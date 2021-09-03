You have permission to edit this article.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs 'get back on track'

jcna1.jpg

New Albany senior wide receiver Ja’raylan Johnson hauls in a touchdown pass from Derell Simmons during the Bulldogs’ 48-6 victory over visiting Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Friday night at Buerk Field.

NEW ALBANY — After losing its first two games, New Albany got on track — scoring early and often in a 48-6 victory over visiting Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday night.

The Bulldogs got off to a blazing start, beginning with Kyondre Winford’s 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game.

“We set the tone,” New Albany coach Steve Cooley said. “Our kickoff return set the tone. I was pleased with the way our defense played tonight. We got better.”

After forcing Jennings County to punt on their first possession, the Bulldogs needed just two plays to score again as quarterback Derell Simmons spotted Ja’raylan Johnson absolutely wide open down the right sideline. Johnson caught the ball in stride and gave New Albany a 13-0 edge.

The pass to Johnson was the start of a big night for the pair.

Simmons completed 9 of 14 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns. He also added a short TD plunge. Meanwhile Johnson had three receptions — all of which went for touchdowns — for 149 yards.

“It feels great to get back on track, winning and getting our team to come back together — mentally and physically — and play hard and play like champions,” said Simmons, whose team was outscored 113-44 in season-starting losses to Bloomington South and Gibson Southern.

Later in the first quarter, Simmons again connected with Johnson, this time for a 33-yard TD, at the 2-minute, 24-second mark.

jcna4.jpg

New Albany quarterback Derell Simmons prepares to throw a touchdown pass to Ja’raylan Johnson during the Bulldogs’ 48-6 victory over Jennings County on Friday night at Buerk Field.

“Derell did a good job in the pocket,” Cooley said of his signal-caller. “Last week, he got beat up a little bit.”

In the second quarter, Simmons again tossed a 33-yard scoring strike, this time to DeJon Winburn.

New Albany increased its lead to 34-0 as Simmons went in from the 2 thanks to a push from his offensive line with 4:11 left until halftime.

In the third quarter, the ‘Dogs’ offensive onslaught continued as Simmons connected with Johnson for the duo’s third TD combination of the night — a 45-yard scoring pass.

With the first score of the third quarter, the running clock started.

On its next possession — the last one of the third quarter — Winford battered his way through the line, bounced off some would-be tacklers, found plenty of daylight and raced 55 yards for the score.

New Albany led 48-0.

The Panthers (0-3, 0-1) avoided the shutout with a fourth-quarter score as Michael Haines hit Carter Thompson on a 6-yard slant with 4:50 left.

New Albany (1-2, 1-0) will visit Bedford North Lawrence (1-2, 1-0), which beat Jeffersonville on Friday night, next week.

“We’ve got a big game with Bedford and we’ve got to keep getting better,” Cooley said.

.

NEW ALBANY 48, JENNINGS COUNTY 6

JENNINGS COUNTY 0    0    0   6 — 6

NEW ALBANY         20  14  14  0 — 48

Scoring Summary

First quarter

NA — Kyondre Winford 97 kickoff return (Zachary Fleming kick), 11:44.

NA — Ja’raylan Johnson 71 pass from Derell Simmons (kick failed), 8:59.

NA — Johnson 33 pass from Simmons (Fleming kick), 2:24.

Second quarter

NA — DeJon Winburn 33 pass from Simmons (Fleming kick), 9:18.

NA — Simmons 2 run (Fleming kick), 4:11.

jcna7.jpg

New Albany senior Tyreese Winburn picks off a pass during the Bulldogs’ victory over visiting Jennings County on Friday night at Buerk Field.

Third quarter

NA — Johnson 45 pass from Simmons (Fleming kick), 8:43.

NA — Winford 55 run (Fleming kick), 1:38.

Fourth quarter

JC — Carter Thompson 6 pass from Michael Haines (run failed), 4:50.

.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Passing

Jennings (6-16-3-53): Haines 6-16-2-53. 

New Albany (9-15-1-226 yards): Simmons 9-14-0-226, Dorien Weathers 0-1-1-0. 

Rushing 

Jennings (24-92): Branden Braun 15-67, Michael Haines 7-19, Peyton Hayden 2-6. 

jcna6.jpg

New Albany junior Elijah Jennings eyes Jennings County quarterback Michael Haines during the Bulldogs’ 48-6 victory over the Panthers on Friday night at Buerk Field.

New Albany (23-152): Myles Johnson 12-59, Kyondre Winford 8-97, Derell Simmons 1-2, Dorien Weathers 2-(-6).

Receiving

Jennings — Carter Thompson 2-38, Colton Ross 1-5, Braun 1-1, Hayden 1-9, Sam Burkman 1-0.

New Albany — Ja’raylan Johnson 3-149, DeJon Winburn 5-62, Kaden Watson 1-15.

jcna3.jpg

New Albany senior Myles Johnson looks for running room against the Jennings County defense on Friday night.

