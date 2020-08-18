HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs optimistic about season

NEW ALBANY — New Albany, although still young, returns several starters, leaving coach Steve Cooley feeling optimistic as this odd season gets started Friday.
The Bulldogs return 18 starters (nine on both sides of the ball) from a team that went 4-6, winning its final three regular-season games before losing to Jeffersonville in last year’s Class 5A Sectional 16 semifinals.
On offense, Cooley and his staff have done a bit of reshuffling.
Kyondre Winford, who shared quarterback duties a year ago with fellow junior Derell Simmons, will move to running back, where he will join Myles Johnson.
At 5-foot-10, the bigger and stronger Winford has gained about 30 pounds and now weighs in at 218.
Winford (731 yards) and Johnson (1,231) combined for nearly 2,000 rushing yards a year ago.
Johnson likely will split his time between the offensive backfield and out at wide receiver.
At quarterback, Simmons, who threw for 407 yards as a sophomore in platoon duty, will battle for playing time with sophomore Dorian Weathers. In New Albany’s scrimmage at East Central, Cooley said they split time equally. Weathers also starts at cornerback.
Without any summer scrimmages and just one before Friday’s opener against Bloomington South, the Bulldogs’ staff is still trying to figure out everything.
“We haven’t had a summer or scrimmages to evaluate our kids,” Cooley said. “But everybody in the state is in the same boat.”
On defense, the Bulldogs will be led by a couple of returning All-Hoosier Hills Conference performers in senior linebacker Brendon Sandven and senior safety Davaughn Stovall.
At cornerback junior Daquan High, who missed last season after breaking his collarbone in New Albany’s preseason scrimmage, is back.
“He’s explosive and athletic,” Cooley said of High.
Cooley also pointed to the emergence of sophomore Avarian Chambers at linebacker, and Darius Lewis at defensive back.
Entering his fourth year at New Albany, and 26th overall, Cooley said it will be a season like none other because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
To begin with, the Bulldogs will have Senior Night prior to kickoff of Friday’s game because they don’t know if they will play a complete season.
Otherwise, Cooley said he and his staff are doing everything they can to protect the players and each other, including social distancing, mask-wearing, separate water bottles for each player and plenty of cleaning and disinfecting.
“We’re committed to taking care of our kids,” he said. “We’ve just asked the kids to roll with everything.”
To ensure more safety, New Albany didn’t start in pads right away, starting just two weeks before the opener. Cooley said it was a school corporation decision, and he totally supported it.
“We’re a little bit behind, but we’ll catch up and get better as the season goes along,” he said. “If that’s what it takes to have a chance to play, we’ll do it.
“We’re just excited to be able to play and thank the state and governor for giving us the chance. High school is all about memories.”
On the field, the schedule is challenging for the young Bulldogs. It includes back-to-back home games against rivals Jeff and Floyd Central before trips to Columbus East, Bloomington North and Seymour.
“It’s a great challenge for our kids,” Cooley said. “We’re young in a lot of areas, but we’re experienced.”
As the summer went along, Cooley said he wasn’t sure the season was going to happen.
“I thought it was about 50-50,” he said.
New Albany’s coach said some players and their families decided against playing this season because of the pandemic.
“That’s a parents’ preference and I support whatever they’ve decided to do,” Cooley said.
He also said he’s approaching this season like none other and not looking ahead too much.
“We’re just trying to get to tomorrow,” he said. “It’s not about winning right now.”
NEW ALBANY AT A GLANCE
Coach: Steve Cooley (14-16 in fourth year; 136-131 in 26 years overall).
2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 21 Bloomington South, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28 at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.@
Sept. 11 Floyd Central, 7 p.m.@
Sept. 18 at Columbus East, 7 p.m.@
Sept. 25 at Bloomington North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Seymour, 7 p.m.@
Oct. 9 Madison, 7 p.m.@
Oct. 16 at Jennings County, 7 p.m.@
@— Hoosier Hills Conference game
2019 RESULTS
Aug. 23 Evansville Harrison, W 26-6
Aug. 30 at Castle, L 43-6
Sept. 6 at Jeffersonville, L 32-13
Sept. 13 at Floyd Central, L 50-14
Sept. 20 Columbus East, L 49-0
Sept. 27 Bloomington North, L 55-27
Oct. 4 Seymour, W 20-17
Oct. 11 at Madison, W 40-0
Oct. 18 Jennings County, W 42-20
Nov. 1 at Jeffersonville, L 23-7-x
x — Sectional game.
LAST 20 YEARS
Coach: Steve Cooley
2019: 4-6
2018: 5-5
2017: 5-5
Coach: Sean Coultis
2016: 5-5
2015: 4-6
Coach: Charlie Fields
2014: 1-9
2013: 6-4
2012: 5-5
2011: 1-9
Coach: Kevin Roth
2010: 5-6
2009: 2-9
2008: 6-4
2007: 4-6
2006: 5-5
2005: 4-6
2004: 6-4
2003: 6-5
2002: 11-2 (won sectional)
2001: 3-7
2000: 7-4
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Sectional championships (2): 1984 (4A), 2002 (5A).
Regional championships (0): None.
Semistate championships (0): None.
State championships (0): None.