Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Monday Morning Quarterback, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what's to come.
We've reached the halfway point, which means it's a good excuse to take a look back at the superlatives of the season so far. With that in mind, here are the SoIn MMQB's first midseason awards.
PLAYER OF THE MIDSEASON
There's only one Wright answer, Wenkers Wright.
The Floyd Central junior running back has burst onto the scene — on the local, state and national levels — about as quickly as he can bust through an opening on the line. He entered Friday night's game against Jeffersonville with 1,001 rushing yards, or about 250 per game — which ranked first in the state and in the Top 15 in the nation according to maxpreps.com — and 12 touchdowns. The Red Devils held Wright in check most of the way, limiting him to 80 yards and a TD on 18 carries while keeping him from breaking off any of the long runs that earmarked his previous three-game eruption.
That being said, Wright is on pace for a 2,000-yard season, having run for 1,081 yards (216.2 per game) and 13 TDs thus far.
Even Charlestown senior standout Marion Lukes, the reigning NTSPY Player of the Year, gave Wright some love on social media after Wright's father, Shawn, posted his highlight video on Twitter.
"Every coach that follows me plz give this man a chance he's a absolute dog on the field," Lukes tweeted Friday.
Not to be overshadowed, Lukes is having an outstanding season too. The senior, and Eastern Kentucky commit, has run for 840 yards and eight TDs while also tallying three catches for 90 yards and another score.
COACH OF THE MIDSEASON
Props to Dave Papenhaus. The first-year Silver Creek head coach, who was an assistant for nearly 20 years at several different schools in the area, has the Dragons off to a perfect start. And Silver Creek has done it in spite of several significant losses to graduation, as well as the loss of its starting quarterback (Dylan Meyers) to a broken ankle the past two games. The Dragons have also done it with defense, allowing only 7.6 points per game in victories over Charlestown, Salem, Providence, Eastern and Scottsburg.
SURPRISE TEAM OF THE MIDSEASON
There's no doubt, Silver Creek is the surprise team so far.
The Dragons graduated their starting quarterback Josh Landers, who was also the team's top rusher, as well as three of their top four receivers (Elijah Bays, Garren Bauer and Jacob Graf) and four of their top six tacklers (Dylan Goodlett, Peyton Meyers, Brayden Thomas and Dylan Whitt) from a squad that went 7-4 last season. Despite that, Creek is off to a perfect start.
PLAY OF THE MIDSEASON
There are several to choose from, but for our money Wright's 97-yard touchdown run against Providence in Week 2 has been the play of the season so far.
Facing second-and-19 from his own 3, and standing in his own end zone at the start of the play, Wright took a handoff from Floyd quarterback Tristan Polk and burst up the middle. He avoided diving-tackle attempts by a pair of Pioneers to get near midfield. There, he gave another would-be tackler a stiff-arm. Undeterred that player continued to pursue Wright, until he was finally pushed to the ground by another Wright stiff-arm around the 10.
TEAM OF THE MIDSEASON
With all due respect to unbeaten Silver Creek, Floyd Central is the best team in the area at midseason. Sure the Highlanders have a loss, but it was to Louisville Male, probably the best team in Kentucky.
....
WEEK IN REVIEW
Now let's turn our attention to this past Friday night, and Week 5 of the season.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Johnathon Browning (Rock Creek): The senior quarterback completed 7 of 8 passes for 204 yards and six TDs, while rushing for another score in the Lions' 61-0 win over Jasonville Community.
GAME BALLS
Charlestown defense: The Pirates nearly pitched their second straight shutout, if not for long TD run late in the third quarter of their 13-7 win over Providence. Charlestown also came up with a huge defensive stand in the waning moments to preserve the victory. There were several standouts for the Pirates, including Deke Brown (12 tackles), Bo Braunecker (11 tackles, including two for loss) and Brody Wagers (11 tackles).
Luis Corrales (Rock Creek): The senior wide receiver had one catch for a 45-yard touchdown and also returned a kickoff 90 yards for another score in the Lions' lopsided victory over Jasonville. On defense, the linebacker tallied four tackles and also recorded a safety.
Colin Flake (Providence): The senior running back ran 15 times for 119 yards and a 67-yard TD in the Pioneers' loss to Charlestown.
Heath Knight (Silver Creek): The senior RB ran five times for 75 yards and two TDs, on his birthday, in the Dragons' 46-7 win over Scottsburg.
Ben Landers (Silver Creek): The junior continued to excel while subbing for Meyers. In Friday's victory over the Warriors, Landers completed 4 of 9 passes for 49 yards and a TD while rushing 12 times for 123 yards and another score.
Lukes (Charlestown): The senior running back ran 17 times for 190 yards and two TDs in the victory over Providence.
Tristan Polk (Floyd Central): The junior QB completed 7 of 12 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in Friday night's 23-6 triumph over Jeffersonville. He also was Johnny-on-the-spot when a hit by a Red Devils' defender knocked the ball out of Calvin Brown's hands near the goal line. The ball bounced back to Polk, who picked it up off the turf and ran it in for a TD.
WEEK 6 LOOK-AHEAD
There's no debate about what is the biggest game on the local Week 6 slate, it's Floyd Central (4-1, 2-0 in the Hoosier Hills Conference) at Columbus East (3-2, 2-0). Not only could this be the de facto HHC championship game, it will also be a litmus test for the Highlanders.
"Big test coming up next week," Floyd Central coach James Bragg said following Friday night's 23-6 win over Jeff. "We haven’t seen very much film on them, but they’re Columbus East. They’re going to be disciplined. They’re going to run zone. They’re going to be big and they’re going to be very physical. We just have to play 48 minutes and take care of ourselves. We can’t get wrapped up in all the hoopla up there. We can’t get wrapped up in the East factor, we’ve just got to play football."
Here's a quick glance at the rest of Friday's games.
Scottsburg (2-3, 2-3) at Charlestown (3-2, 2-2): The Pirates enter riding a three-game winning streak. They look to make it four straight.
Clarksville (1-4, 1-3) at Silver Creek (5-0, 4-0): The Dragons try for their second 6-0 start in three years while the Generals attempt to end their three-game skid.
Louisville Holy Cross (4-1) at Providence (2-3): The Pioneers try to rebound from a narrow loss to Charlestown against the Cougars, who are off to very good start across the river.
Bloomington North (4-1) at New Albany (1-4): The Bulldogs attempt to end their four-game losing skid as they face the Cougars, who are ranked No. 9 in 5A in the coaches poll.
Jeffersonville (1-4) at Cathedral (3-2): The Red Devils face their third formidable foe in a row when they drive north to face the Fighting Irish, who are No. 2 in 5A in the coaches poll.
Rock Creek (2-3) at Switzerland County (4-1): The Lions look to carry over the momentum of Friday night's big win against the Pacers, who are coming off their first defeat (20-14 to Oldenburg Academy).
