HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs 'get back on track'

NEW ALBANY — After losing its first two games, New Albany got on track — scoring early and often in a 48-6 victory over visiting Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday night.
The Bulldogs got off to a blazing start, beginning with Kyondre Winford’s 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game.
“We set the tone,” New Albany coach Steve Cooley said. “Our kickoff return set the tone. I was pleased with the way our defense played tonight. We got better.”
After forcing Jennings County to punt on their first possession, the Bulldogs needed just two plays to score again as quarterback Derell Simmons spotted Ja’raylan Johnson absolutely wide open down the right sideline. Johnson caught the ball in stride and gave New Albany a 13-0 edge.
The pass to Johnson was the start of a big night for the pair.
Simmons completed 9 of 14 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns. He also added a short TD plunge. Meanwhile Johnson had three receptions — all of which went for touchdowns — for 149 yards.
“It feels great to get back on track, winning and getting our team to come back together — mentally and physically — and play hard and play like champions,” said Simmons, whose team was outscored 113-44 in season-starting losses to Bloomington South and Gibson Southern.
Later in the first quarter, Simmons again connected with Johnson, this time for a 33-yard TD, at the 2-minute, 24-second mark.
“Derell did a good job in the pocket,” Cooley said of his signal-caller. “Last week, he got beat up a little bit.”
In the second quarter, Simmons again tossed a 33-yard scoring strike, this time to DeJon Winburn.
New Albany increased its lead to 34-0 as Simmons went in from the 2 thanks to a push from his offensive line with 4:11 left until halftime.
In the third quarter, the ‘Dogs’ offensive onslaught continued as Simmons connected with Johnson for the duo’s third TD combination of the night — a 45-yard scoring pass.
With the first score of the third quarter, the running clock started.
On its next possession — the last one of the third quarter — Winford battered his way through the line, bounced off some would-be tacklers, found plenty of daylight and raced 55 yards for the score.
New Albany led 48-0.
The Panthers (0-3, 0-1) avoided the shutout with a fourth-quarter score as Michael Haines hit Carter Thompson on a 6-yard slant with 4:50 left.
New Albany (1-2, 1-0) will visit Bedford North Lawrence (1-2, 1-0), which beat Jeffersonville on Friday night, next week.
“We’ve got a big game with Bedford and we’ve got to keep getting better,” Cooley said.
.
NEW ALBANY 48, JENNINGS COUNTY 6
JENNINGS COUNTY 0 0 0 6 — 6
NEW ALBANY 20 14 14 0 — 48
Scoring Summary
First quarter
NA — Kyondre Winford 97 kickoff return (Zachary Fleming kick), 11:44.
NA — Ja’raylan Johnson 71 pass from Derell Simmons (kick failed), 8:59.
NA — Johnson 33 pass from Simmons (Fleming kick), 2:24.
Second quarter
NA — DeJon Winburn 33 pass from Simmons (Fleming kick), 9:18.
NA — Simmons 2 run (Fleming kick), 4:11.
Third quarter
NA — Johnson 45 pass from Simmons (Fleming kick), 8:43.
NA — Winford 55 run (Fleming kick), 1:38.
Fourth quarter
JC — Carter Thompson 6 pass from Michael Haines (run failed), 4:50.
.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Passing
Jennings (6-16-3-53): Haines 6-16-2-53.
New Albany (9-15-1-226 yards): Simmons 9-14-0-226, Dorien Weathers 0-1-1-0.
Rushing
Jennings (24-92): Branden Braun 15-67, Michael Haines 7-19, Peyton Hayden 2-6.
New Albany (23-152): Myles Johnson 12-59, Kyondre Winford 8-97, Derell Simmons 1-2, Dorien Weathers 2-(-6).
Receiving
Jennings — Carter Thompson 2-38, Colton Ross 1-5, Braun 1-1, Hayden 1-9, Sam Burkman 1-0.
New Albany — Ja’raylan Johnson 3-149, DeJon Winburn 5-62, Kaden Watson 1-15.