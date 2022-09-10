PEKIN — Charles Berkley ran for 214 yards and four touchdowns to lead Silver Creek to a 55-46 win at Eastern in a Mid-Southern Conference shootout Friday night.
Quarterback Kaden Oliver also threw for a pair of TDs and ran for another for the Dragons, who rolled up 439 yards of total offense.
Things got off to a good start for Silver Creek as Wyatt Hoffman returned the opening kickoff for an 87-yard touchdown. Carley Troutman's extra-point kick made gave the Dragons a 7-0 lead 17 seconds into the game.
A little over two minutes later, Oliver connected with Darius Gray for a 21-yard TD that put Creek on top 14-0.
The first of Brayden Jones' seven touchdown runs, this one from 9 yards out, got the Musketeers on the scoreboard with 3 minutes, 48 seconds to play in the period.
Twenty-seven seconds later, Berkley's 2-yard TD run made it 21-6.
Creek continued to add to its lead early in the second quarter when Oliver hooked up with Tyler Bach for a 13-yard touchdown. Troutman's kick boosted the Dragons' advantage to 28-6.
Jones' 5-yard TD run, followed by a two-point conversion pass, pulled Eastern within 28-14.
Silver Creek had an answer in the form of a 33-yard touchdown run by Oliver.
Jones' 2-yard TD run 21 seconds before halftime trimmed the Dragons' lead to 35-20 at the break.
Berkley and Jones traded touchdown runs in the third quarter before Berkley scored again early in the fourth to put Creek up 49-26.
Jones and Eastern wouldn't go away, though. The sophomore scored on a 5-yard run with 8:29 to play, then added another with 4:49 left. Although Jones' conversion run failed after the latter TD, the Musketeers were within 49-40.
However Berkley sealed the victory for the Dragons with a 27-yard touchdown run with 2:24 to play.
Jones scored one final TD, with 1:35 left, to account for the final margin.
Silver Creek (2-2, 2-1) will host Scottsburg (0-4, 0-3) next Friday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 55, EASTERN 46
Silver Creek 21 14 7 13 — 55
Eastern 6 14 6 20 — 46
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC — Wyatt Hoffman 87-yard kickoff return (Carley Troutman kick), 11:43.
SC — Darius Gray 21-yard pass from Kaden Oliver (Troutman kick), 9:39.
E — Brayden Jones 9-yard run (run failed), 3:48.
SC — Charles Berkley 2-yard run (Troutman kick), 3:21.
Second quarter
SC — Tyler Bach 13-yard pass from Oliver (Troutman kick), 9:33.
E — Jones 5-yard run (Cody Banet pass to Garrett Drury), 4:45.
SC — Oliver 33-yard run (Troutman kick), 3:08.
E — Jones 2-yard run (pass failed), 0:21.
Third quarter
SC — Berkley 5-yard run (Troutman kick), 7:40.
E — Jones 1-yard run (run failed), 1:31.
Fourth quarter
SC — Berkley 1-yard run (Troutman kick), 9:37.
E — Jones 5-yard run (Jones run), 8:29.
E — Jones 5-yard run (run failed), 4:49.
SC — Berkley 27-yard run (kick failed), 2:24.
E — Jones 2-yard run (run failed), 1:35.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Silver Creek (36-300): Charles Berkley 21-214, Kaden Oliver 9-74, Bryce Henderson 4-15, Karson Cook 1-1, Keloni Fugget 1-(-4).
Eastern (47-254): Brayden Jones 35-182, Cody Banet 9-45, Garrett Drury 1-15, Christian Reschar 2-12.
Passing
Silver Creek (11-14-0-139): Oliver 11-14-0-139.
Eastern (14-23-0-208): Banet 14-23-0-208.
Receiving
Silver Creek: Darius Gray 4-55, Henderson 3-41, Tyler Bach 3-24, Wyatt Hoffman 1-19.
Eastern: Austin Dickey 5-126, Drury 3-36, Jones 3-36, Blake Monroe 2-10, Caleb King 1-0.
