HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Backup quarterback leads Pioneers to victory

CLARKSVILLE — Sophomore quarterback Preston Kempf stepped in for injured starter Carter Lannan and led Providence to a convincing 42-20 triumph over visiting Clarksville in the annual Town Championship at Sartini Field on Friday night.
Kempf threw for three touchdowns in the win for the still unbeaten Pioneers.
“We have a quarterback in Preston Kempf who can fill Carter Lannan’s shoes just fine,” Providence head coach Daniel McDonald said. “I came into this game with a lot of confidence in Preston — he’s a competitor, he’s athletic, he’s got a strong arm and he’s smart. I knew we’d be able to run a lot of the same stuff with him and we’d do well.”
After a pair of wins against Kentucky schools, Providence (3-0) was playing its first game against in-state competition and without its second-year starting QB, who broke his wrist in last week’s victory over Lloyd Memorial (Ky.). Lannan will be out for six weeks, according to McDonald.
The first half was marked by big plays on both sides of the ball with the Pioneers getting the edge.
The visiting Generals (1-3) got off to a good start. Running a hurry-up offense, and surviving a personal-foul penalty, a 39-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Cummings to Jayedyn Johnson put Clarksville on top less than two minutes into the game.
Special teams then stepped up for the Pioneers.
First, they blocked the Generals’ extra-point kick. Then junior Cade Unruh took the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown. Charlie Scott’s PAT kick made it 7-6.
“It’s the theme of the season, Cade Unruh makes plays for us when we need them the most,” McDonald said.
“I got some blocks and saw an opening and was able to take it to the house,” Unruh explained of the kickoff return.
It gave the Pioneers a momentum swing they would not relinquish.
Providence held a slim lead until the last play of the first quarter, when Kempf connected with Brian Wall for a 52-yard touchdown pass that put the Pioneers on top 14-6.
“He stepped up big,” Wall said of Kempf.
It was the Pioneers’ defense that stepped up in the second quarter. After Clarksville star running back Robert Lamar was stopped in the backfield on third down by Luke French, the Pioneers stifled a Clarksville punt attempt near midfield.
Taking advantage of the short field, Providence extended its lead to 21-6 after a 5-yard TD toss from Kempf to Luke Kruer with 7:05 left in the half.
Providence TD. #7 Kempf to #5 Kruer for a 65 yards. Providence 28-14
“I was a little nervous, but after the first possession I was fine,” Kempf said.
Looking to make a game of it, Clarksville answered.
A 41-yard pass from Cummings to Morgan Capps set up the Generals on the Providence 22. From there, it was a steady diet of Lamar. The senior punched it in from 2 yards out a short time later. A two-point conversion run by Lamar made it 21-14 at the 4:46 mark.
That was as close as Clarksville would get, though. The rest of the half was all Providence.
On their ensuing possession, the Pioneers scored when Kempf hit a streaking Kruer for a 70-yard touchdown pass — a one-play drive that made it 28-14.

On Clarksville’s next possession, the Generals coughed it up and Providence’s Wyatt Small recovered the fumble.
It was Clarksville’s second turnover of the half – and this time Providence made the Generals pay. A six-play drive was capped with a 7-yard touchdown run by Cooper Ross inside the final minute of the half to put the Pioneers ahead 35-14 at the break.
Providence took the opening kickoff of the second half and took advantage of two personal-foul penalties on the Generals. On fourth-and-3 at the 7, Thomas Lynch picked up 4 yards to keep the drive going. Lynch followed that with a 3-yard TD run, capping a 4-minute, 12-second drive. Scott, celebrating his 17th birthday, added the extra point to make it 42-14.
Clarksville looked to answer after a big run by Lamar put the Generals in the red zone late in the third quarter. But the drive stalled at the 10-yard line and it was 42-14 going into the fourth.
A Lamar touchdown, his second of the game, made the final margin.
Clarksville hosts Eastern Greene (1-3) next Friday while the Pioneers host Charlestown in what will be a battle of unbeatens.
PROVIDENCE 42, CLARKSVILLE 20
Clarksville 6 8 0 6 – 20
Providence 14 21 7 0 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
C – Jayedyn Johnson 39 pass from Caleb Cummings (kick blocked), 10:19.
P – Cade Unruh 70 kickoff return (Charlie Scott kick), 10:07.
P – Brian Wall 52 pass from Preston Kempf (Scott kick), :01.
Second quarter
P – Luke Kruer 5 pass from Kempf (Scott kick), 7:05.
C – Robert Lamar 2 run (Lamar run), 4:46.
P – Kruer 70 pass from Kempf (Scott kick), 4:37.
P – Cooper Ross (Scott kick), :52.
Third quarter
P – Thomas Lynch 3 run (Scott kick), 7:48.
Fourth quarter
C – Lamar, 3, run (pass failed), 5:47.