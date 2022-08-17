HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs are ready for more

NEW ALBANY — New Albany enjoyed a historic season in 2021.
The Bulldogs liked the taste of success so much they want more this fall.
However, it won’t come easily.
New Albany lost more than 6,000 yards of total offense to graduation off the team that won its first sectional since 2002 and its first-ever regional championship before losing to eventual Class 5A winner Cathedral in the semistate.
“That’s the past,” New Albany coach Steve Cooley said, trying to put last year’s Final Four season in the rearview mirror. “We have to try to get better each week with the kids we’ve got.”
The Bulldogs, 9-4 last season, aren’t without talent. It’s just, in some cases, unproven.
“We’ve got some good young kids,” Cooley said. “The freshman class is pretty talented.”
On offense, the Bulldogs must replace three-year starting quarterback Derell Simmons, who threw for 2,508 yards and 31 TDs last season. They also lost running backs Kyondre Winford (996 yards, nine TDs in 2021) and Myles Johnson (786 yards, three TDs), as well as receivers DeJon Winburn (59 catches for 1,044 yards and 14 TDs) and Ja’raylan Johnson (61 receptions for 1,088 yards and 10 TDs).
In the preseason, the quarterback competition has been between senior Dorien Weathers and sophomore Kenneth Watson. The 6-foot, 207-pound Weathers only attempted two passes last season, while Watson didn’t throw a single one. Both likely will see some time at QB.
The 5-8, 190-pound Watson likely will also play some at slot receiver and in the defensive secondary.
“He’s not coming off the field,” Cooley said.
Cooley described the running back situation as one “by committee.” The committee members, right now, include senior Elijah Jennings, junior Dakota Johnson and freshmen Jamal Chambers and Klay Kaiser. Jennings ran for 353 yards and four touchdowns last season.
Like the running back situation, there isn’t a lot of experience coming back at wide receiver either. But there is plenty of ability, according to Cooley. The top returning receiver is 5-8, 200-pound H-back/tight end Kaden Watson.
On defense, the Bulldogs return eight starters, led by Jennings. The 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker compiled a team-best 163 tackles last season.
“We’ll get the job done,” Jennings said. “(Last) season really built our confidence. It just takes hard work and discipline. ... We’ll have a target on our back (this season).”
The ‘Dogs also welcome back senior Avarion Chambers. The linebacker topped the team in tackles (13.3 per game) two years ago, but missed most of last season with an injury.
In addition to the returnees, New Albany’s defense will be bolstered by a couple of big-time transfers from across the river. They are senior defensive tackle William Spencer, who comes from Louisville Male, and senior linebacker Kirstan Williams, who came from Louisville Doss.
The 6-5, 290-pound Spencer was listed as a four-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky before transferring.
“He’s built different,” Cooley said. “He’ll help us on defense. ... He’s relentless. He’s absolutely tremendous. He’s a great kid.”
Spencer said the players at New Albany have welcomed him with open arms.
“They really accepted me into a part of the family,” he said.
Spencer, who said he hopes to enroll in college early, has received multiple offers from Power 5 conference schools, including Louisville, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, South Carolina and Mississippi State.
Spencer said he wants to pick a school that “feels like a family.”
The 6-3, 235-pound Williams, who can play on offense as well, said his transition from Doss has been smooth too.
“I’m definitely happy to be over here. We have great chemistry here — already,” he said. “We have a really good group of guys. We have a good team. We’re ready to roll.