COLUMBUS — The streaks are over.
New Albany ended an 18-game losing skid to Hoosier Hills Conference-rival Columbus East with a 42-38 victory Friday night at Stafford Field. It was also the Bulldogs’ first win on East's homefield since 1998.
The Olympians had dominated the series in recent years, winning 18 straight by an average of 32.1 points per game.
Friday night’s first half was a back-and-forth score-fest as the Olympians led 35-28 at the break.
The ‘Dogs’ defense, however, came up big in the second half, holding East to only three points. New Albany, meanwhile, scored a pair of touchdowns.
The victory puts New Albany (3-2, 3-0) in the driver’s seat for the HHC title.
The Bulldogs are slated to host Class 5A No. 10 Bloomington North next Friday night.
DRAGONS DOWN WARRIORS
SCOTTSBURG — LaShun Mays Jr. and Trey Schoen combined for 264 rushing yards and five touchdowns to lead Silver Creek to a 40-28 win at previously unbeaten Scottsburg in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.
Mays ran 16 times for 164 yards and three TDs while Schoen rushed nine times for 100 yards and two scores for the Dragons (3-1, 2-0), who led 40-7 at the end of the third quarter.
Schoen got Creek going with a 14-yard touchdown run less than four minutes into the game. Mays then ran for his first TD, an 11-yarder, on the final play of the first quarter.
Schoen’s 38-yard scoring run with 7:50 left in the second period boosted the Dragons’ lead to 21-0.
Traven Crawford’s 4-yard touchdown run pulled the Warriors (4-1, 2-1) within 21-7.
Mays added a 6-yard scoring run 29 seconds before halftime to give Creek a 27-7 lead at the break. He added a 1-yard dive in the third period before Peyton Lacy connected with Myles Rountree for a 67-yard score with 2:58 to play in the period.
The Dragons are scheduled to host Jeffersonville next Friday night.
LIONS TOP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Salem clipped Clarksville 48-13 Friday night in a matchup of former MSC foes.
The Generals (1-4) are slated to visit Perry Central at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night.
COUGARS CLIP LIONS
ELNORA — Host North Daviess rolled to a 72-0 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Friday night.
The Lions (1-3) are scheduled to visit West Washington next Friday night.
