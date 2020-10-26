HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A season to remember

A season that won’t soon be forgotten in Sellersburg came to an end Friday night.
After a regular season of superlatives, Silver Creek’s postseason ended with a 35-0 loss to East Central in the first round of Class 4A Sectional 23.
That, though, can’t diminish everything that the Dragons did in the regular season, which included three significant firsts — Creek’s first victory over Brownstown Central, its first Mid-Southern Conference title and its first undefeated regular season.
“The season that we had was special as a whole for several reasons,” Dragons coach Dave Papenhaus said. “First with everything going on with the pandemic, I feel that football gave our kids a much-needed release. There was so much uncertainty with everything in their lives, this season gave the kids some stability and structure. Going undefeated in the regular season and winning the conference allowed the kids to be a part of something that had never been done at this school before. I am very proud of the way that the kids and coaching staff were able to navigate all of the procedures and protocol associated with a pandemic, and yet be successful each week and still make the season fun.”
The Dragons were led by their strong senior class. Of those 16 members of the Class of 2021, 12 — Ben Landers, Dylan Meyers, Jake Lucas, Bryson Gatlin, Cole Knox, Jack Slater, Timmy Clark, Ryley Gunther, Logan Myers, Drake Spears, Dane Logwood and Jonathan McIntyre — were starters.
“This group of seniors was a really special bunch of kids,” Papenhaus said. “They will go down as the winningest class that has come through the program to this point. This group has been a part of 31 wins in their four years, for a program that has only been in existence for 10 seasons, they have definitely been a driver of our success. We have very high expectations for the football program here at Silver Creek, and this group of seniors set the standard for all of the classes behind them. We have a lot of work to do this offseason, but the foundation was laid, and I have no doubt that our kids will put in the work that is required.”
PLAYER OF WEEK 10
Jaxon Murphy (Providence): The senior quarterback accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the Pioneers’ 42-6 win at Union County. Murphy completed 2 of 5 passes for 21 yards and TD tosses to Carson Heldman and Kole Krininger while running seven times for 51 yards and a score. On the other side of the ball, the defensive back had a pair of interceptions of his counterpart.
GAME BALLS
Dakota Capps (Clarksville): The junior wide receiver had four catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns during the Generals’ season-ending 62-38 loss to Paoli in a Class 2A Sectional 39 first-round game.
Marquis Forward (Clarksville): The senior tight end had three receptions for 118 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown catch, in the Generals’ loss to the Rams. On defense, the end tallied nine tackles.
Jeremy Gettelfinger (Providence): The senior running back ran 15 times for 133 yards — giving him 999 for the season — and a touchdown in the Pioneers’ big win at Union County. On defense, the strong safety tallied a team-high 10 total tackles.
Kole Krininger (Providence): The senior running back ran seven times for 72 yards — including a 57-yard TD run — while also hauling in a 4-yard touchdown pass in the Pioneers’ win over the Patriots. On defense, the inside linebacker also recorded a sack.
Robert Lamar (Clarksville): The sophomore running back ran 17 times for 145 yards — including a 99-yard TD run — in the Generals’ setback to Paoli. He ended the season with 1,149 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
Keyshawn Minor (Clarksville): The senior quarterback threw for 259 yards and a trio of touchdowns in the Generals’ season-ending loss to the Rams. He ended the season with 1,268 passing yards and 11 touchdowns.
WEEK 11 LOOK-AHEAD
Mitchell (2-6) at Providence (4-5), 7 p.m.: Four weeks after beating the Bluejackets 34-16 in Mitchell, the Pioneers will face them again in the Class 2A Sectional 39 semifinals. This time, though, it will be at Murphy Stadium.
Jeffersonville (3-5) at Floyd Central (7-2), 7 p.m.: These familiar foes meet for the third time this season at Ron Weigleb Stadium. The Highlanders have won the first two matchups by a combined 63 points. Will the third time be the charm for the Red Devils? Both teams come in riding win streaks, Jeff has won two straight and Floyd three in a row.