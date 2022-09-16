HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bibelhauser sparks Floyd to victory

FLOYDS KNOBS — Trailing Jeffersonville 14-7 at halftime, Floyd Central needed a spark Friday night.
Coby Bibelhauser provided one.
The senior all-purpose player returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown, helping the Highlanders rally for a 28-14 triumph in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash.
“That was a huge game-changer, in my opinion, right there,” Floyd Central head coach James Bragg said of Bibelhauser’s return. “To come out and tie it up like he did, it kind of gave us momentum and kind of took some momentum away from them. He just kept fighting.”
Bibelhauser was also big coming out of the backfield in the second half. He gained 68 yards on 13 carries and helped set up Andrew Gibson’s two short touchdown runs for Floyd (2-3, 1-1), which trailed by a touchdown at the break.
The Red Devils (0-4, 0-3) took the early lead on Nik Schindler’s 51-yard touchdown pass to Don Starling with 4 minutes, 58 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Highlanders tied it up in the second quarter after Eli Branham picked off a Schindler pass and returned it to the Jeff 16. Four plays later quarterback Tristan Robertson bulled across the goal line to tie the game at 7-all.
The Red Devils responded with a quick scoring drive that Zion Mansfield capped off with a 17-yard touchdown run. Hannah Magruder’s extra-point kick put Jeff up 14-7 at the break.
The game changed at the start of the third quarter, though, when Bibelhauser fielded the opening kickoff around his own 35, then sprinted to the end zone.
“We challenged them all week that we had to have some big plays in special teams, and we did. We had a huge return there,” Bragg said.
Behind its ball-control offense in the second half, the Highlanders limited the Red Devils to only 35 yards of offense (31 on the ground) after intermission.
“We struggled the first half, we did, flat out,” Bragg said. “Jeffersonville had a good gameplan. We just weren’t really getting it moving like I wanted to and at halftime we talked about how many carries Cody had and one of the coaches said, ‘Not enough.’ And I said, ‘Well, let’s feed him.’ Our team knows that we run through him a little bit, whether we throw him the ball, (or use him) at quarterback or tailback. Tonight we didn’t need him to catch it, we needed him to run it. I was very pleased with his efforts in the backfield. He took some pretty big shots there in the second half, but kept getting up and going back to work.
“And then also Andrew Gibson was huge too. We go to a two-back set and Gibson’s over here standing watching Cody have success. Then he comes in and relieves some of that pressure on the goal line, so that was awesome.”
Jeffersonville is scheduled to host Silver Creek next Friday night while the Highlanders host Columbus East.