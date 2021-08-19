HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs enter season with high hopes

NEW ALBANY — New Albany enters this season with high hopes, and rightfully so.
The Bulldogs return a great deal from last year’s 6-3 squad that lost 35-25 to Jeffersonville in the sectional championship game. This year New Albany has its sights set on the program’s first sectional title since 2002.
“Our main goal this year is to win the sectional,” senior lineman Sabastian Landon said. “I think we were overconfident last year in not being too prepared for that sectional game. Our goal right now is to get that sectional title.”
“We probably have the most experienced team back in the area. Whether we have the best team or not we have to find out,” Bulldogs head coach Steve Cooley added.
It’s no secret that New Albany should be able to score points. The Bulldogs return pretty much every key skill-position player off an offense that averaged 39.5 points per game in 2020.
“We’ve got over 4,000 yards on offense returning. So we’ve got a chance to score some points,” said Cooley. “We should be fun to watch. We’ve got some experience up front and we’ll be physical. I think we’ve got some athletes that we’re going to try and utilize them the best we can.”
Triggering the offense once again will be Derell Simmons. The senior completed 56.4 percent of his passes for 1,115 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also running for 498 yards and seven TDs, last year.
Also back from last season are running backs Myles Johnson (1,378 yards, 12 TDs) and Kyondre Winford (920 yards, eight TDs), who combined for nearly 2,300 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in 2020.
The Bulldogs also bring back their top two receivers from last year in seniors Ja’Raylan Johnson (27 catches for 713 yards and nine TDs) and DeJon Winburn (17 receptions for 295 yards and three TDs). Winburn moves to the outside this year while DaQuan High will take his old spot in the slot.
“Our quarterback Derell Simmons has improved a lot from last season,” Landon said. “He wants to lead this team. Our receivers DeJon Winburn and Ja’Raylan Johnson, who just went off in the sectional, will try to get us back to the position we were last year.”
Landon will anchor things up front, along with 6-foot-4, 305-pound Blake Osborne.
The biggest question for the Bulldogs is, can they stop anyone? Last year New Albany’s defense allowed 33.7 points per game and gave up more than 40 four times.
“Last year we couldn’t stop the run,” Landon said. “The offense was able to keep us in games because we scored a lot of points. We feel like we’ll be a more balanced team.”
The Bulldogs made some adjusts on defense in the offseason. This year they’ll use four down linemen instead of three.
“We’re trying to change things on defense and get better,” Cooley said. “We were young on defense and gave up way too many points (last year). We’ve got to play better defensively and be sound on special teams and the kicking game.”
Landon and Osborne will both also see action on the defensive line as the ‘Dogs utilize several two-way players.
The linebacking corps will be led by junior Avarion Chambers. He topped the team in tackles (93) last year in spite of playing only seven games due to injury.
“He’s phenomenal off the edge. He’s really talented,” Cooley said.
Another outside linebacker, junior Elijah Jennings, has drawn praise from Cooley after missing last season because of injury.
“He’s really, really done a nice job for us,” the coach said. “He’s a real physical kid.”
Returnees J’sean Groves, Myles Johnson and Dakota Johnson will bolster the linebacker position.
“We’ve got some depth. So we just have to go play,” Cooley said.
The secondary should be led by junior Darrius Lewis Hickenbottom. The safety earned All-Hoosier Hills Conference accolades last year, when he tallied 89 tackles and five interceptions.
The Winburns (DeJon and Tyeese), as well as High, round out the secondary.
Sophomore Zach Fleming, a member of the boys’ soccer team, will handle kickoff and field goal duties. He saw limited action last season.
“His leg is a lot stronger now. We just may be able to kick more field goals,” Cooley said. “He’s done a nice job.”
The Bulldogs begin their season with a huge test at Bloomington South tonight. The Panthers are led by the McCullough brothers, Dasan and Daeh, whose father, Deland, was hired as the associate head coach and running backs coach at Indiana University in the spring.
Next Friday the ‘Dogs will host Gibson Southern, which features Purdue recruit Brady Allen at quarterback, before they begin HHC play Sept. 3 against Jennings County.
“We did good last year, but it wasn’t where it could have been,” Osborne said. “This can be even better than last year. If we put some pieces together on the line it will be a smooth road.”
New Albany will close out its regular season Oct. 15 against archrival Floyd Central.
“We’ve got T-shirts that say, ‘Time for talk is over,’” Cooley said. “Everybody is talking about how good we are going to be. We’ve been building for this for three years.”
.
NEW ALBANY AT A GLANCE
Coach: Steve Cooley (20-19 in fifth year; 142-134 in 27th overall).
.
2021 SCHEDULE
Tonight at Bloomington South, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 Gibson Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 Jennings County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Bedford NL, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Columbus East, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 Bloomington North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Seymour, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
.
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 21 Bloomington South, W 47-35
Aug. 28 at Eastern Hancock, W 50-43
Sept. 4 Jeffersonville, W 26-7
Sept. 11 Floyd Central, L 56-19
Sept. 18 at Columbus East, L 48-14
Oct. 2 at Seymour, W 42-35
Oct. 9 Madison, W 47-41
Oct. 16 at Jennings County, W 49-3
Nov. 6 at Jeffersonville, L 35-25—x
x — sectional game
.
LAST 20 YEARS
Coach: Steve Cooley
2020: 6-3
2019: 4-6
2018: 5-5
2017: 5-5
Coach: Sean Coultis
2016: 5-5
2015: 4-6
Coach: Charlie Fields
2014: 1-9
2013: 6-4
2012: 5-5
2011: 1-9
Coach: Kevin Roth
2010: 5-6
2009: 2-9
2008: 6-4
2007: 4-6
2006: 5-5
2005: 4-6
2004: 6-4
2003: 6-5
2002: 11-2 (won sectional)
2001: 3-7
.
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Sectional championships (2): 1984 (Class 4A), 2002 (5A).
Regional championships (0): None.
Semistate championships (0): None.
State championships (0): None.