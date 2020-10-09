NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany took visiting Madison’s best shots throughout, but outlasted the Cubs for a 47-41 Hoosier Hills Conference win at Buerk Field on Friday night.
The Cubs opened the contest with a 13-play, 79-yard drive that ended when quarterback Parker Jones hit Colin Yancey across the middle for a 17-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. Will Heitz’s extra point gave Madison an early 7-0 lead.
The long, clock-chewing drive not only gave the visitors the lead, it caught New Albany’s attention, Bulldogs coach Steve Cooley said. New Albany responded by scoring the game’s next 26 points to build a lead it wouldn’t lose.
“At the end of the day, that’s a good team. They’re 3-0 over the last three weeks, they have a lot of seniors and they have been playing really well,” Cooley said. “They’ve improved a lot. We do have some things to sharpen up.”
Junior running back Myles Johnson capped New Albany’s first drive with a 22-yard-scamper into the end zone. His backfield mate, Kyondre Winford, scored on a 30-yard run early in the second quarter to put the Bulldogs on top for good.
Winford added another 12-yard touchdown run late in the first half. He and Johnson combined for 223 rushing yards in the first half.
The Bulldogs (5-2, 3-2) also added a passing score. Derell Simmons hit Ja’Raylan Johnson with a 32-yard dart for a touchdown early in the second quarter.
Madison (3-5, 2-3) added a score with time running out in the first half when running back Trenton Barnes punched it in from 1-yard out 46 seconds before the break. New Albany took a 26-14 lead into halftime.
The Bulldogs were set to receive the second-half kickoff, but Madison recovered the onside kick. While the Cubs didn’t score on the subsequent drive, they stopped the Bulldogs on their first drive of the second half. Trenton Barnes notched the first of his three second-half touchdown runs next for Madison. The extra point cut New Albany’s lead to 26-21 with 5:36 remaining in the third.
New Albany answered with another touchdown connection between Simmons and Johnson for 51 yards. And that became a running theme throughout the second half, the Cubs would cut the lead to one score, but the ‘Dogs always had an answer.
Jones finished with 271 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Cubs scored their final touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Jones to Nick Center before New Albany ran out the clock for the one-score victory.
“Number 5 (Yancey) and number 19 (Center), they’re kids who just go out and make plays, and they have a running back who runs hard,” Cooley said. “We’ve got to focus on the little things, the fundamental things. We have to work on tackling, we have to run to the ball. We have to finish off drives. All those things that help make a team successful.”
Winford finished with 172 rushing yards and Johnson added 163.
“Offensively I feel like we have things under control,” Cooley said. “Defensively, we will have to do better.”
New Albany closes out the regular season next week when the Bulldogs travel to Jennings County.
