jennings County and 27-20 at Jeffersonville — during the season. On the flip side, seven of the Bulldogs’ losses were by 20, or more, points.
“While we fell short of our season goals, the seniors paved the way for future success,” New Albany coach Steve Cooley said. “Our team battled week-in and week-out and the young players got invaluable experience for 2023 and beyond.”
The Bulldogs are set to lose double-digit seniors again. Foremost among those is senior running back-linebacker Elijah Jennings, who ran for a team-high 1,011 yards and eight touchdowns while also recording a team-best 117 tackles (11.7 per game).
They’re also slated to lose second-leading tackler Kirstan Williams (83 stops); big-time prospect William Spencer Jr. (27 tackles), a lineman; quarterback/defensive back Dorien Weathers and H-back Kaden Watson, who was lost to a season-ending leg injury in the win over the Panthers on Sept. 2.
On the bright side, the Bulldogs are slated to return several key contributors from this season. Included among those are junior running back Dakota Johnson, who ran for 586 yards and two TDs; sophomore quarterback Kenny Watson, who completed 56.5 percent of his passes for 677 yards and seven touchdowns; and their top two receivers — Chase Loesch (20 catches for 280 yards and four TDs) and Gavin Rand (18 receptions for 162 yards).
Defensively, New Albany is slated to bring back Chris Lampkins, who posted a team-best three interceptions; Rand (55 tackles) and freshmen Klay Kaiser (66 stops) and Jamal Chambers (46 tackles).
PROVIDENCE (8-4)
It was a breakthrough season for the Pioneers, who won four and five games, respectively, in coach Daniel McDonald’s first two years.
This season, the Pioneers won their first four games (although their 35-28 triumph over Charlestown would later turn into a forfeit because of their use of an ineligible player) before losing 23-21 at Louisville Holy Cross on the last play of the game.
After that Providence posted back-to-back 20-point triumphs before ending the regular season with a 21-14 loss at North Harrison.
The Pioneers then dominated their new Class A sectional, outscoring their three foes 78-19 en route to their first trophy in five years. That was capped off by a 21-7 triumph over fifth-ranked, and previously unbeaten, Tecumseh in the championship game.
Providence’s season came to an end last Friday night with a 49-7 loss at reigning state champion — and likely 2022 state champ — Indianapolis Lutheran.
The Pioneers will only lose three seniors — Josh Posey, Grayson Abel and Luke French — to graduation. Posey and Abel were linemen while French was an offensive lineman and a linebacker, where he racked up a team-high 88 tackles.
“They’ve helped lay a foundation for future success,” McDonald said after the loss to the Saints.
With the return of all but those three, Providence should be set up for success in 2023.
The Pioneers are slated to return every yard and touchdown their offense accounted for this season. That includes quarterbacks Carter Lannan (434 passing yards and five TDs), a junior, and Preston Kempf (799 passing yard and eight TDs), a sophomore. Lannan, who started every game in 2021, broke his wrist in the second game of the season. Kempf filled in for Lannan the rest of the regular season. Then, when Lannan returned in the postseason, the two split time under center.
In addition, Providence will bring back its three-headed offensive monster of Cade Unruh (782 rushing yards, 177 receiving yards and 12 total TDs), Thomas Lynch (769 rushing yards, 183 receiving yards and 10 total TDs) and Luke Kruer (736 rushing yards, 540 receiving yards and 14 total TDs). Also returning will be running back Cooper Ross (171 yards, four TDs) and receiver Brian Wall (18 catches for 430 yards and four TDs).
On defense the Pioneers will lose French, but should return their No. 2 through No. 8 tacklers in Wall (84), Lucas Thomas (54), Kruer (50), Eli Theobald (48), Nolan Finnegan (40), Ross (38), Connor Sad (32) and Unruh (28).
“A lot of this core group is coming back next year,” McDonald said. “We do have some holes to fill with the departing seniors — that’s three O-linemen that you have to replace, and those are three really tough kids that we have to replace. But we’ll commit ourselves to the weight room, we’ll commit ourselves to playing other sports and we’ll see what happens next year.”
ROCK CREEK (3-3)
The Lions dropped down to eight-man football this season and it worked out pretty well.
Rock Creek won its inaugural game, beating Waldron 36-16, and finished the season 3-3 — the first .500 record for any Lions’ team.
Rock Creek will graduate only a few seniors off its roster, so the future looks bright for the Lions, who plan to remain in eight-man in 2023.
“We will stay in eight-man next season with high hopes of continuing to build,” Rock Creek coach Scott Woods said. “We will return five starters on both sides of the ball. Eight-man has hopes of having around 10-plus teams (in the state) next year.”
SILVER CREEK (5-6)
It wasn’t an easy season for the Dragons, who may have been hit harder than any area team by injuries en route to their first losing record since 2014.
In an up-and-down regular season, Creek started off 3-2 before going 1-3 in its final four (that one, though, was a wild 57-50 win over Corydon Central in the finale).
The Dragons did pick up their first postseason win in four years, outscoring Jennings County 53-42 in the first round of their 4A sectional. Their season ended the following Friday, though, with another loss to powerhouse East Central in the sectional semis.
“Everything considered, I feel like we had a pretty good season,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. “We had a ridiculous number of injuries, but that allowed many young kids to play significant amounts of games, that in normal years wouldn’t have happened. I think that the experience gained will pay dividends in the future.”
The Dragons will lose double-digit seniors to graduation. Included among those are quarterback Kaden Oliver, who threw for 1,123 yards and 13 touchdowns against only three interceptions; running back Charles Berkley, who had a breakout season with 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns in only eight games; as well as Donovan Mosley, Eli Newman, Wyatt Hoffman, James Kearney, Chase Calhoun, Jack Hobbs and Carley Troutman, the team’s placekicker the past two seasons.
Creek will hope to return to the winning side of the ledger in 2023. The Dragons will bring back their top three pass-catchers — Darius Gray (32 receptions for 560 yards and four TDs), Bryce Henderson (20 catches for 304 yards and three TDs) and Tyler Bach (13 catches for 166 yards and two TDs) — as well as Sam Garing, Brett Wilson, Walker Hoffman, Luke Campbell and Cullen Garloch.