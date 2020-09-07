New Albany and Silver Creek survived Week 3 unscathed and head into Week 4 as the only unbeaten teams remaining in Clark and Floyd counties.
The Bulldogs were convincing in their 26-7 triumph over visiting Jeffersonville this past Friday night at Buerk Field. Their running game continues to thrive. This time it was junior quarterback Derell Simmons and junior running back Myles Johnson that did the most damage. Meanwhile New Albany’s defense — which allowed 78 points in the ‘Dogs’ first two games — stepped up big-time against the Red Devils, holding them to a single touchdown.
New Albany (3-0) will try to continue its early-season momentum when it hosts Floyd Central (2-1) Friday night at Buerk Field. The Bulldogs will try to end a five-game losing streak to the Highlanders.
Meanwhile the Dragons are 3-0 for the third time in four years after their 42-7 triumph over visiting Providence.
As it has all season, Creek did it with defense Friday night. The Dragons held the Pioneers to 76 yards of total offense in 36 plays, an average of 2.1 yards per play.
Creek, which has outscored its first three foes 109-21, will try to go 4-0 when it travels to Eastern on Friday night. The Dragons have beaten the Musketeers eight straight times.
PLAYER OF WEEK 3
Derell Simmons, New Albany: The junior quarterback accounted for all four of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns in their 26-7 triumph over visiting Jeffersonville this past Friday night at Buerk Field.
The 6-foot-1, 155-pound QB threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to classmate DeJon Winburn in the first quarter, then ran for a 12-yard TD — the go-ahead score — in the second period. In the third quarter, he added a 36-yard touchdown pass to Ja’raylan Johnson and a 17-yard TD run.
GAME BALLS
Terrence Bonner, Charlestown: The freshman running back ran 16 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates’ come-from-behind 36-25 victory at Clarksville.
Deke Brown, Charlestown: The senior running back/linebacker ran for 50 yards on offense against the Generals. On defense, he tallied a team-high 14 tackles — including four for losses — in the Pirates’ win.
Kyle Craig, Charlestown: The senior defensive back recorded six tackles against Clarksville and his 95-yard interception return for a touchdown just before halftime sparked the Pirates’ comeback.
Jordan Ferguson, Jeffersonville: The senior running back ran 29 times for 195 yards in the Red Devils’ loss to New Albany.
Myles Johnson, New Albany: The junior running back ran 18 times for 131 yards in the Bulldogs’ victory over Jeff.
Ben Landers, Silver Creek: The senior running back accounted for 117 yards (82 rushing, 36 receiving) and two touchdowns (both rushing) in the Dragons’ 42-7 triumph over Providence.
LaShun Mays Jr., Silver Creek: The sophomore running back ran for a trio of touchdowns (2, 2 and 6 yards) in the Dragons’ victory.
Keelan Payne & Ashton Villier, Rock Creek: The senior defensive linemen combined for 11 tackles (Payne six, Villier five) and five sacks (Villier three, Payne two) in the Lions’ 19-12 loss at Switzerland County.
Trey Schoen, Silver Creek: The junior running back-wide receiver accounted for a 141 yards of total offense (120 rushing, 21 receiving) in the Dragons’ 42-7 triumph over Providence.
Wenkers Wright, Floyd Central: The senior running back ran 14 times for 142 yards — an average of 10.1 yards per carry — and a touchdown in the Highlanders’ loss at Elder.
WEEK 4 LOOK-AHEAD
Clarksville (2-1) at Providence (0-2), 7 p.m.: The Generals look to rebound from their loss to Charlestown as they try for their first win since 2012 over the Pioneers, who are looking for their first triumph.
Columbus East (1-2, 0-0) at Jeffersonville (1-2, 0-1), 7 p.m.: The Red Devils try to bounce back from their loss at New Albany as they host the Olympians, who they haven’t beaten since 2003, in their first game on new-and-improved Blair Field.
Floyd Central (2-1, 0-0) at New Albany (3-0, 1-0), 7 p.m.: The Highlanders look to rebound from their loss at Cincinnati Elder, while the Bulldogs try to continue their early-season momentum and end their five-game losing streak to Floyd.
North Harrison (3-0, 3-0) at Charlestown (1-2, 1-2), 7 p.m.: The Pirates look to build off their come-from-behind win at Clarksville as they try for their fourth victory in five years over the Cougars.
Rock Creek (0-2) at Crawford County (0-2), 7 p.m.: The Lions look for their first win of the season when they travel to take on the Wolfpack, who have been outscored 119-18 in their first two games.
Silver Creek (3-0, 2-0) at Eastern (0-3, 0-2), 7 p.m.: The Dragons look for their third 4-0 start in four years and their ninth win in a row over the Musketeers.
