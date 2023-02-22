HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Boser leaving Clarksville for Greenwood

Justin Boser, who helped turn around the Clarksville program, is on the move up Interstate-65.
Boser, who recently completed his fifth season as the head coach of the Generals, was named the new sideline boss at Greenwood on Tuesday.
Boser posted a 14-38 mark from 2018-22 at Clarksville.
The Generals were mired in a 35-game losing streak when Boser took over the program in the spring of 2018. Clarksville went winless in his first season at the helm and dropped the first game of the 2019 campaign before beating Eastern 54-18 in Week 2 to end its 46-game losing streak.
Clarksville won three games that season and three more in 2020 and 2021, including the program’s first postseason triumph in eight years in the latter.
This past season the Generals posted a 5-6 record, marking their most wins in a decade.
Boser takes over a Woodmen team that plays in Class 4A and is coming off a 1-9 campaign.