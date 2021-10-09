BROWNSTOWN — Silver Creek ran out of time Friday night.
Class 3A No. 6 Brownstown Central edged the visiting Dragons 28-27 Friday night to clinch the Mid-Southern Conference title.
Creek, the reigning MSC champ, fell behind 14-0 at halftime and trailed 28-13 after three quarters before rallying for in the final frame. The Dragons' comeback came up one point short, however.
“We just ran out of time. We’ve got to perform better in the first half," said Silver Creek senior Trey Schoen, who ran for a trio of second-half touchdowns.
Things began well for the Braves (8-0, 5-0), who won their 18th straight home game
It took Brownstown just three plays to go 45 yards for a touchdown on its first possession. Junior quarterback Carson Darlage went up the middle for 34 yards to make it 7-0 1 minute and 24 seconds into the opening quarter.
Silver Creek (4-3, 3-1) had a nice drive going on its first possession before LaShun Mays Jr. fumbled at the Braves' 32.
Brownstown drove deep into Dragons' territory on its ensuing possession, but was stopped inches from the goal line late in the period.
The Braves then scored just before halftime for a two-touchdown advantage.
It took only four plays for Brownstown to go 68 yards. Darlage connected with Brandon Reynolds, who made a circus catch in the left side of the end zone over Creek defender Tyler Bach, with 5.7 seconds before intermission.
The big play in the drive was a pass from left-handed Darlage, who looked left and came back right with a high-arching 53-yard spiral to sophomore Quentin Tiemeyer.
“Same story with this bunch all year,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. “We’ll play a terrible quarter, or a terrible half, and we just can’t recover from it — penalties, turnovers, things we shouldn’t do that we normally don’t do.”
The Dragons got off to a good start in the third quarter, driving 63 yards in just four plays as Schoen’s 25-yard run put Creek on the scorecard. Carley Troutman’s extra-point kick cut the Braves' lead to 14-7.
Brownstown wasn’t fazed, though. The Braves responded with an eight-play, 62-yard scoring drive. Darlage ran for a 5-yard TD with 7:39 to play in the period to make it 21-7.
Silver Creek answered again, driving 52 yards in 11 plays as Schoen scored on a 1-yard plunge. Troutman's PAT kick was blocked, so Brownstown led 21-13 with 2:45 left in the third quarter.
“We got things going in the third and fourth quarters,” Papenhaus said.
The Braves pushed their lead back to two scores on their next possession as Kieren Tiemeyer’s 18-yard touchdown run boosted Brownstown's lead to 28-13.
Mays’ 24-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter completed an eight-play, 65-yard drive with 8:36 to play. The two-point conversion run failed, leaving the Dragons down 28-19.
Creek forced the Braves to punt on their ensuing possession, then went down and scored again. This time on an 11-yard run by Schoen with 1:23 to play. Schoen's conversion run cut it to one.
Brownstown, though, ran out the clock to end the game.
“I felt we could get yardage when we needed it. They are good. (Coach) Reed May isn’t a Hall of Famer for nothing. Hats off to them. They are a dang good team. Our kids played hard and just came up a little short," Papenhaus said. “I told the kids, 'The only team that can beat Silver Creek is Silver Creek.' That happened again tonight. I think we kind of beat ourselves.”
The Dragons close out their regular season next Friday night, when they host Corydon Central. Brownstown, meanwhile, visits Scottsburg. Even if the Braves lose they'll still be the MSC champs based on their win over the Creek.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 28, SILVER CREEK 27
Silver Creek 0 0 13 14 — 27
Brownstown 7 7 14 0 — 28
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
BC — Carson Darlage 34-yard run (Cooper Wolka kick).
Second quarter
BC — Brandon Reynolds 5 pass from Darlage (Wolka Kick).
Third quarter
SC — Trey Schoen 25 run (Carley Troutman kick).
BC — Darlage 5 run (Wolka kick).
SC — Schoen 1 run (kick blocked).
BC — Kieran Tiemeyer 14 run (Wolka kick).
Fourth quarter
SC — LaShun Mays 24 run (run failed).
SC — Schoen 11 run (Schoen run).
