CHARLESTOWN — The Charlestown football team bounced back from last week’s disappointing loss to Silver Creek by bottling up Brownstown for nearly 43 minutes.
The Class 3A No. 6 Braves (2-0, 2-0 Mid-Southern) needed two touchdowns in the final 5:19 to rally past the host Pirates 21-14 Friday night.
Charlestown (0-2, 0-2) held Brownstown to one short-field score until midway through the final period.
“We like our defensive line. We’ve got some really good kids and they’re fast," Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said. "Overall, our defense has been playing really well ... We just got tired at the end.”
After Charlestown — clinging to a 14-7 lead — punted from its own 8 in the fourth quarter, Brownstown needed just two plays to go 35 yards, the last 31 on a keeper from quarterback Derek Thompson with 5:19.
On the point after, the kick from Brownstown’s Cooper Wolka went left of the upright and the Pirates still led 14-13.
The Charlestown offense — stymied most of the night — went three-and-out and punted from its own 29 on its next possession.
The Pirates were held to just 166 yards of offense and only 50 on the ground.
“We need more from our offense,” Hawkins said. “Our line has to block better.”
Brownstown took over at midfield and needed just four plays to score against a fatigued Charlestown defense.
Thompson went left and scored on a 23-yard run with 1:22 left.
Brownstown started the game by using a swarming defense against Marion Lukes.
The Eastern Kentucky University recruit finally broke loose, darting to the left and scampering in for a 26-yard touchdown with 1:43 left in the first half.
Brownstown also couldn’t get much going on offense and used its defense to generate a scoring chance.
Braves linebacker Lucas Hines stepped up and intercepted a pass over the middle at the Charlestown 15-yard line.
Two plays later, Brownstown quarterback Thompson went in on a 14-yard keeper with 6:10 left in the second quarter.
Charlestown came right back.
This time, Lukes caught a pass from Andrew Snider in the left flat and sprinted down the sideline for a 60-yard touchdown with 5:02 to play in the first half.
Now Charlestown will get ready for Clarksville, coming off its first win in years.
“We’re going to get back, work on some things and figure out how to get more kids involved,” Hawkins said. “At the end of the day, you want your kids to play hard and have good attitudes. I think we did both of those things tonight.”
