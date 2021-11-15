HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs are history makers

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
NEW ALBANY — Friday night was a historic one at Buerk Field.
New Albany’s 33-14 victory over eighth-ranked Bloomington South gave the Bulldogs the first regional title in program history.
“We’ve never done this before in school history and it feels great to be the first ones to do it,” senior lineman Sebastian Landon said afterward amid a raucous post-game celebration.
“This is going to be right here forever,” senior quarterback Derell Simmons added. “We’re going to be the first team (to win a regional) forever. Forever.”
It was also the first time that a large school in Clark and Floyd counties has ever hoisted a regional trophy.
Since the Indiana High School Athletic Association began sanctioning a state tournament in the fall of 1973, only Providence (in Class 2A in 1993) and Clarksville (in 2A in 1997) have advanced to the semistate round.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our kids,” said New Albany coach Steve Cooley, whose team will face No. 1 Indianapolis Cathedral at 7:30 p.m. this Friday night in the south semistate game.
Especially given the fact that the Bulldogs lost 50-20 at South back on Aug. 20 in the season-opener for both.
Almost three months later New Albany engineered a stunning 49-point turnaround.
“The big difference was we wanted it more,” Simmons said. “We came out, played hard, did our job and did everything we were supposed to do and got this win.”
A win that will always be remembered at New Albany.
PLAYER OF WEEK 13
Myles Johnson (New Albany): The senior running back/linebacker ran 31 times for a season-high 180 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 19-point victory over the Panthers.
GAME BALLS
New Albany’s offensive line: After running 32 times for 54 yards in the first meeting with Bloomington South, the Bulldogs ran 48 times for 235 yards and four touchdowns Friday night. New Albany’s front five was a big reason for that turnaround.
“We’ve been a ground-and-pound team,” Landon said. “When we played them Week 1 it was not really there. This week we made sure it was there and we got those holes open for Kyondre (Winford), Myles and Derell. We feel happy we were able to do that for our boys back there.”
New Albany’s defense: After allowing 50 points to Bloomington South in the first meeting between the two teams, the Bulldogs’ D gave up only two touchdowns to the Panthers in the rematch. Most importantly New Albany’s defense pitched a shutout in the second half while its offense tallied 19 points.
Derell Simmons (New Albany): The senior quarterback/defensive back threw for 86 yards while rushing for 22 yards on offense. On defense, Simmons returned an interception 25 yards for a momentum-swinging touchdown in the Bulldogs’ big win.
DeJon Winburn (New Albany): The senior wide receiver had five catches for 62 yards in the ‘Dogs victory.
WEEK 14 LOOK-AHEAD
New Albany (9-3) at Indianapolis Cathedral (12-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Indianapolis Arsenal Tech: The Bulldogs, who have won six in a row and nine of their last 10, will try keep the momentum train rolling when they visit the top-ranked Fighting Irish with a trip to the state championship game on the line. Cathedral has won four in a row since losing 21-6 to 6A No. 1 Center Grove in its regular-season finale.