Silver Creek running back Charles Berkley carries a few Salem defenders with him in the third quarter of the Dragons’ home win over Salem on Friday night.

 Daniel Suddeath|News and Tribune

PEKIN — Charles Berkley ran for 214 yards and four touchdowns to lead Silver Creek to a 55-46 win at Eastern in a Mid-Southern Conference shootout Friday night. 

Quarterback Kaden Oliver also threw for a pair of TDs and ran for another for the Dragons, who rolled up 439 yards of total offense. 

Things got off to a good start for Silver Creek as Wyatt Hoffman returned the opening kickoff for an 87-yard touchdown. Carley Troutman's extra-point kick made gave the Dragons a 7-0 lead 17 seconds into the game. 

A little over two minutes later, Oliver connected with Darius Gray for a 21-yard TD that put Creek on top 14-0. 

The first of Brayden Jones' seven touchdown runs, this one from 9 yards out, got the Musketeers on the scoreboard with 3 minutes, 48 seconds to play in the period. 

Twenty-seven seconds later, Berkley's 2-yard TD run made it 21-6. 

Creek continued to add to its lead early in the second quarter when Oliver hooked up with Tyler Bach for a 13-yard touchdown. Troutman's kick boosted the Dragons' advantage to 28-6. 

Jones' 5-yard TD run, followed by a two-point conversion pass, pulled Eastern within 28-14. 

Silver Creek had an answer in the form of a 33-yard touchdown run by Oliver. 

Jones' 2-yard TD run 21 seconds before halftime trimmed the Dragons' lead to 35-20 at the break. 

Berkley and Jones traded touchdown runs in the third quarter before Berkley scored again early in the fourth to put Creek up 49-26. 

Jones and Eastern wouldn't go away, though. The sophomore scored on a 5-yard run with 8:29 to play, then added another with 4:49 left. Although Jones' conversion run failed after the latter TD, the Musketeers were within 49-40. 

However Berkley sealed the victory for the Dragons with a 27-yard touchdown run with 2:24 to play. 

Jones scored one final TD, with 1:35 left, to account for the final margin. 

Silver Creek (2-2, 2-1) will host Scottsburg (0-4, 0-3) next Friday night. 

SILVER CREEK 55, EASTERN 46

Silver Creek     21     14     7     13 — 55

Eastern              6     14     6     20 — 46

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

     SC — Wyatt Hoffman 87-yard kickoff return (Carley Troutman kick), 11:43. 

     SC — Darius Gray 21-yard pass from Kaden Oliver (Troutman kick), 9:39. 

     E — Brayden Jones 9-yard run (run failed), 3:48. 

     SC — Charles Berkley 2-yard run (Troutman kick), 3:21. 

Second quarter

     SC — Tyler Bach 13-yard pass from Oliver (Troutman kick), 9:33. 

     E — Jones 5-yard run (Cody Banet pass to Garrett Drury), 4:45. 

     SC — Oliver 33-yard run (Troutman kick), 3:08. 

     E — Jones 2-yard run (pass failed), 0:21. 

Third quarter

     SC — Berkley 5-yard run (Troutman kick), 7:40. 

     E — Jones 1-yard run (run failed), 1:31. 

Fourth quarter

     SC — Berkley 1-yard run (Troutman kick), 9:37. 

     E — Jones 5-yard run (Jones run), 8:29. 

     E — Jones 5-yard run (run failed), 4:49. 

     SC — Berkley 27-yard run (kick failed), 2:24. 

     E — Jones 2-yard run (run failed), 1:35. 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

     Silver Creek (36-300): Charles Berkley 21-214, Kaden Oliver 9-74, Bryce Henderson 4-15, Karson Cook 1-1, Keloni Fugget 1-(-4). 

     Eastern (47-254): Brayden Jones 35-182, Cody Banet 9-45, Garrett Drury 1-15, Christian Reschar 2-12. 

Passing

     Silver Creek (11-14-0-139): Oliver 11-14-0-139. 

     Eastern (14-23-0-208): Banet 14-23-0-208. 

Receiving

     Silver Creek: Darius Gray 4-55, Henderson 3-41, Tyler Bach 3-24, Wyatt Hoffman 1-19. 

     Eastern: Austin Dickey 5-126, Drury 3-36, Jones 3-36, Blake Monroe 2-10, Caleb King 1-0. 

