HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Battle of unbeatens highlight weekend slate

Week 5 of the high school football season kicks off tonight.
Locally, there are six games this weekend that involve teams from Clark and Floyd counties. The marquee matchup tonight is the battle of unbeatens — Charlestown at Providence.
CHARLESTOWN (4-0) AT PROVIDENCE (3-0), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Pirates, who surprisingly haven’t cracked the Top 10s in the Associated Press or Indiana Football Coaches Association polls yet, are off to their best start in 10 years. Led by junior quarterback Clay McClelland, who has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 780 yards and 11 touchdowns so far this season, Charlestown has a dynamic offense that averages 39 points per game. The Pirates also have a solid defense — anchored by Malachi Rios, Sean McAfee, Alex Harden and others — that is yielding 15 points a game.
“Charlestown is loaded with talent and they have played exceptionally well this season,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald said.
Meanwhile the Pioneers are off to their best start in 15 years. They’re coming off an impressive 42-20 triumph over town-rival Clarksville in which backup quarterback Preston Kempf, subbing for injured starter Carter Lannan, threw for a trio of touchdown passes.
Providence enters averaging 449.3 all-purpose yards and 37.3 points per game.
“We need to play a complete game to win the game,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said. “Providence is very good and well-coached.”
JEFFERSONVILLE (0-3, 0-2) AT FLOYD CENTRAL (1-3, 0-1), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
Two Hoosier Hills Conference teams in need of a win face off this evening at Ron Weigleb Stadium.
The Red Devils, who have two last-minute losses so far this season, have been hamstrung by injuries of late. Jeff has been outscored 67-0 over its last six quarters.
Meanwhile the Highlanders, who have had some injury issues of their own, hope to rebound from a last-second loss at Seymour last Friday night.
“Offensively we must get in a rhythm, take care of the football and cut out the penalties,” said Floyd Central coach James Bragg, whose team is averaging 14 points a game. “Defensively, we must tackle. We cannot give them extra yards due to missed tackles.”
SCOTTSBURG (0-4, 0-3) AT SILVER CREEK (2-2, 2-1), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Dragons try to carry over the momentum from their 55-46 win at Eastern last Friday night when they host the winless Warriors, who have been outscored 129-27 in their first four games.
Creek has dominated this season in recent years, winning the last eight meetings by an average of 35.8 points a game.
COLUMBUS EAST (2-2, 2-0) AT NEW ALBANY (1-3, 1-1), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Bulldogs try to rebound from their 45-21 home loss to Bedford North Lawrence when they host the Olympians, who are tied with the Stars atop the HHC standings, at Buerk Field.
New Albany outlasted East 42-38 last year in Columbus on its way to the conference title. The Olympians likely haven’t forgotten about that one.
EASTERN GREENE (1-3) AT CLARKSVILLE (1-3), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
This game will feature two of the top small-school running backs in the state.
Thunderbirds junior James Lewis is coming off a monster game last Friday night. He ran 33 times for 372 yards and seven touchdowns in Class A Eastern’s 56-30 win over Mitchell.
Meanwhile Generals senior standout Robert Lamar ranks second in the state in rushing yards (950) and rushing yards per game (237.5), according to MaxPreps.
In addition to limiting Lewis’ yards, Clarksville will have to take care of the football if it is going to end its three-game losing streak.
“Eastern has a quick running back that we will need to bottle up,” Generals coach Justin Boser said. “This week we have focused on limiting our mistakes. Last week we had multiple turnovers that either kept us from scoring, or led to points for Providence. We still have our focus on our goal of having a winning season for the first time since 2012. It starts this week getting back in the win column during Homecoming.”
ROCK CREEK (1-1) AT WALDRON, 7 P.M. SATURDAY
The Lions look to bounce back from their 65-22 loss at Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian last Saturday when they face the Mohawks, who they beat 36-16 in their first game, for the second time this season.