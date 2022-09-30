HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs ground and pound in win

JEFFERSONVILLE — New Albany got its ground game going against archrival Jeffersonville on Friday night.
The visiting Bulldogs piled up 324 rushing yards — including Elijah Jennings’ game-winning 2-yard touchdown run with 54 seconds left — in their 27-20 triumph over the host Red Devils in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest at newly-named Bill Ware Stadium.
“This is a big team win,” New Albany coach Steve Cooley said. “Our defense came up big when we needed them to.”
On one of the few passes thrown by New Albany (2-5, 2-2) all night, Chase Loesch caught a 24-yard score from Kenneth Watson to put the ‘Dogs up 20-6 in the third quarter.
However the Red Devils (1-5, 0-3) rallied to tie the game in the final frame thanks to a couple of big plays.
First, Jeff quarterback Nik Schnidler hit Don Starling with a pass down the middle of the field. The senior hauled it in, then outran the Bulldog defenders for a 74-yard scoring play with 4 minutes, 56 seconds left in the third quarter.
Then senior standout Zion Mansfield, who finished with 144 yards on the ground, bounced through the New Albany defense and scored on a 35-yard run with 3:24 to play. Hannah Magruder’s point-after-TD kick tied it at 20-all.
New Albany quickly moved past midfield on a 24-yard reverse by Amarie DeJesus.
Then, with less than a minute left, Jennings darted down to the 2 on a 15-yard run. On the next play he ran for the winning score.
Jennings was asked to carry the load for the Bulldogs in the second half with the absence of fellow running back Dakota Johnson.
Jennings finished with 221 yards on 37 carries and scored three TDs.
“I had no choice,” he said. “It was either me or we lose the game. I just kept pushing and put the team on my back and I got some help.”
The win ended a three-game losing streak for the Bulldogs.
“We needed this game,” Jennings said. “This game was either going to make or break us, and it really made us tonight.”
In the first half, it was Johnson who carried the load. He toted the ball 34 times for 150 yards.
At halftime, which New Albany led 13-6, Cooley said Johnson complained of a headache so he pulled him out of the game.
Despite the offensive production by Johnson, it was Jennings who scored both New Albany touchdowns — both times he plowed in from the 3-yard line — in the first half.
Jeff’s lone first-half score came after New Albany gambled at midfield on a fourth-down run. Jeff took the ball at its own 49 and took advantage of the short field with a quick five-play drive. Mansfield capped it off with a 5-yard TD run.
In spite of the loss there were signs of encouragement for the Red Devils.
“We’re back and finally healthy,” Jeff coach Isaac Parker said. “We’re starting to put everything together.”
The Bulldogs host Seymour next Friday night while the Red Devils visit Columbus East.
.
NEW ALBANY 27, JEFF 20
New Albany 0 13 7 7 — 27
Jeffersonville 6 0 7 7 — 20
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
J — Zion Mansfield 5 run (kick failed), 4:03.
Second quarter
NA — Elijah Jennings 3 run (Henry Dixon kick), 11:55.
NA — Jennings 3 run (kick failed), 0:45.
Third quarter
NA — Chase Loesch 24 pass from Kenneth Watson (Dixon kick), 9:01.
J — Don Starling 74 pass from Nik Schnidler (Hannah Magruder kick), 4:56.
Fourth quarter
J — Mansfield 35 run (Magruder kick), 3:24.
NA — Jennings 2 run (Dixon kick), 0:54.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
NA (82-347): Elijah Jennings 37-221, Dakota Johnson 34-150, Jamal Chambers 5-22, Amarie DeJesus 1-24.
Jeff (33-138): Zion Mansfield 22-144, Brandon Harris 7-19.
Passing
NA (2-4-0-35): Kenneth Watson 2-4-0-35.
Jeff (12-25-1-189): Nik Schnidler 12-25-1-189.
Receiving
NA: Chase Loesch 1-24, Emmanuel Frederick 1-11.
Jeff: Don Starling 4-96, Amarie DeJesus 4-59, Kaden Bishop 3-34, Jamal Chambers 1-6.